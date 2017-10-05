The Broad Impact Of The iPhone X

As Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) nears the release of their much anticipated iPhone X, they have another company rooting for their success — and it just happens to be their main competitor. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) also has a large interest in how well the phone sells. The X is expected to reach record sales numbers for the company on the back of more than just its new features.

Owning the newest iPhone has become about more than just fancy features and increased functionality. iPhones are looked at as a luxury product to show off like a fancy watch or car. In the past, iPhones have been released with minimal new features but still post staggering sales numbers. Apple people always want the newest product, as historically, unit sales and unit price have been highly correlated.

That being said, the iPhone X does come with some cool new features — and a hefty price tag.

New Look

This is the most obvious of the changes in the new phone. The edge-to-edge OLED screen is a big change of trend that Apple is trying to catch up on. Samsung is the exclusive supplier of this battery-efficient, high-resolution screen. This is the first iPhone to switch from the LCD screens, as the 8 is also LCD. While new for Apple, it is not new to all cell phone users — Samsung has used OLED screens since its first Galaxy phone. In short, what the OLED screen does is create a more vivid, realistic picture compared to an LCD screen.

A new six-core A11 Bionic processor makes the phone more powerful than this year's MacBook Pro models. It is an SoC with a six-core CPU, Apple’s first custom GPU, and what the company is calling a Neural Engine. All the company has said about it is:

The new A11 Bionic neural engine is a dual-core design and performs up to 600 billion operations per second for real-time processing. A11 Bionic neural engine is designed for specific machine learning algorithms and enables Face ID, Animoji and other features.

A 12MP camera with optical image stabilization on both models, which should allow you to use the telephoto lens in darker conditions. Both devices can now capture 4K video at 60 fps as well as 1080p 240 fps slow motion. The telephoto portrait lens on the iPhone X's dual-camera has a better aperture than the iPhone 8 Plus.

Wireless charging using the Qi standard.

It is waterproof

Augmented Reality - Phil Schiller, Apple's VP of worldwide marketing called it the first smartphone created for augmented reality. ARKit, their AR platform, was introduced in June and will allow developers to upload their AR-based apps for iPhone users to download. AR apps have already proven to appeal to the masses — remember the Pokemon Go craze? Apple stands to be the main beneficiary as they take a percentage of sales on the app store (30% as of today).

Just to give an example of how big AR apps can be, let's look at Pokemon Go. It was the part of the first wave of this new type of apps that is to come and had a cult-like fanbase. The day it was released, it became an instant hit. People were seen running around the streets attempting to catch Pokemon. At its peak, an estimated 380 million people were playing the game, which is one out of every 20 people on the planet and more than the population of the United States. From each unit sold in the app store, 30% went to Apple, Nintendo, Niantic, and 10% to Nintendo. Apple received an estimated $3 billion from the app. Paid users from Pokemon Go were an estimated 10x more than those of Candy Crush, another app that had and still has large active user numbers. Revenue from new AR apps can become an added bonus to this new cycle.

The release of iOS 11 brought the introduction of the new wave of AR apps. They range from game updates to practical everyday tools and even apps that encourage a healthier lifestyle, with more refined experiences likely coming in the future once developers get a grasp on what users enjoy with this first wave. To use the ARKit apps you must have iOS 11 which can be launched on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the upcoming iPhone X.

Since Samsung is the supplier for the OLED screen, as well as the phone's memory chips, they stand to profit from the release. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, the South Korean company will make $110 from each $1,000 iPhone X that Apple sells. This gives a quick look into one of the more interesting relationships between business. Samsung obviously wants to sell its own products but stands to make billions from iPhone sales. "These are two of the largest companies on the planet deeply tied at the hip and directly competitive," said David Yoffie, a professor at Harvard Business School.

An analysis conducted by Counterpoint Technology Market Research finds Samsung is expected to earn about $4 billion more in revenue from iPhone X parts than it made from Galaxy S8 sales in the 20 months following release. Samsung’s components unit, meanwhile, gets $202 for each Galaxy S8 from the company’s smartphone division. But the S8 will move 50 million units through summer 2019, while the iPhone X will move 130 million.

Expectations from the street for the fiscal year 2018 ending September are at a record 245 million units, up from the previous record of 231 million. Much of the growth is fueled by the increase of ASP's. According to the Guggenheim analyst, this analysis projects an average selling price of $770, $100 higher than current numbers, largely driven by the price tag of the iPhone X. Significant growth numbers like this are nothing to laugh at for a company already this big.

AAPL data by YCharts

Currently trading around $154, with a forward P/E of 14, Apple looks like a steal. A price of $180 seems more than possible and possible conservative for the next 12 months.

I believe the much anticipated iPhone X will post huge sales numbers. Investors have been waiting for this upgrade cycle and the hype is growing. The complexity of the Face ID system is temporarily keeping production figures low but should be sorted out and hopefully won't have to delay the release. The sales numbers after the dual phone introduction will shape how Apple markets their products in the future. If you believe in the undying loyalty of the Apple fanbase and new look iPhone X, you should be a buyer Apple (especially on the current dip) and Samsung sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.