Dana Doing The Right Things And Reaping The Benefits

Dana has done a lot to improve itself in a relatively short time, but I'd be careful about getting carried away with long-term revenue and margin assumptions.

Dana has some vulnerabilities to the future ICE-to-EV shift, but the company also has technologies that are needed in hybrids and EVs and is looking to acquire/develop more.

Finding an undervalued stock with a solid story behind it is always good, but finding that story getting better with time is even better. That's what appears to be happening with Dana (DAN), as this diversified supplier of components for passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicles continues to execute well on its plan to grow content, improve margins, and position itself for the evolving demands of its end-markets.

It can be deceptively easy to get caught up in and taken along with Wall Street's short attention span-driven boom-and-doom cycles. With that in mind, I've been cautious about fundamentally overhauling my long-term growth and profitability assumptions for the business. I do like Dana's prospects for value-adding M&A, margin self-improvement, and leveraging a better mix (including more power tech products down the line), but I don't believe Dana is going to suddenly become a FCF-generating machine in an industry where mid-single-digit margins are generally the best that even great companies (like Cummins (CMI)) can do. To that end, while a fair value in the $20s seems reasonable, and I'm comfortable modeling exceptional cash flow growth, today's valuation already seems to be pricing in a lot of progress.

The EV Story Is A Little Different Here

Unlike BorgWarner (BWA) and Tenneco (TEN), there seems to be less fretting about the future of Dana as electric vehicles (EVs) become more commonplace. That's a little odd to me considering that Dana does a lot of business in drivetrain and transmission components like axles, driveshafts, torque couplings, and so on.

Then again, Dana has a different set of exposures than many of its peers. There will still be axles in hybrids and most EVs, and Dana has recently released its Spicer Helios electrified e-axle for both light and commercial vehicles. Second, Dana has a range of technologies/products with applications in hybrids and EVs, including sealing and thermal products like battery and electronics cooling systems (heat management is likely to be a significant opportunity in EVs).

Also worth noting is that Dana has a somewhat unusual end-market mix. About half of the company's sales are in light vehicles but with a heavier skew toward trucks. While EVs may reach parity with internal combustion engines (or ICEs) in the middle of the next decade, electrification of pick-ups (especially heavy-duty trucks) and sport utility vehicles could take a little longer. What's more, the company has a stronger mix of commercial vehicle and off-road commercial vehicle markets than most of its peers; electrification will likely come to many of these markets as well (Cummins has already committed to offering an electric drivetrain in a few years), but I expect that it will be a slower process than for passenger vehicles.

I also believe that there may be some excessive enthusiasm about how quickly the ICE-EV switch will happen. ICE-powered vehicles aren't just going to disappear once EVs reach cost parity; Dana's management estimates that 84% of vehicles produced in 2025 will still be ICE-powered, and it will take some time for EVs to become the dominant vehicle type on the road.

Even so, management is getting itself ready for the transition. The company already has products available (like the e-axle and battery cooling products) today, and management is looking to pick up more content in its Power Tech segment. Management has also talked about using M&A to augment its capabilities; the Brevini acquisition brings in planetary hub drive technology that can be electrified and management is evaluating whether it wants to participate in hybrid/EV component markets like motors and inverters/converters.

In The Meantime …

Business has started to improve quite nicely at Dana since my last update on the company. Revenue was up 19% as reported in the second quarter, with organic growth of 16% in the light vehicle driveline business and 13% in the off-highway business as the company benefits from new platform wins/launches in passenger vehicles are recovering in off-highway markets like construction and mining; mining in particular is a recovery to watch, as this is a higher-margin business segment for Dana.

Margins have also been improving, with EBITDA margin up 30bp in the last quarter (the second quarter) and up almost two points in the first quarter of 2017 and the fourth quarter of 2016. Three of the four segments are generating double-digit EBITDA margins now, and both the Power Tech and Off-Highway businesses should be above 15% margins before year-end.

Although passenger vehicle growth has slowed overall, I think Dana's new business wins will leave them relatively better-placed. Still, management is looking for modest revenue contraction in its North American light vehicle business over the next couple of years, so I think expectations are in a good place. On the other hand, commercial vehicles like trucks seem to be coming back to life in North America, as are off-highway vehicles, and that is encouraging for the company's revenue prospects.

Mixing M&A With Opportunistic Wins

Dana hasn't been shy about M&A, with the company acquiring multiple businesses in the last year. Brevini brings strong power transmission (mechanical and hydraulic) capabilities that should double the company's addressable off-highway market (adding in tracked vehicles) and add technologies like planetary hub drives that can be applied to light and commercial vehicles. SIFCO looks to me like "buying in at the bottom", as this company is a supplier of suspension, transmission, and engine components with a large presence in Brazil. U.S. Manufacturing brings in proprietary tube manufacturing know-how (and IP) that is relevant to making lighter axles.

As management highlighted in its November 2016 Investor Day presentation, the company is also taking advantage of incremental content growth opportunities. Increasingly demanding standards for emissions and fuel efficiency are creating more sealing, thermal, and driveline product opportunities in passenger and commercial vehicles, and those opportunities are likely to grow from here as emission and fuel efficiency standards are only going to get tougher. Management is also positioned for "lightweighting" - improving fuel efficiency by reducing weight, with lighter-weight high-performance products (relevant to that aforementioned acquisition relating to lighter axles). Last and not least, management has highlighted opportunities like battery cooling and hybrid driveline products as part of the company's near-term strategy for mild hybrids, hybrids, and EVs.

The Opportunity

Between the acquisitions, content/platform wins, end-market recoveries, and better-than-expected execution, I'm comfortable boosting my estimates such that the long-term estimated revenue growth rate improves to around 5% (closer to 4% after backing out the M&A). I'm also more comfortable with a higher level of margin assumptions, as I believe the company will have more success in growing its Power Tech business as vehicle electrification progresses.

As I said in the open, though, I'm reluctant to completely change my fundamental outlook so quickly; very few component companies ever maintain FCF margins above the mid-single digits for any length of time, and I don't think the switch to EVs will change that. I do think that Dana can get to FCF margins in the 4% to 6% range, though, with 4% coming relatively quickly (within three to four years); that alone is pretty bullish when compared to the company's historical performance.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back to present, I believe Dana shares are worth more than $20 today ($20 to $24), but I'm not comfortable stretching my modeling assumptions to a point where today's price would look like a bargain. I do believe Dana has a good plan in place, and I believe the (relatively) new CEO has the right skillset for the next stage in Dana's evolution - as a veteran of the car interiors business, he understands the importance of marketing and cost-cutting, as well as new product innovation. Even so, component suppliers serve very cyclical, very competitive end-markets where OEMs are always pushing hard on price, and I'd be cautious about getting too carried away with the long-term margin potential or cutting back the discount rate too far just because business is going well today.

