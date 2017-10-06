Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/4/17: SNAP, MRIN, SOR

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/4/17, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at a seasonal low period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect the number of insider trades to reach a seasonal nadir during the final two weeks of October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

SNAP (SNAP), and;

Marin Software (MRIN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Source Capital (SOR);

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCQB:PFHO);

EQT (EQT);

Quotient Technology (QUOT);

Q2 (QTWO);

Marvell Tech (MRVL);

Liberty Media (LSXMA);

Alphabet (GOOG);

Cloudera (OTC:CLDR);

New England Realty Assoc (NEN), and;

Isabella Bank (OTCQX:ISBA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Suncoke Energy (SXCP), and;

Par Pacific (PARR).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Usq Core Real Estate Fund (USQIX).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Accel X BO Cloudera CLDR JS* $206,207,576 2 Li Ping DIR,BO Cloudera CLDR JS* $103,103,792 3 Sutardja Sehat BO Marvell Tech MRVL S $34,119,112 4 Olson Michael O Cloudera CLDR JS* $9,274,452 5 Whitebox Advisors BO Par Pacific PARR S $7,520,206 6 Boal Steven R CB,DIR Quotient Technology QUOT AS $6,908,775 7 Sehn Timothy VP SNAP SNAP AS $5,941,840 8 Malone John C CB,DIR,BO Liberty Media LSXMA AS $4,628,623 9 Pichai Sundar CEO,DIR Alphabet GOOG AS $3,833,588 10 Seale R H DIR Q2 QTWO AS $3,825,020

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.