This Dividend Stinks Less Than Most

In the most likely scenario, the company will not be able to sustain the dividend long term.

If credit securities do well or short-term rates fall, its dividend could be sustainable for the next several years.

The mortgage REIT sector overall is overvalued. Among the overvalued, AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) is above average when it comes to dividend sustainability. I’d consider MITT’s dividend sustainability better than ARMOUR Residential REIT's (NYSE:ARR). With the current interest rate environment, mortgage REITs will not be able to sustain the higher dividend yields.

Let’s dive into MITT.

Portfolio

Take a look at the red boxes. The focus should be the difference between the fair value allocation and equity allocation of agency RMBS. Agency is around 32% of equity but 55.7% of fair value. This is because agency securities run with higher leverage than non-agency.

Agency leverage: 7.9x

Non-agency leverage: 3.3x

In the green box, MITT is labeling its non-agency RMBS position as “Residential”.

The purple boxes point out the leverage and weighted average yield of commercial investments. Leverage on commercial looks pretty low and the weighted average yield for it looks very high, so these must be very credit-sensitive positions. The same logic applies to ABS. However, ABS accounts for a small portion of equity compared to the other three.

Constant prepayment rate

MITT is seeing lower CPR than much of the sector because it is buying pools of agency RMBS with certain traits that are correlated with lower prepayments. The most common trait within its loans is a low loan balance. Owners with a smaller mortgage tend not to prepay as rapidly. In this case, a “low loan balance” is defined as less than $200k.

Non-agency securities

Note: Remember that MITT is labeling its non-agency securities as “residential”. Everything under “Description” is going to be non-agency.

The non-agency positions within residential include several sub-categories. Notice, the current face is $1,790.8 and fair value is $1,139.7. These securities on average are held at a huge discount to face value, less than 2/3rds (1139.7/1790.8). Because of this discount, the weighted average yield is much higher than the weighted average coupon. Non-agency securities are normally sold at a discount to face value. The discount is because of the added risk of the asset.

A great example of this risk is prime mortgages. Notice how the current face is $587.3 million, while the fair value is $497.3 million. This leads to a weighted average coupon of 4.3% and a weighted average yield of 5.9%. As a percent of fair value, these securities are 43.6%. If these securities do well and get paid face value, MITT would be in great shape.

Out of the residential investments, 58% are fixed-rate coupon and 42% are floating-rate coupon. Footnote:

Freddie Mac K-Series CMBS risk/reward

The Freddie Mac K-Series is valued at $61.5 on a face value of $195.3. The coupon is 5.9%, but the yield is listed at 13.5%. If the loans get paid face value, MITT has an exceptional reward for taking on the risk. The chances of getting paid at face value are slim.

The company will lose 4.7% of equity if rates increase by 50 basis points. This is a material amount of interest rate risk, but it isn’t unreasonable. It would be much larger if MITT were running harder on agency securities. The credit securities are less exposed to interest rate risk.

Let’s jump to the Q1 2017 presentation for 1 slide:

Notice how the duration gap for Q1 2017 was higher than that for Q2 2017. There are a few reasons the duration gap can move up, but the interest rate sensitivity can go down. Leverage has a large impact on interest rate sensitivity. In MITT’s case, this was primarily due to negative convexity on agency securities and higher leverage. There were significantly more agency securities in Q2 than there were in Q1.

MITT uses some Treasury futures, but it is less than 10% of its negative duration. That isn’t enough to be a major concern. Some mortgage REITs have been shifting into futures contracts to hide interest expenses from “Core EPS”.

The “At Risk” leverage is 4.2x. This includes the TBA securities. From the footnotes:

This is more relevant than GAAP leverage of 3.7x.

At-risk leverage is up materially (top right). No surprise, since the company transitioned to more agency securities (top left).

Core earnings are a bit lumpy.

Net income/loss swings wildly because it is irrelevant.

Dividend is running 9.87% on book. That is lower than average. Operating expenses ran about 2.26% (annualized) so far this year on common equity. That means MITT would need to sustain around 12.1% in net interest income on common equity. That’s too high to be sustainable in this environment unless the non-agency assets perform incredibly well.

I wrote on a price chart so you have an idea of where I believe price targets are:

Over the red line is where I’d have a sell on MITT. Under the green line, I’d have a buy. In the past couple of years, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has rallied significantly. The ability for mREITs to earn net interest income is deteriorating from a flattening yield curve.

Conclusion

Overall, MITT is “more sustainable” than average, but not to the level of “actually sustainable” unless credit securities perform very well over the next few years or short-term rates fall to reduce the interest expense on financing. Compared to ARMOUR Residential REIT, MITT trades at a similar ratio, has quite a few similar assets, and has lower operating expenses. Overall, MITT is better than ARR, but it is still not a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.