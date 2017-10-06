Valuation Dashboard: Energy And Materials - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages in each industry.

Executive summary

Integrated Oil/Gas looks close to fair value, but its profitability measured by ROE stays below the historical average. Energy/Equipment, Paper/Wood and Construction Materials look very expensive in Price/Earnings, but they have a better Price/Free Cash Flow ratio than their historical baseline. Other industries are widely overvalued. Packaging has the best profitability factor, Energy/Equipment the worst one.

Since last month:

P/E has improved in Metals/Mining, is stable in Construction Materials and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/S has improved in Metals/Mining, is stable in Construction Materials, Paper/Wood and deteriorated elsewhere.

P/FCF is stable in Metals/Mining and deteriorated elsewhere.

ROE deteriorated in Construction Materials and is stable elsewhere.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF in Energy (XLE) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) by about 5% and the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) has done it by about 2.5%.

The five S&P 500 stocks in Energy and Materials with the best momentum in one month are Albemarle Corp (ALB), Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF), Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, cheaper than their respective industry factor for Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. The 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity are kept in the final selection. I update every month eight lists like this one covering all sectors (some sectors are grouped). The eight lists together have returned about 25% in 2016. If you want to stay informed of updates, click "Follow" at the top of this page. My Marketplace Subscribers have an early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future result. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) CHEM LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) CHEM Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) CHEM Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) CHEM Stepan Co. (SCL) CHEM Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) MINING Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) MINING Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) MINING Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) PACKAGING Silgan Holdings, Inc. (SLGN) PACKAGING

Detail of Valuation and Quality indicators in Energy and Materials on 10/5/2017

I take four aggregate industry factors provided by portfolio123: Price/Earnings (P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF), Return on Equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the four industry factors. There are three columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Energy Equip./Sces 129.33 24.2 -434.42% 1.44 1.73 16.76% 18.44 35.34 47.82% -14.38 7.34 -21.72 Integrated Oil/Gas 19.89 18.53 -7.34% 2.56 3.35 23.58% 27.77 29.03 4.34% 0.23 4.47 -4.24 Chemicals 27.57 18.48 -49.19% 1.72 1.21 -42.15% 34.75 25.37 -36.97% 8.9 6.74 2.16 Construction Materials 29.28 21.44 -36.57% 1.74 1.16 -50.00% 34.65 40.5 14.44% -3.35 5.77 -9.12 Packaging 24.62 17.96 -37.08% 1.19 0.61 -95.08% 28.19 20.09 -40.32% 19.91 8.34 11.57 Metals/Mining 25.99 19.83 -31.06% 3.14 2.65 -18.49% 28.74 25.53 -12.57% -10.31 -8.6 -1.71 Paper/Wood 33.18 21.27 -55.99% 1.06 0.72 -47.22% 20.13 22.81 11.75% 8.32 4.99 3.33

The following charts give an idea of the current status of three valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and a quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price/Earnings relative to historical average:

Price/Sales relative to historical average:

Price/Free Cash Flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLB and XLE with SPY in one month.

