I don’t know about you, but I like farm living, especially when it comes to dividend investing.

As a kid, I used to always enjoy watching Green Acres starring Eddie Albert and Eva Gabor. The couple (known as Oliver and Lisa Douglas) were both depicted as fish out of water. Oliver instigated the move from Manhattan to Hooterville, and Lisa played the role of the domestic diva who grew up pampered.

Lisa had to learn how to give up the glamour life and to live a more rustic life on the farm. Some of you may remember the lyrics:

Green acres is the place to be Farm living is the life for me Land spreading out, so far and wide Keep Manhattan, Just give me that countryside

There’s an interesting paradigm of Green Acres in the REIT world.

Many of the New York-focused REITs are living the glamour life with shares trading as high as the Empire State Building. Here’s a snapshot of the dividend yields for a few of the luxury NYC REITs:



I don’t know about you, but I like farm living, especially when it comes to dividend investing. I like planting seeds in the best REITs and waiting for the crops to grow - that eventually provides me with a nice harvest of profits.

It’s just hard to build a position in a REIT - or any stock as far as that’s concerned - that does not provide ample capacity for growth. I’m just not willing to "bet the farm" on a stock that doesn’t generate adequate earnings AND dividend growth. When I see flat line growth, I am reminded that the company is simply not generating sound profit margins, and shares are likely to suffer.

As many of you know, I was once a fan of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI), but I have become less enthusiastic about this REIT since the merger with American Farmland. As I explained back in July:

“FPI is not covering its dividend. This suggests that the company deserves a higher risk rating as the dividend payout ratio is at 147% and the company is subjected to a cash flow shortfall of around $6 million annualized.”

I added:

“I am trained to be a pessimist, not an optimist... I must maintain cautious skepticism until I see a few more quarters of performance. I don't care how cheap the stock is today - if the company is not covering the dividend, it's higher risk.”

Alternatively, I have warmed up to FPI’s competitor, Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND). Back on July 24th, I initiated a BUY recommendation, and since that time, shares have soared by over 16%.

As I explained in a recent article:

“Q2-17 marked the seventh consecutive quarter in which LAND’s dividend has been fully covered with AFFO. And with the addition of the recent acquisitions, the company expects to see even stronger earnings in the future. LAND raised its dividend again to $0.0435 per share per month and over the past 28 months, the company raised the dividend 6 times resulting in an overall increase of 45% (in the monthly distribution rate).”

Gladstone Land Is The Place To Be, Divided Growth Is The Life For Me

Recently, I added LAND to the Intelligent REIT Lab, and I also included the company in the Monthly Dividend Portfolio. A few days ago, I was in Washington, DC, and I decided to meet up with Gladstone’s CEO, David Gladstone (the company is based in McLean, VA). I decided to provide readers with this interview, in which I included several questions from readers and followers.

Short Bio: David Gladstone is the founder of The Gladstone Companies and has been the CEO since inception. From August 1997 to August 2001, he served as Chairman or Vice Chairman of American Capital Strategies; a publicly traded leveraged buyout fund and mezzanine debt finance company. From 1974 to February 1997, he held various positions, including chairman and chief executive officer with Allied Capital Corporation, Allied Capital Corporation II, Allied Capital Lending Corporation, Allied Capital Commercial Corporation and Allied Capital Advisors Inc.

From 1992 to 1997, Gladstone served as a director, president and chief executive officer of Business Mortgage Investors, a private mortgage REIT managed by Allied Capital. He received an MA from American University, a BA in Government and Economics from the University of Virginia and obtained an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Thomas: Some view “California as a big problem with farmland” whereby California has gone hard to one extreme where farmers are at the mercy of politicians controlling water like dams to protect a sub species that could be relocated and causing drought conditions. One reader said, “I would be very cautious owning ANY investment that is heavily invested in California.” Your thoughts?

Gladstone: California has heavy regulations. But farming is a very large industry in California (as it is in most states), and so farmers and the government live together. Taxes paid by farming businesses are a large part of the budget. To the surprise of many, there are a lot of large farm operators that are part of the Democratic Party in California and have their say in the state.

Thomas: Can you discuss risk management mechanisms related to the potential natural disasters in Calif., like earthquakes, fires, droughts etc.?

Gladstone: We have fire and earthquake insurance on the few buildings on our property, and most of our properties are just farmland that is dirt. All of our farms have wells, and many have turnouts from city water. Our farmers have not lost out during the last drought, and one has to guess that they will be fine in the future.

Thomas: LAND has an external management structure. Can you provide us with details on why you are externally managed?

Gladstone: We like the external structure because it permits us not to have to buy extra help from outside parties, like lawyers, accountants, consultants, experts, etc. We have underwriters that underwrite our tenants, and do not depend on external underwriters - we have lawyers and accountants on staff. If you add to the cost of operations, all the outside help that an internal managed REIT has to buy, we believe external management is less expensive.

Thomas: One reader points out that the “real alarming aspect that I read about is that only about 10% of land is considered high-quality.” Is that true?

Gladstone: It depends on what you define as “high-quality.” For us, we are talking about high-quality farms that grow fruits, vegetables and nuts, as oppose to farms that grow corn, wheat and soy. Now those farms are more than ten percent of the total farms; however, we pick over them to come to the estimate that we have about 10% of the $2.7 trillion worth of land to select from. So, about $270 billion.

Thomas: LAND continues to trade below NAV. While that may seem like a bargain from a value investing perspective, it hampers their ability to raise funds with each offering. Every stock offering is dilutive instead of being accretive. I would like to see them be more levered with debt instead of issuing dilutive stock below NAV. Thoughts?

Gladstone: We are the only REIT that values its properties on a quarterly basis and tells stockholders the asset value per share. Yes, we do not like to issue shares below the value we determine; however, size makes a big difference in the REIT stock market. As we become bigger, more buyers will get into our stock, and we believe the stock price will rise. That is what happened to Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD). I believe it will happen to LAND as we get bigger. There are no guarantees in life, and this is one that is not a guarantee but one that seems to work.

Thomas: A reader said, “There is very little mention of another fact - that the amount of food grown on the remaining farmland has been increasing relative to the global population... and there is a lot more to be considered than merely the fact that overall farmland supply is slightly declining.” Can you comment?

Gladstone: Farmland technology has been growing. GMO had a major impact on grain production to the point that there is a surplus of supply of GMO grains. But not fruits, berries and nuts, where we have most of our investments. In reality, more people are going away from GMO, and we see many of our farmers going for organic, where yields are smaller but prices are higher. It is anyone’s guess what changes will happen in our farming area. We see nothing on the horizon that will be a major impact.

Thomas: A reader said, “Debt means risk in a downturn, which risk comes back on the owner.” How is LAND managing its balance sheet?

Gladstone: We like to manage our debt by “matching the book.” This means that if we have a 10-year lease we seek a 10-year or more mortgage on the land. We seek to avoid short-term debt to buy long-term assets. And then there is the strong statistic that the land we seek out and own has been farmed for many decades. It is possible that a field we own can go fallow, but history would say it is unlikely.

Thomas: Any investors in the Gladstone REITs worried about succession plans in the namesake?

Gladstone: We have a very strong team with a deep bench. Our board has a very detailed succession plan. If God calls me home, I have no worries that our companies will run just fine. Who knows, maybe even better!

Thomas: Thank you.

In summary, LAND is now trading at $13.57 per share with a dividend yield of 3.9%. I recommend waiting on a pullback before purchasing new shares (I recommended initially at $11.70, when the yield was 4.4%). I believe the company is well positioned to grow earnings and the dividend is well covered.

