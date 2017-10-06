Here's A Super-Powered Dividend Stock

Investment Thesis

Texas Instruments (TXN) has been on my radar for many years. Maybe because I always saw this company as a calculator maker, I never cared to dig deeper and look at its fundamentals. I know TXN does a lot more than calculators, but the mental image I had from college just can’t disappear.

The company is now a Dividend Achiever and shows impressive earnings and dividend growth over the past five years. The stock price has soared ever since. I know I’m a bit late to the party, but I found out there is still growth potential for Texas Instruments.

Understanding the Business

Texas Instruments is the world's largest analog chipmaker and a key supplier of embedded chips into a host of applications. Yes, we are far away from the financial calculator you used back in high school. Mind you, they still do that too!

For those who don’t know, analog chips are like translators; they convert real-world signals such as sound and temperature into digital signals that have the potential to be processed. The company is present in various segments with a strong focus on industrial and automotive sectors. The “other” segment now includes those famous calculators.

Author’s chart, data from TXN February 2017 presentation

As it is often the case with technology, analog chip success secret remains in its proprietary technology and high-tech manufacturing abilities from its maker. TXN has the size ($89 billion in market cap) to benefit from economy of scale and stay ahead of the competition.

Revenues

Source: Ycharts

While there isn’t much revenue growth over the past five years, the company’s future looks bright. TXN has benefitted from a fragmented market to purchase many manufacturers at a low price and consolidate its position in the analog chip business. With the rise of the Internet of Things, its chips will have the possibility of use in various other industries in the future. The company is also investing massively in R&D and its marketing sales team. It enables TXN to get more clients as their sales teams are out in the field to push revenue to another level.

Source: TXN February 2017 presentation

This reality is being reflected in their last quarterly report (Q2 2017) with a revenue increase of 13% year-to-year (including analog revenue growth of 18%). Earnings per share were up by 30%. Speaking of:

Earnings

Source: Ycharts

Texas Instruments is among the most shareholder-friendly stocks in the techno industry, and you will discover why in a moment. While TXN revenue was not going up on a straight trend over the past five years, earnings per share did.

This achievement is a combination of 2 important factors. The first one is management’s commitment to return the excess of cash to its shareholders in a massive way. Their website claims a reduction of outstanding shares by 42% since 2004. From the graph below, you can see this was not a one time program as outstanding shares have been going down continuously for the past decade:

Source: Ycharts

The second reasons why EPS is on the rise is also crucial for any business: margins expansion. TXN has focused on automotive and other industrial sectors to build custom analog chips. Through a strong manufacturing expertise and economy of scale, the company has been able to expand its margins on a consistent basis.

Once the chip's design is completed and produced massively, it is hard for competitors to steal a client. The high switching costs (costly design + implementation) helps TXN to build on long-term relationships.

Source: Ycharts

Dividend Growth Perspective

Texas Instruments has successfully increased its dividend payment over the past 13 consecutive years. That fact makes it part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

Source: Ycharts

TXN is not only a long time dividend grower; it also gained the mention of a super-powered dividend stock. Over the past five years, management has increased its dividend by 195.2% for a 24.17% annualized rate. Management makes a clear focus on returning cash to its shareholders:

Source: TXN February 2017 presentation

Source: Ycharts

This company is a real money-making machine. While their distributions rate has skyrocketed, both payout and cash payouts remain under control. The company meets my seven dividend growth investing principles and is set for another decade of strong growth.

Potential Downsides

To be honest, I did look a lot for downsides on this company. The reason is simple: I hate when I miss a great buy opportunity. TXN has shown on my radar since 2012, but for some inexplicable reasons, I never cared to dive into the company and do a thorough analysis.

It turned out there are not many catastrophes coming their way. By the nature of its business, the personal electronics segment (26%) is more at risk. Chips for such devices are rapidly evolving, and there are lots of competitions. It used to be TXN's biggest segment per revenue in 2013 (32% of sales), and it was down to a second position at 26% three years later.

TXN put its energy in developing longer life cycle chips in the industrial and automotive sector. I think this is a good move for the long haul. On the other side, both industrial and automotive sectors are cyclical. It could hurt TXN fundamentals in a few years down the road.

Valuation

TXN stock price rose by 226% over the past five years as of October 4. Is it still time to jump in this dividend train? Let’s take a look at how the market valued TXN over the past decade.

Source: Ycharts

The first look at the PE ratio graphs tells me TXN is currently trading around its fair value. It is already impressive for a company that has shot for the stars for so many years.

I also use the dividend discount model to price TXX according to its dividend growth. While their growth has been phenomenal, I’ve kept it more down to earth with a 10% growth rate for the next ten years and reduced it to 7% afterward. Since we are talking about a techno stock, I used a discount rate of 10%.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.48 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 10.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $205.74 $135.90 $101.04 10% Premium $188.60 $124.58 $92.62 Intrinsic Value $171.45 $113.25 $84.20 10% Discount $154.31 $101.93 $75.78 20% Discount $137.16 $90.60 $67.36

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to understand my calculations fully.

The DDM shows TXN has a margin of safety of 20% based on the current price of $90. I’m not willing to write TXN will explode by another 20% in the next 12 months, but it’s not impossible. However, I’m comfortable entering in a new position at $90.

Final Thought

Upon this analysis, I’ve come to the conclusion that I should have looked at Texas Instrument when it first showed on my radar five years ago. However, there is no need to live in the past, and I can still buy shares of TXN at a decent price today. The process is what I have done this week. TXN is not the first and only techno stock I added to my dividend growth portfolio recently; subscribers of Dividend Growth Rocks have received two other buy alerts over the past two months.

Disclaimer: I do hold TXN in my DividendStocksRock portfolios

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended ever to be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your research and know your risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.