Consolidated Edison Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/5/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 5.
Bullish Calls
Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM): "Taiwan Semiconductor is very good. This whole group is a little too hot for me. I say you buy some and then let it come in."
Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED): Cramer is a fan, and he has been recommending the stock for 12 years now.
Bearish Call
Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL): Its costs are high. Cramer did not recommend this one.
