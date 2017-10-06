Proof The Market Is Stupid

If you’ve watched market price enough you may look like this sometimes:

I recently published a piece on Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) preferred share: NLY-F. The rally had no real catalyst. About half a month after NLY-F was released, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) also came out with a new preferred share: AGNCN.

Here’s a price chart of the preferred share:

When AGNCN was first released it was an incredible investment. When AGNCN’s price went over $25.30, I still believed it was a good buy candidate. Before the ex-dividend date, my price target for purchasing AGNCN was anything under $25.42.

Important note: If you purchase a preferred share a day before the ex-dividend date, you still get the entire dividend. Therefore, the price should steadily be going up before the ex-dividend date, and then fall (after the ex-dividend date). It didn’t.

Here’s where we are now:

AGNCN is currently at $25.75 and would have to fall to $25.22 for me to upgrade the preferred share to a buy. It’s still one of the best buy-and-hold preferred shares I’ve seen. AGNC has a conservative portfolio compared to other mortgage REITs when it comes to credit risk. Their portfolio is made up of agency RMBS. This is part of the reason that AGNCN is so good for the buy-and-hold investor.

For investors who already purchased AGNCN, the price would have to climb to $27.44 to be downgraded to a sell.

AGNCN and NLY-F are extremely similar in almost every metric. (You’ll understand this comparison soon)

AGNCN has a coupon rate of 7%. With the recent rise in price, the stripped yield has fallen to 6.8%. AGNCN still carries a respectable yield, but the 20 basis point difference is massive for the long-term investor.

Call protection is on the calendar until 10/15/2022. NLY-F has call protection on the calendar until 9/30/2022 but came out about half a month before AGNCN. 5 years of call protection is significant, especially from one of the safest mortgage REITs.

AGNC has the best market capitalization to preferred share liquidation ratio compared to the other preferred shares I cover. Preferred share equity is a very small percentage of the total equity from AGNC. This metric is another form of protection for those invested in AGNCN.

Market fail

AGNCN and NLY-F were both strong buys after they came out, and both have recently seen a significant rally and fallen into the hold range. One had an ex-dividend date, while the other did not. However, you wouldn’t know it from this chart outside of the “D”:

Both preferred shares came out and then traded under call value. Over the last month, both preferred shares have gone from a strong buy to a hold. NLY-F is semi-close to a buy as the dividend accrual piles up until Q4 2017. AGNCN is trading $0.10 higher than NLY-F even after the recent ex-dividend date. Any investor who purchased AGNCN before the ex-dividend date received the dividend and can now sell for a capital gain. Investors could also continue to hold for a great dividend rate.

Conclusion

AGNCN was in the strong buy range for a while, but has come well into the hold range over the last month. It still has a relatively safer underlying portfolio and a significant amount of call protection on the table. These two preferred shares have a lot in common and should correlate very highly. However, the correlation should not be occurring after AGNCN had an ex-dividend date and NLY-F did not. This was a market failure I didn’t see coming, but a material gain for any investor who got into AGNCN while I thought it was a buy.

NLY-F: Hold

AGNCN: Hold

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

