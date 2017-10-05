Tesla Q3: Significant Profitability Implications

Because of the reasons discussed in this article, I believe management guidance may prove conservative.

Management provided this guidance on August 2, which was one-third of the way into the third quarter, and we now have more recent data.

Tesla guided to a temporary dip in gross margin to below 20% in the third quarter.

This will be a long article, but the concepts discussed herein are important, so please read it in its entirety. Without understanding the concepts discussed in this article, you will not be able to see Tesla's potential before the stock rises further.

Investment Thesis

Tesla (TSLA) management guided to a temporary dip in gross margin to below 20% in the third quarter, before recovering in subsequent quarters. Because of the reasons discussed in this article, I believe management guidance may prove conservative.

Preamble

So with that in mind:

Tesla Management MAY Prove Conservative

As I discussed in Tesla Q3 2017 Deliveries: What I Will Be Watching, the average sell-side revenue estimate for 2018 still very significantly trails behind the management guidance of 500,000 cars for next year or nearly $30 billion of revenue just from Tesla Automotive.

Therefore, any indication that management guidance may prove conservative must be taken very seriously.

Accounting Is The Language Of Business

If you don't know accounting, you're subject to manipulation. You simply will not be able to cut through the immense noise and identify the handful of issues that truly matter, and some people who see the stock market as a zero-sum game (I don't) will try to distort the painting in front of you and see what they want you to see.

The issue of Tesla's profitability is a prime example of this concept, as I explained in Tesla Profitability: A Game Theory Perspective.

Ok. Enough with concepts. Now, let's dig in.

Management Guidance

Tesla (TSLA) management provided us with the following guidance in the last earnings letter:

Several factors will influence our non-GAAP automotive gross margin for the rest of this year. The combined non-GAAP gross margin for Model S and Model X in Q3 will decline slightly from Q2, driven primarily by mix shift. Additionally, during the initial phase of the Model 3 ramp in Q3, the volume produced will be tiny relative to the installed production capacity. As a result, Model 3 gross margin in Q3 will be temporarily impacted by the excessive allocation of labor and overhead costs and depreciation over this tiny volume. In the absence of these one-time elevated cost allocations, Model 3 gross margin in Q3 would already be positive, resulting in a positive cash contribution. As capacity utilization improves, Model 3 non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be positive in Q4 and should improve rapidly in 2018 to our target of 25%. Consequently, we expect non-GAAP automotive gross margin to temporarily dip below 20% in Q3, before recovering in Q4 and beyond.

I note that management provided this guidance on August 2, which was one-third of the way into the third quarter, and we now have more recent data.

I also told you that:

The gross profit benefit from extra Model S and Model X units Tesla delivered in 3Q17 will partially offset any hit from the two-to-three week delay in Model 3 production. I will discuss this very important concept in detail in a subsequent article this week.

This is that subsequent article.

Model S/X Margins > Model 3 Margins

Based on the following statement included in the Q3 2017 Vehicle Deliveries and Production press release, I roughly estimate that Tesla delivered at least 2,000 Model S and X units more than previously estimated by management:

We had previously indicated that second half Model S and X deliveries would likely exceed the first half deliveries of 47,077, but we now expect to exceed that by several thousand vehicles. In total, we expect to deliver about 100,000 Model S and X vehicles in 2017, which would be a 31% increase over 2016.

The 2,000 unit figure is a rough estimate because based on the above statement alone, one can also assume that all of the 4,000 to 6,000 unit increase in Model S and X delivery guidance can occur just in 4Q17. Having said that, however, it's more reasonable to assume about the equal allocation of the excess deliveries between 3Q17 and 4Q17.

Using the conservative 2,000 unit allocation into 3Q17 and the conservative average selling price estimate of $100,000 per Model S and X unit, we can calculate that 3Q17 revenue will likely be higher by $200 million than it would have been otherwise without the unexpected Model S and X deliveries.

Similarly, using a gross margin assumption of 30% (more on this in the next paragraph, patience people!), we can calculate that expected gross profit for 3Q17 should be higher by $60 million than it would have been otherwise.

I use a 30% "contribution margin" assumption because gross margin still includes some allocation of fixed costs. Contribution margin, on the other hand, is simply a product’s price minus all associated variable costs, resulting in the incremental profit earned for each unit sold.

Model 3 Margins Are Abysmal, For Now

Management has repeatedly said Model 3 margins would be negative in 3Q17, turn positive in 4Q17, and hit its stride in subsequent quarters all the way to up 25%, likely starting in 2Q17. The following is from the latest earnings call:

I feel like the point which we are at steady-state 5,000 units a week for Model 3 is about when we reach the 25% gross margin level. So it wouldn't be right when we get to 5,000, because initially when you get to 5,000 a week there's still a lot of overtime. We're still expediting parts from all around the world. So you've got a lot of expedited fees, you've got a lot of overtime, and so it takes probably from the point at which you get to the 5,000 a week, it's probably another three or four months before you hit the 25% gross margin.

This is nothing new. Model S displayed the same gross margin profile in its first four quarters:

And in the first four quarters after Tesla started producing Model X in 4Q15, in production hell, Tesla's overall gross margins were as follows:

Those red triangles are there to remind me that Tesla was going through its Model X "production hell" at the time.

One Caveat

Tesla included that following narrative in its latest Form 10-K:

Depreciation is generally computed using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the related assets as follows: Machinery, equipment, vehicles and office furniture ........... 2 to 12 years Building and building improvements ............................... 20 to 30 years Computer equipment and software .................................. 3 to 10 years Depreciation for tooling is computed using the units-of-production method whereby capitalized costs are amortized over the total estimated productive life of the related assets. As of December 31, 2016, the estimated productive life for tooling was 250,000 vehicles based on our current estimates of production.

In other words, Tesla may have already started depreciating some machinery and equipment that will be used to produce the Model 3, but tooling depreciation will likely be minimal until Model 3 hits volume production.

In layman's terms, Model 3-related capital spending may not start hitting the income statement, as increased depreciation expense included in Cost of Goods Sold, until Model 3 production ramps. If, however, the Model 3 production machinery, equipment, and tooling are already installed and deemed ready to go as of September, then some depreciation expense would, in fact, start hitting the income statement in 3Q17.

This is a risk to my analysis.

Bottom Line

Because of the reasons discussed in this article, along with a few minor ones that I will discuss in subsequent articles here and in Tesla Forum, the fact that Model 3 production is delayed by a few weeks combined with the higher Model S and X deliveries, may help Tesla's 3Q17 gross margin to beat previous management guidance of below 20%.

As I indicated at the beginning, this is a long article that attempts to breakdown a complex concept, but it is an important one. Without understanding the concepts discussed in this article, especially the concept of contribution margin, you will not be able to see Tesla's potential before the stock rises further. If you believe that it would be helpful, I would recommend that you read it again.

