PepsiCo: Slower Growth, Still Outperforming

Despite the recent correction, I have no taste in paying a +20 times earnings multiple for a well run and quality business which is growing at a slow pace.

Growth is slowing down which makes that PepsiCo needs to continuously focus on its positioning and potentially pursue bolt-on deals.

PepsiCo (PEP) posted third-quarter results which have been on the softer side, at least on the top-line. Organic growth is slowing down in a rough operating environment, due to declines at the North American Beverage business. In times like these, the company benefits from diversification in terms of brands, geographies and focus on its positioning.

This positioning requires further improvements and attention as headwinds are not expected to alleviate anytime soon. Paying a +20 times multiple for a business which is very well run already does not seem wise amidst already high margins and continued headwinds. For that reason, I am not appealed to buy the recent $10 pullback in the shares. Unless shares hit the high double-digit territory, I remain neutral on PepsiCo until further notice.

Slower Growth

PepsiCo posted a 1.3% increase in third-quarter sales, as 1.7% organic growth was in part offset by adverse currency moves on one hand and the impact of bolt-on deal-making on the other hand. Such kind of growth is actually quite a decent achievement in this packaged food market in which many peers are struggling to keep sales flat. Nonetheless, growth is slowing down, with organic growth now coming in at 2.3% in the first nine months of the year.

PepsiCo´s CEO Indra Nooyi attributes the slower growth to continued challenges, notably in the North American Beverage business in which sales were down by mid-single digits. Overall volumes were flattish as a percentage increase in snack volumes was offset by a similar decline in global beverages, as organic growth is the result of pricing instead of volumes.

It is safe to say that organic growth is slowing down. The company has cut the full year organic growth guidance of 3%, now expecting growth of +2% for the year, similar to the trends posted in the first three quarters of the year. The company continues to see gains in its operating margins, mostly by a reduction in selling, general & administrative expenses. Operating margins came in at 18.0% (on a GAAP basis) in the first three quarters of the year, up 90 basis points from last year.

On the back of these margin gains and a lower tax rate, PepsiCo has managed to grow its earnings per share by 14% so far this year to $3.87 per share. Full-year earnings are expected to improve by thirty-eight cents this year to $5.23 per share, aided by a 53rd working week.

Positioning Requires Continued Attention

While it can be argued that PepsiCo´s positioning into snacks and beverages is not that great in a world which becomes increasingly more conscious about health, the company has moved early into healthier alternatives and the business benefits from great geographic diversification as well.

Despite the relative good positioning and outperformance versus it peers, it seems likely that PepsiCo needs, and will continue to make, bolt-on deals which improve its growth profile. As the entire industry is looking to improve its organic growth profile, such deals will not come cheap.

The good news is the strong financial position, as PepsiCo holds $18.3 billion in cash and equivalents, offset by $39.2 billion in debt. This translates into a $21 billion net debt load. That number increases towards $24 billion if the underfunded portion of pensions and medical liabilities is taken into account. EBITDA comes in at close to $13 billion, for a relatively manageable leverage ratio of 1.8 times.

Cautious, Despite The Recent Drop

The relative good positioning and continued decent results are well reflected in the valuation. With earnings power coming in close to $5.25 per share this year, the earnings multiple comes in at 20-21 times. This near 5% earnings yield is largely paid out in the form of a 3% dividend yield, as the remainder of funds are challenged to modest buybacks and bolt-on dealmaking.

While shares are down $10 from the highs, I can hardly call the valuation very cheap as organic growth at PepsiCo is coming under pressure as well despite deals which have been designed to improve the positioning. This includes the purchase of KeVita last year. PepsiCo has long relied on internal innovation, but as organic growth comes down it might be pressured to pursue external growth opportunities as well.

The reality is that PepsiCo is a great business in terms of execution, diversification as other drivers might become available as well. The company holds huge sums of cash overseas. As a result, the company needs to borrow vast sums of money, while it has large cash positions, resulting in a large cost in the sum of interest rate (spread) expenses. A change in the US tax code could, therefore, allow the business to have a more efficient balance sheet, allowing it to cut (unnecessary) interest expenses by hundreds of millions a year.

Pegging current earnings power at $5.25 per share and adding roughly $0.25 per share in earnings power in case the tax code gets re-written improves the appeal. As I only see the real appeal at a market-equivalent multiple (as the quality of the business should compensate for the similar valuation), I would be a buyer in the $95-$100 region, still 10% away from current levels.

I remain patient as PepsiCo's outperformance its to be applauded, while it too cannot escape the challenges of this current marketplace. If shares see a further sustained correction, I am anxious to pull the trigger in the high nineties.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.