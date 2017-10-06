American Homes 4 Rent: Participating Preferred Recap

With Series A and B getting called, a recap of the trade is appropriate.

Introduction

This is probably a very late article in terms of its usefulness to investors who do not own either of the stocks mentioned. However, given how odd these products are, we felt that a recap is more than necessary.

We will briefly visit the company itself and then examine the three preferred stock issues more closely. Bear in mind that we never fell in love with them at first sight, but they have proven their worth over the last few years.

The Company

American Homes 4 Rent® offers welcoming rental homes that have been renovated and maintained to our Certified Property standards. Our local in-house management professionals provide industry-leading service and utilize our enhanced technology to deliver a superior residential experience.

Source: The company's website.

Our mission is not an in-depth analysis of AMH (NYSE: AMH), therefore we will only take a brief look at how the stock has been valued by the market and check some metrics that illustrate its performance.

Source: Barchart.com - AMH Weekly Chart (since company's IPO)

The only word that comes to my mind after looking at the chart is "stability." Now let us see some metrics over the same period:

Source: FastGraphs.com

While there is no insane dividend yield on the common stock, this is better for the company's future growth. And the sector average is not insanely higher anyway (around the 3% mark).

In a world where we are interested in owning common stock, it would have made sense to explore American Homes 4 Rent much deeper and look at its peer group, but this is not the case. For this type of analysis you can refer to other Seeking Alpha authors' work, as we noticed that there are articles presenting different opinions and this is much better than seeing the investment crowd nod in agreement.

The Participating Preferreds

AMH has a handful of preferred stocks out on the market, some of them very recent issues, but our gaze is fixated upon the Series A, B, C Participating Preferred Shares.

Important: Before you proceed on with this article, I consider it essential to take a look at my initial analysis of these products, and AMH-A specifically, in "The Most Interesting Preferred Stock Has No Interest Rate Risk."

Hoping that we are on the same page now, let us proceed with the preferred stocks.

- AMH-A - American Homes 4 Rent, 5.00% Series A Cumulative Participating Preferred Shares (NYSE: AMH-A):

Source: Barchart.com - AMH-A Weekly Chart (Since the IPO)

IPO: 10/8/2013

Redemption: 10/3/2017

Earliest Call Date: 9/30/2017

Call Price: $25.00 + HPA Amount

HPA (Home Price Appreciation Amount) as of 6/30/2017: $3.957

- AMH-B - American Homes 4 Rent, 5.00% Series B Cumulative Participating Preferred Shares (NYSE: AMH-B)

Source: Barchart.com - AMH-B Weekly Chart (Since the IPO)

IPO: 12/11/2013

Redemption: 10/3/2017

Earliest Call Date: 9/30/2017

Call Price: $25.00 + HPA Amount

HPA (Home Price Appreciation Amount) as of 6/30/2017: $3.957

AMH-C - American Homes 4 Rent, 5.50% Series C Cumulative Participating Preferred Shares (NYSE: AMH-C)

Source: Barchart.com - AMH-C Weekly Chart (Since the IPO)

IPO: 4/29/2014

Call Price: $25.00 + HPA Amount

HPA (Home Price Appreciation Amount) as of 6/30/2017: $3.526

Nominal Yield: 5.50%

Current Yield: 4.83% (as of 10/4/2017)

Call Date: 3/31/2018

Maturity Date: None

Last Price: $28.56 (as of 10/4/2017)

As you easily noticed, the Series A and B preferreds were taken away from us, while AMH-C is not callable yet, but will most likely follow suit. Here is a summary of key features I emphasized on almost a year ago:

The HPA (Home Price Appreciation Amount), makes the 'Par Value' change over time. There effectively exist a floor and cap on the Call Price - it is $25.00 even if the HPA is negative; and the upside cap is calculated in terms of IRR which cannot surpass 9.00%. (AMH-A Only) Potential for the Nominal Yield to increase significantly if the issue remains outstanding until a set date in the future. Convertibility: The company has the right to pay holders in common stock instead of cash upon Redemption.

There is much we can discuss about these products, as they are "the odd ones" in the preferred stock universe, but we already did it once and repetition bears no fruits in this case. Instead we will use my previous analysis as a reference point and see where I was wrong and right.

The Redemption

Admittedly, the risk of having our holdings converted into common stock was the only scenario that made me shiver when considering either of the three preferred stocks as a portfolio addition.

While obviously the market price of the products was driven by the HPA amount appreciation, once American Homes 4 Rent decided to exercise the Call Option there was a distortion in caused by the common stock's reaction. As this is not a hypothetical scenario anymore, it is safe to say that the aforementioned had an adverse effect on AMH-A and AMH-B's market price at least in the short-term and some holders might have been shaken out of their positions.

Here is an excerpt from the official announcement by AMH:

American Homes 4 Rent ("American Homes 4 Rent" or the "Company", NYSE: AMH), today announced that it will convert, based on the conversion ratio set forth in the Articles Supplementary of the 5.000% Series A participating preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share (NYSE: AMH-A) ("Series A Preferred Shares") and the Articles Supplementary of the 5.000% Series B participating preferred shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share (NYSE: AMH-B) ("Series B Preferred Shares," and together with the Series A Preferred Shares, the "Preferred Shares"), and described below, 5,060,000 Series A Preferred Shares, constituting all of its outstanding Series A Preferred Shares, into 6,631,716 of the Company's Class A common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share (the "Class A Shares"), or 1.3106 Class A Shares per Series A Preferred Share, and 4,400,000 Series B Preferred Shares, constituting all of its outstanding Series B Preferred Shares, into 5,766,709 of the Company's Class A Shares, or 1.3106 Class A Shares per Series B Preferred Share on October 3, 2017 (the "Conversion Date"). The Preferred Shares will be converted into Class A Shares, pursuant to a conversion ratio per share equal to (NYSE:A) the sum of (1) $25.00, (2) $3.96, the HPA Amount, and (3) any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but excluding, the Conversion Date, divided by (NYSE:B) $22.0995, the one - day VWAP (as reported by Bloomberg) of the Class A Shares on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") on September 27, 2017, the date the Company delivered the required notice of conversion.

Source: PRNewswire.com - Official Press Release



The market did not react well to the news initially, and both AMH-A, AMH-B and AMH experienced some extensive selling.

But, hey, we had the Series A. Let us see how this investment worked out!

Our Trade

AMH-A was in our portfolio since the 16th of December 2016, when my initial coverage on these stocks was published. Needless to say, the investment worked out relatively well, taking into consideration the fact that the worst possible scenario materialized:

... As a potential investor in the stock, I am not liking this very much.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com - Initial AMH-A Coverage By Us

And here is a summary of how trade went (per share):

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Our gross returns are sitting at 5.89% for 290 days, 7.47% when annualized respectively.

Definitely not a spectacular performance, but we have to take into account that AMH-A was resilient and kept creeping up the whole time - a sense of stability that very few products would have provided during the turmoil in the preferred stock sector. Therefore this was a good investment for anyone who did not want to actively manage it and still come out ahead even in a worst-case redemption scenario.

Expectations vs. Outcome

As already mentioned, this outcome was among the worst possible projected, or if I may refer to our initial work:

Now that we have gone through some extreme examples, let's view some in between. First, I will focus on scenarios involving a call at the earliest possible call date - September 30, 2017. I ran a simulation using theoretical distributions derived from empirical growth rates for prices of single homes for the period 1991-2016. I also used historical correlations for growth rates in different metropolitan areas. Based on that simulation, I came to the following distribution for the yield to call metric.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com - Initial AMH-A Coverage By Us

The probability for us to realize a yield below 6% was around 3.5% - as low as it gets.

But we have to take into account the value lost due to the conversion, which works on several levels:

AMH announce the conversion when the common stock is faring very well. The conversion ratio is determined. The common stock tanks due to the dilution for shareholders. Conditional: The common stock may not have the same market price as it had on the announcement day, so we can lose value there as well.

Essentially, the convertibility option did hurt us a bit.

Conclusion

While American Homes 4 Rent's group of odd preferred stocks did in fact have the potential to amaze us with incredible returns, should the company have opted for a Redemption in Cash, investment bankers usually do their job well and do not leave free lunch on the table. And in this case we barely managed to catch a glimpse of the bacon for a bit, but even so - this investment did perform in a acceptable manner.

Probably this is a good moment to mention that we should never underestimate low probability scenarios and be prepared for them even when everything seems awesome.

