Show Me The Money: 6% From This Self-Storage Preferred

The new preferred is a solid way for income investors to invest in self-storage, which typically has lower yielding equities.

Recently, there has been a healthy amount of new preferred stock issuance from the REIT sector. For example, Rubicon just wrote on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Series H Preferred and Sotherly Hotels, Inc. (SOHO) new Series C preferred.

Some REITs are replacing earlier, higher rate preferred stocks and some are tapping the market for the first time, capitalizing on the (still) low interest rate environment. One of these new issuers is National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA).

For those not familiar with National Storage, I wrote on the company in September 2016 and I summed up the article as follows, "I would like to become a partner, and obviously not overpay." To recap the investment opportunity:

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top 100 MSAs throughout the United States. According to the 2017 Self-Storage Almanac, NSA is the sixth largest owner and operator of self-storage properties in the United States, based on number of properties, self-storage units and rentable square footage.

As of September 30, 2017, the REIT held ownership interests in and operates a geographically diversified portfolio of 483 self-storage properties, located in 28 states, comprising approximately 30.1 million rentable square feet, configured in approximately 239,000 storage units. Of these, 413 are wholly-owned and 70 are owned by an unconsolidated real estate venture, in which they have a 25% ownership interest.

Details of the new preferred stock are:

The prospectus can be found here, the term sheet here.

As this is the inaugural issue, there are no other preferred stocks of NSA to compare it to and, therefore, a comparison can only be made to a peer group of preferred stocks. The following table shows the pertinent details and pricing of NSA and the peer group.

Compared to peers, NSA has a decent yield (current, stripped and to call), exceeded only by the new Urstadt Biddle (UBA) and Global Net Lease (GNL).

Stripped Yield graphically:

The chart (as well as the table) shows that the new NSA preferred has an above average yield – despite being in a relatively safe sector.

Yield-to-Call graphically:

On a yield-to-call basis, the NSA preferred handily beats the average and is only surpassed by the new Global Net Lease Preferred (see article here).

One way to view the preferreds of the group (or any preferred stocks for that matter) is the yield advantage of the preferred relative to the common stock.

The NSA preferred has a healthy yield advantage to the common, at 169 basis points. This is obviously important as an investor gives up potential future dividend increases as well as growth.

Graphically:

Yet another way to view the preferred peer group is on a risk premium basis (the stripped yield less the ten-year Treasury rate):

Due to the higher yield, the risk premium on the new NSA is similarly attractive.

Graphically:

Bottom Line: For investors that like the general stability of the self-storage space but need more income than is generally paid, the new National Storage Affiliates preferred stock should be attractive.

As noted, roughly a year ago I assigned NSA a Buy rating and, as of today, it has returned 23% and exceeded my original price target. At 19x estimated FFO, the equity is a little pricey (compared to peers Life Storage (LSI) and CubeSmart (CUBE)), but the preferred is attractive - this is one easy way to play "storage wars"....show me the money!

Note: We will be adding the Preferred REIT Research to the Forbes Real Estate Investor. Many subscribers have requested the Preferred service and we intend to continue serving our subscribers with this suite of products. Also, special thanks to Rubicon Associates for assisting with this article.

