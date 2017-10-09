Biotech Analysis Central Launched: Exclusive Research From Terry Chrisomalis

The goal of the service is not only to educate people about biotech investing, but create a community of like-minded investors seeking value and actionable ideas.

Membership is now open, and the first 25 subscribers will have an opportunity to get in at a subscription price of $35 a month/$350 per year - a 22% savings off the regular price.

This month I launched my exclusive research service, Biotech Analysis Central, on Seeking Alpha's Marketplace. My goal is to help readers to easily understand the biotech space. In other words, to help investors to learn how to do proper due diligence when deciding whether or not to invest in a biotech stock.

Launch Of Service

I chose to launch this service because there is a need for both traders and investors to understand the logic behind investing in a biotech stock. Most of these stocks trade accordingly by momentum. There can be gains made from knowing about other items in these biotech stocks. Such gains can be made from knowing about upcoming catalysts, potential trial results, and any other type of news event. I want to educate subscribers on what the best approach is when attempting to invest in this sector. As subscribers to Biotech Analysis Central, investors interested in the biotech space will learn the ins and outs of investing in these complex stocks. My goal is to teach everyone who joins this community to better understand this sector and convey the knowledge necessary to succeed as a biotech investor.

Who Does This Help?

This service helps both new and seasoned biotech investors to better understand what they are buying. It helps both short-term traders for potential catalysts and long-term traders for investing in their speculative portfolio. My goal is to create a community of biotech investors who are interested in creating profit from understanding other investment items besides minimal research.

For instance, to be a good investor in this space, one must have an understanding of the science in place. For example, is the company in question using RNAi (RNA interference), RNA, DNA vaccines, small molecules, CAR-T technology? This is another side of biotech investing that one must understand to be successful when investing in this space. Other areas involve management, pipeline, clinical trials, etc.

Free Versus Premium

In the free articles I write, I delve into the results or news for the company in question. But I don't do a deep analysis of the company itself. In other words, free readers get an initial look into a company's prospects, but not a full analysis of the science, pipeline, management and many other aspects. Another thing I don't do in the free articles is recommend a sell point or buy point. The premium articles will indicate how someone should handle their position. Should they buy now, wait till after dilution, buy way before any catalysts? These are the types of actionable ideas that will be discussed. Other ways of investing will be discussed as well.

My analysis will enable traders to make actionable investment ideas. It will also teach many subscribers to start investing in the biotech space on their own. That's why Biotech Analysis Central is worth subscribing to. It will teach someone to become a more well-rounded investor in the biotech space, and that is very valuable.

Track Record

I have been a biotech investor for many years, and I have been writing for Seeking Alpha since 2013. I'm currently ranked #2 in Healthcare on Seeking Alpha (profile here). For most it would stop there, but I have a larger track record that proves just how strong I am in the biotech space.

For starters, I currently have 57,563 followers (at the time of this writing) on Stocktwits.com, under my profile BioPharmaPro. On that platform, I have given many of my recommendations and ideas to thousands of investors. In addition, I have written many biotech stocks on another platform known as TalkMarkets.com under my name Terry Chrisomalis. On Talk Markets I have also interviewed and written analysis articles based on those interviews.

I will give a few examples of trades where I have made money. First, there is Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA). I bought Arena at least one year before its drug Belviq was approved by the FDA at around $1.79 per share. As soon as Belviq was approved by the FDA, I sold my entire position at around $12 per share. I no longer own shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals.

Another successful trade is Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT). I bought my position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals at an average of $1.90 per share, and it currently trades around $5.48 per share. I'm currently holding a long-term position in Conatus because I believe it has further upside. These are just a few examples of successful trades that I have achieved.

What Will You Get?

Once you hit that "Subscribe" button, you will get a deep dive research analysis of biotech companies that I either own or believe have potential value. It is my intention to also analyze other biotech stocks that report clinical results. I will do a deep dive of the company as well, and from there one can determine if investing in such a company will be worth it. Subscribers can expect a range of at least 2 to 3 articles per week. They will also get access to me. I am open to helping my subscribers with any questions or anything else they don't understand as it relates to the biotech stocks they are investing in and what I have written about.

My goal is to start on a portfolio of stocks that I believe have value and then update those frequently throughout the year. I will also discuss other potential stocks that can make an investor money. I believe that a biotech investor should be open to all possibilities in the space and not be limited to a select few stocks.

Promotional Price

The first 25 subscribers to Biotech Analysis Central will have an opportunity to get in at an annual subscription price of $35 a month/$350 per year - a 22% savings off the regular price. I wanted to offer a better rate for those who want to get in early and who believe in my prospects. With all that in mind, I would also like to offer new subscribers a two-week free trial, because I want everyone to be able to experience the expertise and analysis I have to offer in the biotech space. In other words, you get to try it before you buy it.

In short, you've got nothing to lose, and some potential profits in biotech to gain if you sign up to Biotech Analysis Central today. I hope you'll consider becoming a part of the community and investing with me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.