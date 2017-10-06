Consolidated Edison Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/5/17)

The costs of Whiting Petroleum are high.

Buy half position in Taiwan Semiconductor now and half after it declines.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, October 5.

Bullish Calls

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM): "Taiwan Semiconductor is very good. This whole group is a little too hot for me. I say you buy some and then let it come in."

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED): Cramer is a fan, and he has been recommending the stock for 12 years now.

Bearish Call

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL): Its costs are high. Cramer did not recommend this one.

