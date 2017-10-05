Ensco And Atwood Shareholders Approve Merger

Now it’s official: both Ensco (ESV) and Atwood (ATW) shareholders approved (here, here) the merger. As expected, Atwood shareholders almost unanimously voted for the merger – 98% of votes cast were for the merger. With Ensco, the vote was more challenging, as just 65% of votes cast were for the merger. Both results were sufficient enough to approve the merger.

As I previously stated, any result would have been positive for Ensco shares as the vote removed uncertainty. So far, there’s not much optimism in the market regarding Ensco stock but this may change over time. Thirty-five percent of votes were against the merger, which is quite a big number in my view. This shows that many shareholders did not find the price that Ensco pays for Atwood as attractive despite management’s big work on the PR front.

Atwood’s shareholders heavily supported the merger amid no opposition from Borr Drilling, which has recently acquired a 9.7% stake in the company. Some observers speculated that Borr may try to oppose the merger to get a grip over Atwood’s jack-up assets, but that certainly was not the case during the vote. I expect that Borr will make its proposal later. I continue to believe that Borr’s initial target was Atwood’s jack-up assets and that the company does not plan to be a passive shareholder in Ensco.

For Atwood’s shareholders, the result of the vote is a major relief. The opposite outcome would have been almost catastrophic and would have certainly led to a major decrease in Atwood’s share price. While Ensco has many times argued that the price it paid for Atwood’s assets was attractive, Atwood’s financial situation was not stable due to the poor backlog and the new trend of giving jobs to bigger drillers. Now these worries are behind for Atwood’s shareholders, which will now become Ensco shareholders and get 1.6 Ensco shares for each Atwood share they own.

As Brent oil (BNO) continues to stay above $55 per barrel, Ensco shares have a good opportunity to continue their upside run in the near term. While I believe that Ensco overpaid for Atwood’s assets and that two 7th gen drillships were probably not worth that much hustle, I will not underestimate the power of certainty. Now that Ensco and Atwood are one, market participants who waited for the final outcome of the merger vote will be free to make their moves.

If such scenario realizes and if it is supported by a bit more upside on the oil front, I can easily see Ensco at $7 per share relatively soon. However, the realization of this scenario heavily depends on the price of oil, as the dip below $55 per barrel of Brent will likely crush the rally in all drillers including Ensco.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

