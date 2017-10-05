Platinum Gets Mangy

The third quarter of 2017 came to an end last Friday, and the precious metals sector posted a 3.68% gain for the three-month period. So far, through the first three quarters of the year, the sector moved an impressive 13.6% higher. While all four metals including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium have all posted gains over the first nine months, platinum has been a laggard with a gain of only 1.08% over the period. In Q3, three of the four metals moved to the upside, but platinum could not make the grade, and the rare precious metal posted a 0.88% loss.

Platinum is a rare metal with the vast majority of production coming from just two countries; South Africa and Russia. Of all precious metals, platinum has the highest density as well as the highest melting and boiling point. Platinum also has the highest production cost when it comes to primary output for the metal. Platinum ores tend to occur deep in the crust of the earth in South African mines making the cost of extraction high.

Given its properties when it comes to resistance to heat, platinum has many applications as an industrial metal. Automobile catalytic converters, catalysts for refining oil and petrochemicals, fiberglass manufacturers and many other industrial users require platinum or palladium for the manufacturing of their products. Therefore, platinum has a dual role as a precious and an industrial metal. However, over recent years platinum's popularity has been falling, and its price has reflected declining demand on both the investment and industrial fronts. Platinum has been a dog in the precious metals sector when it comes to price performance, and in the third quarter of 2017, this dog got a lot mangier.

In 2015 platinum became a dog in the precious metals sector

2015 was the year that platinum became a dog in the precious metals sector. Platinum's nickname "rich man's gold" is no longer valid as price action sent it to canine status at the very beginning of 2015. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of 2015 highlights, early that year the price of platinum moved to a discount to gold for the first time since 2013. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, platinum had traded at a premium to the yellow metal for most of the time since 1974. In 2008 platinum reached a high of over an $1100 against gold but spent most of its time at the $100-$200 premium level. The traditional price relationship disintegrated in 2015 when it fell to a discount and an all-time low of $200 plus below the yellow metal. As the charts show, the trend has continued.

In 2016, platinum got fleas

In 2016, platinum fell to an all-time low against gold in June following the Brexit referendum which launched the price of gold to highs of $1377.50 per ounce. Platinum declined to a $360 discount which became is bottom, for the rest of the year. In 2016, the rare precious metal that costs more to extract from the crust of the earth than gold is more than ten times rarer than gold, and has more industrial applications on a per ounce produced basis, broke away from the yellow metal and established itself as an underperformer in the precious metals sector. While gold moved 8.66% higher in 2016 and silver and palladium posted double-digit percentage gains, platinum only moved 1.58% to the upside for the year. In 2016, platinum got a bad case of fleas as investors stayed far away from the precious metal.

In 2017, platinum became extra mangy

2017 has been more of the same for the platinum market. Through three-quarters of the year gold, silver, platinum, and palladium posted gains with gold and palladium up 11.28% and 27.58% respectively. As of the close of business on September 29, 2017, platinum only managed a 1.08% increase on the year. However, compared to the prices of gold and palladium, platinum's performance has been nothing short of abysmal. Source: CQG

The daily chart of the recent price action in the platinum minus gold spread shows that in September 2017, it traded to a new all-time low at over a $370 discount. The bottom established in 2016 gave way to yet another lower low. At the same time, another platinum group metal, palladium, on the back of a stellar performance where it led the precious metals sector since the start of 2016 pushed it to par and even a premium against platinum. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of platinum minus palladium shows that the spread between the two platinum group metals has been narrowing since 2014. In September 2017, platinum traded at a discount of $24 to the price of palladium for the first time since 2001. On October 5 it traded at $25 per ounce under palladium. Platinum is a denser metal than palladium, and it has a higher melting and boiling point than palladium. However, the strength and momentum in the price of palladium and weakness in platinum led the spread between the two industrial metals to a premium for palladium. When platinum broke the par barrier against palladium, the dog of the precious metals sector got a lot mangier.

An all-time low against gold and a discount to palladium means it is time to pay attention to platinum

Platinum became a loser in 2015 when it fell below gold and a two-time loser when it traded at a discount to palladium last month. The all-time low against gold and discount to the other industrial and rare precious metal is a significant event for the platinum market for three reasons. First, platinum is the rarest precious metal of the four that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures market meaning it has the lowest annual production and is the most expensive to produce. Second, platinum is still a precious metal that has a myriad of industrial and investment properties. While it cannot compare with gold when it comes to investment and fabricated (jewelry) demand, it has far more investment appeal than palladium because of it is a more liquidly traded metal.

Finally, platinum's physical characteristics when it comes to density and resistance to heat make it a better choice for industrial applications when compared with palladium, particularly when the price of platinum is lower than palladium which is trading at the highest price since 2001 which was the record high for the metal. The bottom line is that it is time to start to pay attention to platinum because this mangy dog's day could be coming soon.

Every dog has its day

We have heard this expression many times in our lives and with platinum versus gold and platinum versus palladium extending to all-time or decade and a half lows a mean reversion opportunity is currently staring us in the face. At the same time, platinum's technical position on a long-term basis suggests that the downside for the precious metal could be a lot less than its precious cousins. Source: CQG

On the quarterly chart, platinum remains in deeply oversold territory, and the slow stochastic had crossed higher in early 2016 signaling a significant low for the precious metal at $812.20 per ounce. Relative strength also points to an oversold condition for the metal. While platinum has been a sick and mangy performer compared to gold and palladium, it has been consolidating on the longer-term chart for the better part of two years. With palladium trading north of $935 per ounce and gold at the $1270 level, there is lots of room for downside corrections in these metals. There are no rules when it comes to how low platinum might go before it finds its ultimate bottom and reverses to the upside.

However, the odds of a significant correction in the platinum market have decreased, perhaps because of its current level against palladium. Industrial users of precious metals are likely to favor platinum over palladium because of its physical characteristics and price over coming months. Every dog has its day, and platinum will eventually have its day in the sun once again. With all eyes on the fantastic performance of palladium which was 37.58% higher in 2017 after the first three quarters on the back of a 21% rise in 2016, platinum has gotten the short end of the stick in the precious metals sector.

Sometimes, the worst performer during a period becomes the best in a subsequent period. Platinum's recovery is long overdue, and when it comes the metal with a lot less liquidity than gold or silver could explode to the upside or at the very least, hold its value while other's plummet. PPLT is the ETF product for platinum for those who do not venture into the physical precious metals or futures market on COMEX and NYMEX. I am a buyer of platinum on price weakness with a long-term investment horizon as it offers the best comparative value in the precious metals sector. This mangy pooch will have its day and could be the best friend of investors and traders who see the potential of this dog that will never be put to sleep.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.