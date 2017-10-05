Facebook: Does The Platform Really Face A Real Russian Threat?

Facebook (FB) continues to face government and potentially regulatory pressure from allowing Russian ads that attempted to influence the 2016 U.S. elections. The stock has struggled to gain momentum in the last couple of months, making one question whether looming trouble is ahead.

At roughly $170, Facebook still trades near the all-time highs. Are the Russian ad crisis really a threat to the stock?

Ad Impact

The big question on the Russian ads is the impact to the business going forward. Facebook estimates that 10 million people in the U.S. saw the Russian ads with only 44% occurring before the U.S. election on November 8, 2016.

The money spent on the ads were relatively small at only $100,000. Only 1% of the 3,000 ads spent more than $1,000 with half of the ads not even reaching an immaterial $3.

The numbers are extremely small for a company that deals in billions of people and ad sales. A prime example of the relatively scale of this issue from the Q2 numbers include the company having 2.0 billion MAUs. The U.S. MAUs were up around 200 million suggesting that only around 5% of the domestic population saw the Russian ads.

Source: Facebook Q2'17 presentation

Quarterly revenues topped $9.2 billion and the advertising platform accounts for virtually all of the revenues now. Even U.S. and Canada advertising revenues of $4.5 billion far eclipsed the revenue issue with the Russian ads.

Ad Targeting

As is well known, Facebook is an leader in ad targeting. The ability to show ads to relevant consumers is what drives advertising dollars to the social networking platform. The company made the following statement:

Our ad targeting is designed to show people ads they might find useful, instead of showing everyone ads that they might find irrelevant or annoying.

For this reason, the Russian sponsored ads were likely shown to Americans leaning towards the Russian viewpoints. In this way, the influence on the presidential election seems highly limited. The only way to impact the election was to switch voters from previous views.

The company promises an additional 1,000 employees to review targeted ads. These people will review ads for abuses and especially look to block any that attack a cultural affinity group or that contains a message spreading hate or violence.

At a cost of $50,000 per reviewer, the annual impact is only $50 million. Doubling the cost and the impact to Facebook is only $25 million quarterly while profits reached $4.4 billion last quarter and are only expected to grow from here.

The investment theory backed by Mark Mahaney of RBC Capital Markets suggests that the Russia issue only proves the power of the platform. Outside of collusion from Facebook employees or restrictive government regulation that would require the company to certify and reverify the existing 5 million advertisers on the platform, the stock will likely rebound into year end due to real lack of impact related to the Russian ad issue.

Investors only need to look at the impact to Baidu (BIDU) when China modified internet marketing rules requiring the search giant in that country to certify all advertisers and require documentation for enterprise accounts. The stock fell hard in the months following the regulatory changes.

The issue in China stemmed from a medical advertisement that led to a death. The Russian ad issue is in no way similar, but investors should always watch for a similar regulatory impact.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the media attention and government scrutiny over the Russian ad issue far exceeds the actual impact. Outside government over reach, the impact to the platform is minimal and the additional costs are easily absorbed.

Watch for the Russian issue to blow over quickly and the stock to likely continue a march higher in the short term. The bigger issue longer term remains whether Zuckerberg dumping shares signals that Facebook has peaked.