The Crush Could Signal Short-Term Problems For Beans

In the world of commodities, processing spreads can offer incredible clues when it comes to the demand for underlying raw materials that are the primary input in the refining or processing process. Many market participants rarely focus on these spreads, but they should because they off two distinctive benefits. First, they are often real-time indicators for the profitability of companies that are engaged in the business of refining. Oil refineries often have no exposure to the price of oil or the price of the products they manufacture. Their risk is the price differentials between the two because they buy the commodity at market prices and sell the refined products at market prices.

Therefore, it is the spread that dictates profitability. Refineries are cash intensive businesses with huge overheads. When the processing spread widens they tend to make more money, and when it narrows, they make less or even lose money. Therefore, those investors or traders who own a company that depends on input and output prices that trade on the futures markets have a massive amount of information at their fingertips when it comes to measuring profitability on a second-by-second basis. The second benefit of understanding these spreads is that they can tell us a lot about the path of least resistance for the price of the input as it is the primary ingredient and demand often shows up in the manufactured product's price.

In the world of crude oil, consumers tend to buy oil products like gasoline, heating oil, jet fuel, diesel, and other fuels refined from the raw oil. In the corn and sugar markets, ethanol is a product of the agricultural commodities. Since the U.S. is the world's leading producer of corn, ethanol is a refined corn product. In Brazil, the world's top sugar cane producer, ethanol is a product of the sweet commodity that undergoes a refining process. In the oil market, crack spreads indicate the fundamentals for oil products and the input which is crude oil.

In the corn market, refining spreads tell us about the supply and demand for ethanol and its inputs which can be corn, sugar, or other raw commodities that are used to make the biofuel. In oil, the raw commodity a catalyst cracks petroleum into products, and in corn and sugar, the agricultural products are refined into ethanol and biofuels. In all of these cases, when the product prices move significantly compared to the underlying commodity that is the input in the manufacturing process, it tends to impact the price of the input.

The crush spread signals demand for soybean products as well as raw beans

When it comes to soybeans, other than edamame that you might enjoy in a Japanese restaurant, soybean meal and oil are processed consumer products of the oilseed. Soybean meal is a critical ingredient in many animal feeds and other foods while the oil is in salad dressings, mayonnaises, or simply cooking oil. The process of making these products from raw beans consists of crushing the oilseeds into a paste which is the meal and a liquid which is the oil. In all of the examples, we can learn a tremendous amount about demand for the raw commodities from the prices of their products. In soybeans, it is the price of the oilseed compared to meal and oil that can put a spotlight on supply and demand characteristics. The crush spread in the soybean market reflects the economics of crushing those beans into meal and oil, and over recent weeks, the processing spread had moved to the downside.

The crush has moved lower recently

The economics of crushing beans into meal and oil had moved to the downside since late August. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the December soybean synthetic crush spread shows, the margin for turning the oilseeds into meal and oil reached a high of 103.75 on Aug. 30 to lows of 84.75 one month later. On Thursday, Oct. 5, the soybean crush was trading at 92. The spread has bounced higher, but the trend is down, and it traded to the lowest level since mid-March.

Soybean price action has been impressive since the September WASDE report

While the crush spread was moving lower, the price of soybeans went the other way. Source: CQG

The daily chart of November soybean futures illustrates that on August 30 they were trading at $9.315 per bushel and when the crush reached its recent low on Sept. 29 the raw oilseed peaked at $9.76 per bushel. The price action in the products sent a message to the soybean market, and that missive was that the price was too high. Bean products were screaming that demand was not supportive for more gains in the oilseed. Since the late September highs in beans and lows in products, the prices have both corrected with soybeans moving to the downside and a rally in the crush spread.

The dollar, crush, and weather in Brazil will determine the path of least resistance for beans. The long-term picture looks healthy

On Sept. 12, the USDA released their monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report and the new was not particularly good for most of the grain markets. At the beginning of the 2017 harvest in the United States, both crop yields per acre and carryout inventory levels according to the USDA were higher than market expectations. Interestingly, both crush spreads and raw soybeans moved to the upside following the USDA report which was an indication that the market ran out of selling. There were two reasons for the rally in the soybean and crush spread in the days following the September WASDE report. First, as the U.S. is the world's leading producer of beans, a lower dollar tends to support export demand for U.S. agricultural commodities. Source: CQG

As the chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the greenback fell to the lowest level of 2017 in early September which encourage an increase in demand for exports of U.S., soybeans and soybean products. The second reason was that a drought in the Dakotas and Montana in late June and early July caused the price of wheat to rally and soybeans followed on fears that drought would spread across growing regions all over the United States. When July rains washed away the worries of drought, the price of November soybean futures fell from highs of $10.47 per bushel on July 11 to lows of $9.21 per bushel in mid-August.

By the time that the USDA issued their September WASDE report, they told the market what it already knew, that 2017 is the fifth straight year of bumper soybean crops. The market bounced higher because it ran out of selling in the middle of September. At the same time, the dollar has bounced from recent lows, and now demand for exports have likely slowed accounting for the selloff in the crush spread and subsequent move lower in the price of raw soybeans.

As we head into the winter months, it will be the weather in key growing regions of South America, the path of the dollar, and the crush spread dynamics that will determine the path of least resistance for the price of soybeans. When it comes to the products, the longer-term picture is looking constructive. While the daily chart indicates a bearish price pattern, the weekly and monthly charts display a market where demand is taking prices higher. Source: CQG

The weekly chart displays a market that has been in consolidation mode throughout most of 2017. Additionally, the crush spread has been making higher lows since January 2016. Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the pattern of higher lows in the crush spread dates back to 2013. Processing spreads like the soybean crush offer valuable information about the demand for the products that are children of the raw oilseed. The longer-term trend in the soybean crush is telling us that demand for products is rising and that should provide support for the price of soybeans over the coming weeks and months. Analysis of the trend in the crush spread leads me to believe that the risk-reward favors buying soybeans on price weakness over coming months.

I will look to maintain a small core long position in the soybean futures market or the SOYB ETF product. I will add to that position on price weakness and take profits on rallies always maintaining that small core long and reducing the cost of the position by trading profits. In the summer of 2012, the price of soybeans rose to the highest price in history when they hit $17.9675 per bushel. 2012 was the last time when crops were below bumper levels. After five straight years of ample supplies, we will eventually have a year where drought or another weather condition will cause a sharp rally in the oilseed, perhaps to a new all-time high. One other thing to consider when it comes to soybeans and all agricultural commodities is that global population is currently growing by 80-100 million people each year. As population rises, there are more mouths to feed which means the world now depends on bumper crops each year.

Right now, the short-term weakness in the crush spread is signaling that beans could be heading lower. Given the long-term potential for the market, any sell-off could create a profitable opportunity for those with the patience and discipline to hold their noses, buy scale down, and wait for the next rally which will invariably occur. Patience is a virtue, and when trading in the grain markets on a long-term basis, five straight years of bumper crops and oversupply requires the patience of Job. However, the greatest rewards often come from taking a contrarian approach to markets. Few things are easy in life, but the price action in the soybean crush spread justifies a bullish orientation to grains even in the wake of another bumper crop. The crush spread is another variable to incorporate into your investment and trading calculus when it comes to approaching the soybean market.

