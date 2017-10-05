Why Ocean Rig Is Not A Short Anymore

The company is in much better shape than before the restructuring, and might even become a takeover target.

I've been bearish on Ocean Rig (ORIG) for a long time. The company's problems were well documented in my articles here on Seeking Alpha over the last few years. Finally, the company almost completely wiped out its shareholders and emerged as a "new Ocean Rig."

At current market prices, Ocean Rig is valued at $2.2 billion. Theoretically, there could be plenty of downside from this point if the value of Ocean Rig's assets continues to deteriorate. However, I think that one should overcome the "mental inertia" from observing the "old Ocean Rig" and take a fresh look at the company's situation.

The company has two HE-semis, five 6-gen drillships, four 7-gen drillships, and two 7-gen drillships under construction. Leiv Eirksson and Eirik Raude are Norway-compliant, and there seems to be some interest toward such assets now even if they are moderately aged. The 6th-gen drillship segment is clearly oversupplied now, but, to Ocean Rig's benefit, Ocean Rig Corcovado and Ocean Rig Mykonos are still on contract. The 7th-gen drillship segment is the most interesting one.

As evident from the recent Ensco (ESV)/Atwood (ATW) merger, this segment is very interesting for the big players. I have been negative on Ensco's decision to merge with Atwood due to the price and the necessity to immediately repay Atwood's debt, but I understand Ensco's desire to own two new drillships. In Ocean Rig's case, one 7th- gen drillship, Ocean Rig Skyros, is in a long-term contract with Total (TOT) and the others are stacked.

There are a few other things to mention regarding Ocean Rig's 7th-gen drillship segment. First, the company has certain problems with Ocean Rig Apollo. When this rig lost its contract with Total, Ocean Rig had to find ways to avoid a significant mandatory prepayment on the loan tied to the rig. The solution was to transfer the ownership of Apollo from the company to a trustee, but the company has an option to repurchase Apollo.

Second, Ocean Rig has two newbuild 7th-gen drillships, Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete. Currently, these rigs are expected to be delivered in June 2018 and January 2019, respectively. The company has previously amended its contract with the shipyard and now Ocean Rig is technically able to take the delivery of these rigs at their delivery date. To succeed in this endeavor, Ocean Rig will have to pay $35 million in January 2018 for Santorini and $32.5 million for Crete. The main payments were postponed. Ocean Rig will pay $350 million for Santorini on the fifth anniversary of delivery date and $520 million for Crete on the fifth anniversary of delivery date.

The modern fleet is a positive similarity between the "old Ocean Rig" and "new Ocean Rig." The bad similarity, from an investment point of view, is that George Economou, the company's CEO and chairman, is still at helm. As long-time shareholders of DryShips (DRYS) and Ocean Rig will surely attest to, Economou is not particularly shareholder-friendly (to put it mildly). Everyone in the market understands that his presence will certainly scare some investors. The company itself is well aware of this fact, which is why their recent presentation has a slide that shows that Economou's power is now limited:

Obviously, creditors (now shareholders) did not want to get themselves into trouble twice and decided to protect themselves from Economou's actions. Now nothing significant can be done without approval of independent directors. This is great for the company, as Ocean Rig has previously done a number of shareholder-unfriendly things during the downturn. Interestingly, many Ocean Rig investors at that time tried to defend the company's actions, putting their faith in Economou, only to learn later than his interests were not aligned with those of common shareholders.

Let's recall some of those moves. Back in 2016, Ocean Rig set up a new subsidiary with $180 million in cash to purchase distressed assets. At that time, it was already clear that the company could not afford such moves. The first move was to buy all DryShips shares in Ocean Rig for $49.9 million, or $0.89 per share. I remember how much this move was supported by Ocean Rig investors, but it effectively transferred $49.9 million of cash to DryShips for shares that were later worth almost nothing. Later, DryShips infamously became a major playground for Economou's financial genius, but that is beyond the scope of this article.

After the share purchase, Ocean Rig purchased a 6th-gen drillship Cerrado, which was later renamed Ocean Rig Paros, for $65 million. No one else wanted this rig as it was destined to go to cold stack immediately after the purchase. This was not the last shareholder-unfriendly move. More notably, Economou managed to set up a deal between a controlled company TMS Offshore and Ocean Rig. This solidified his presence in the company's management and provided him the necessary leverage in negotiations with creditors, as the breakup fee between TMS Offshore and Ocean Rig was $150 million (!).

No wonder why creditors wanted to have a veto power on everything significant while Economou is in power. I believe that the presence of independent directors solves Ocean Rig's corporate governance problems. I expect that no self-dealing from Economou will be allowed going forward.

The biggest difference between the old company and the new one is the balance sheet. Let's take a look at the financial snapshot at the end of September.

The company's debt level is minuscule compared to the previous one after restructuring. The maturity schedule is very easy, with the majority of debt due in 2024. With the remaining high-margin contracts, Ocean Rig can easily get about $850 million of net cash assuming no new contracts at all. Therefore, there is no question whether Ocean Rig can continue operations in the next five years -- it surely can.

The near-term situation in the offshore drilling market now has no influence on Ocean Rig's viability as a going concern enterprise. Moreover, the company has the resources to take delivery of Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete. I believe that taking delivery of these newbuilds is crucial to the company's success as 7th-gen drillships already are (as in Ensco/Atwood's case) and will surely be in great demand as the industry recovers.

Let's take a look at the current valuation, helped by the numbers provided by IHS:

IHS valued the rigs on a contract-free basis, assigned more value to working rigs and notably discounting cold stacked rigs, which will later demand significant amounts of capital to get back to work. As per IHS, the fair market value of Ocean Rig's rigs is $1.55 billion. This number assumes that rigs are sold one by one with no fire-sale environment. I believe these numbers are fair, although I would have assigned a bit more value to 7th-gen drillships. After all, Ensco boasted that it paid $222 million per Atwood floater (there were six floaters in Atwood fleet), and only two of these floaters were newbuild 7th-gen drillships.

The company's cash minus debt is $175 million, plus it has backlog worth about $850 million. In its recent presentation, Ocean Rig mentioned that running costs of operating rigs were only $124,000 per day, so I'm sure that my backlog estimate does not overstate its financial value. Let's be conservative and write off Apollo completely (the problems of this rig were mentioned above), bringing the fair market value of Ocean Rig to roughly $1.4 billion. Even with this exercise, Ocean Rig's valuation should be about $2.4 billion, 9% above current levels.

This does not mean that Ocean Rig will necessarily increase in price in the near term. In my view, the calculation above proves that the current market price is mostly fair. Importantly, it does not include any potential upside in case the offshore drilling market rebounds.

In my opinion, Ocean Rig became an attractive takeover target after this restructuring. Economou is now "neutralized" by independent directors. Creditors are in the business of proving credit, not in the business of running an offshore drilling company, so they will certainly search for exits. I do not believe that they will try to offload their shares via the open market, which would be detrimental to the stock price. Instead, they should search for a buyer and sell the company at a premium (a company is worth more than the simple sum of its rigs).

Ensco was ready to pay a significant sum for Atwood because of its two 7th-gen drillships; I assume that Ocean Rig's 7th-gen drillships should be in great demand as well. Unfortunately for creditors, they won't be paid in cash (unless it's a state-backed firm from China) and will get shares of some other driller, but this will improve their chances of offloading their positions without crashing the stock.

The main problem is who can be an acquirer. Rowan (RDC) is in a joint venture with Saudi Aramco, and it was earlier rumored to have an interest in Maersk Drilling. Transocean (RIG) has already committed to the Songa deal, Ensco and Atwood merged. Seadrill (SDRL) remained burdened with debt after its own restructuring. Among major companies, only Noble Corp. (NE) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) remain. Also, there'll soon be a competitor that might also try to sell itself -- Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDF), which has yet to file for bankruptcy (I expect that Pacific Drilling will file for bankruptcy by the end of this year). Diamond Offshore Drilling looks like the most suitable driller that can be interested in such assets, despite the fact that the company was rumored to order a new drillship in a Chinese yard.

However, even if Ocean Rig is not acquired by anyone, the company has plenty of time to wait for recovery. Also, the latest deal in Brazil may translate into new contracts for its Brazil rigs, providing the much-needed upside catalyst.

It is a bit strange writing a rather positive article on a company you've been bearish on for quite some time. However, I think that Ocean Rig is not a good short anymore. I believe that the current price is fair and that there are potential upside catalysts that might push Ocean Rig shares higher. In coming months, I expect that Ocean Rig shares will trade in the range as the market digests the new information. In case the offshore drilling recovery continues as expected, shares of Ocean Rig will attract new buyers. The shadow of shareholder-unfriendly Economou will always weigh on the company, but I believe that he has much less power now that independent directors are on board.

The company's assets are attractive, the balance sheet is in great shape, so Ocean Rig might now be a driller of choice for clients along with major drillers, increasing its chance to get a contract. Also, the company could ultimately get involved in M&A, which is badly needed for an offshore drilling industry that remains highly fragmented.

I am not saying that Ocean Rig is necessarily a buy right now because if there is a "lower for longer" scenario, its shares will once again find themselves under pressure. I just see no opportunity for a reasonable short here. And I see future opportunities for a speculative long. Personally, I'd wait for shares to settle around current levels for some time and watch to see if positive momentum develops. I believe that Ocean Rig shares have upside potential after restructuring, given the right catalysts.

Do not miss the opposing view on the topic by fellow contributor Henrik Alex, who believes that Ocean Rig is still a short.

