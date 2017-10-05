Diana Containerships Inc:  Huge Disconnect Between NAV And Stock Price Post Vessel Sale

With only 1.1 million shares outstanding as of September 22nd, the per share net asset value of the Diana Containerships would exceed $25 per share. Its current price per share is $.61 to $.62.

Post transaction, the market value of the remaining four vessels would be greater than $30 million and the Company would be debt free.

Net proceeds from the sale will be used to repay the Addiewell Loan and most of the DSI related party debt.

Diana Containerships Inc (DCIX) filed a 6-K on October 6th disclosing a Sales Agreement for the sale to an unaffiliated third party of seven vessels for an aggregate purchase price of up to $104 million.

The sale and purchase of the vessels is subject to the purchaser obtaining certain minimum financing. Depending on the level and timing of financing the buyer is able to obtain, the actual number of vessels to be sold to the buyer may be fewer than the seven, and will in each case be at prices that have been agreed to by the Company and the buyer as of the date hereof. The Company expects any vessel sales pursuant to this agreement to be completed during the first quarter of 2018, subject to extension under certain circumstances.

The table below provides a calculation of the Net Asset Value of DCIX post close of the Sales Agreement transactions. The following are some of the assumptions used in the calculation.



The $35 million balance outstanding and the $7.5 million repayment of the Addiewell Loan are disclosed in Footnote 6 "Bank and Other Debt, Current" and Footnote 11 "Subsequent Events" in the Q2 Financial Statements.

DSI Loan is a related party loan from Diana Shipping Inc (DSX). Disclosed in Footnote 6 of the Q2 Financial Statements.

Cash @ June 30th per Q2 Financial Statements.

Quarterly Cash Burn calculation is provided in a table below. The $5.5 million cash burn is for Q3, Q4, and half of Q1. Per the DCIX press release, "The Company expects any vessel sales pursuant to this agreement to be completed during the first quarter of 2018, subject to extension under certain circumstances."

DCIX did not provide any information regarding broker fees or legal and other expenses related to the sale. $3 million is a placeholder until additional information becomes available.

Current Assets (not including cash) less Current Liabilities (not including Deferred Revenue) is per the Q2 Financial Statements. There are no other liabilities beyond the outstanding loans and Current Liabilities.

Vessel Valuations are for the four vessels remaining after the Sales Agreement transactions close. In the press release, the DCIX CEO stated "We believe that the transaction reflects attractive sale terms for the vessels in the current market, which will further strengthen the Company's balance sheet, decrease its fleet's age profile and may allow the Company to pursue a strategy of selective acquisitions of additional modern container vessels." In order to decrease the age profile of the fleet, some of the older vessels must be sold. To be extremely conservative, however, I assumed only the four oldest vessels were retained and the seven youngest vessels were sold. The vessel valuations are therefore low. The valuations are estimates based on recent containership transactions compiled from various brokerage reports and listed in a table below.

The share count is per the 6-K filed on September 22nd disclosing a 1:3 reverse stock split. In Footnote 11 (b) Subsequent Events of the Q2 Financial Statements, as of September 7th, 455 shares of Series B1 and B2 Preferred had yet to be converted by Kalani into common stock. It is assumed that these Preferred shares were converted prior to the reverse stock split announcement of September 22nd. There have been no additional transactions announced since the September 7th Subsequent Events disclosure in Footnote 11 of the Q2 Financial Statements.

Diana Containerships Inc Post Vessel Sale Valuation (000s) Debt Outstanding June 30th Addiewell Loan $35,000 Repmts Equity Proceeds Q3 $(7,500) Addiewell Loan O/S @ Sale $27,500 DSI Loan $82,617 Total Debt @ Sale $110,117 Cash @ June 30th $11,567 Cash Burn Q3, Q4, Q1 2017 $(5,500) Net Cash @ Sale Date $6,067 Vessels Sale Gross Proceeds $104,000 Transaction Fees and Expenses $(3,000) Net Sale Proceeds $101,000 Cash Post Sale & Debt Repmt $(3,050) Current Assets Less Current Liabilities $260 Vessels Valuation Post Sale Year Built TEU Pamina 2005 5042 $8,500 Domingo 2001 3739 $7,000 March 2004 5576 $8,250 Great 2004 5576 $8,250 $32,000 Net Asset Value Post Sale $29,210 Shares O/S Post 1:3 Reverse Split 1,100 Net Asset Value Per Share $26.55

Quarterly Cash Burn Calculation

The assumptions for the quarterly cash burn are as follows:

Revenue is based on the gross rates estimated for Q4 for vessel time charters in DCIX's website.

Voyage expenses were $550k in Q2. Increased to $600k for Q3 and beyond to reflect increased vessel utilization days.

Daily OpEx averaged $5500 per day during Q2. Increased to $6000 per day for the model.

G&A equals Q2.

Interest Expense equals $110 million at 6% per annum, or $1,650 per quarter.

Diana Containerships Cash Earnings Projection Q4 2017 Availability Quarterly Vessel TEU Gross Rate Days Factor Commission Revenue Sagitta 3426 $8,400.00 91 98% 1.25% $739,748.1 Cantaurus 3426 $7,950.00 91 98% 3.50% $684,166.7 New Jersey 4923 $- 91 0% $- Pamina 5032 $9,500.00 91 98% 3.75% $815,439.6 Domingo 3739 $8,500.00 91 98% 3.50% $731,499.0 Puelo 6541 $10,600.00 91 98% 5.00% $898,042.6 Pucon 6541 $10,750.00 91 98% 3.75% $922,734.3 March 5576 $6,850.00 91 98% 1.25% $603,247.0 Great 5576 $7,300.00 91 98% 3.75% $626,601.0 Hamburg 6494 $6,700.00 91 98% 3.50% $576,593.3 Rotterdam 6494 $6,890.00 91 98% 3.50% $592,944.4 $7,191,015.9 Voyage Expenses $(600,000.0) Operating Expenses $(5,460,000.0) G&A Expenses $(1,650,000.0) Interest Expense $(1,650,000.0) Projected Cash Earnings $(2,168,984.1) Operating Expenses Vessels 10 Daily Operating Expenses 6000

Vessel Valuations



The Vessel Valuations are estimates based on recent containership transactions gleaned from several brokerage reports. The table below is a list of recent transactions sorted by vessel Year Built (most recent to latest) and then TEU size within each Year Built cadre. The transactions listed occurred over the last 10 weeks. If DCIX sells the older vessels as indicated by the CEO, the valuation of the remaining vessels assumed in the NAV calculation above could be meaningfully higher.

Container Vessels Recent Sales Name Year Built TEUs Sale Value Pinlon Star 2010 4395 $13.0 CPO Savannah 2009 4563 $10.1 HS Chopin 2007 3768 $9.0 Olympia 2007 2702 $11.0 Qingdao 2007 2500 $11.0 HS Onore 2006 2867 $8.8 Evercharming 2005 8073 $22.0 Atlantic Altair 2005 5075 $8.7 Clivia 2004 4239 $8.0 Norasia Alya 2004 3091 $6.4 Queens Quay 2003 4235 $8.5 Chief 2001 2681 $6.0

Conclusion

This is a grand slam of a transaction for DCIX. It will eliminate almost the entirety of its debt through the sale of 7 vessels while retaining the ownership of 4 younger vessels. The NAV per share of DCIX will far exceed the current share price at the close of the Sales Agreement transactions. Some of the discount to the forecasted NAV may be due to concern over Kalani transactions, but as disclosed in the Footnote 11 of the Q2 Financial Statements, as of September 7th, there was only a smattering of Preferred shares outstanding and no warrants outstanding. The Preferred shares were likely sold by Kalani prior to the September 22nd reverse stock split and there has been no additional issuance of preferred, warrants, or common stock announced since that date. Management damaged its reputation by dealing with Kalani and executing a series of ill-conceived reverse stock splits, but DSX retains control of DCIX through its Series C preferred stock with super voting rights (capped at 49% of common shares outstanding). The Sales Agreement looks like an important first step back from the brink. Some discount from NAV is deserved but trading at 2% to 2.5% of NAV is ridiculous. DCIX just entered into a very shareholder friendly deal with an affiliated third party. It should receive some credit for that in the stock price.



