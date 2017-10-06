3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 6, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Janssen drops study of one ischemic stroke indication

Company: Janssen, the pharma R&D subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), in partnership with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Therapy: Rivaroxaban, a coagulation factor Xa inhibitor

Disease: Ischemic stroke

News: JNJ announced that the NAVIGATE ESUS trial, which was assessing rivaroxaban compared with aspirin in the prevention of a secondary stroke following an embolic stroke of undetermined source (ESUS), will be shuttered due to futility. The two arms showed comparable efficacy, and rivaroxaban appeared to increase the risk of bleeding events, though this was uncommon in both arms.

Looking forward: A definite setback in terms of expanding the approved label for rivaroxaban. NAVIGATE ESUS enrolled over 7000 patients; so JNJ incurred substantial costs to find that rivaroxaban did not help patients with this specific form of ischemic stroke. For now, JNJ will have to rest on its approvals and emerging real-world data supporting its use in patients with prior atrial fibrillation or to prevent deep-vein thrombosis.

Athersys moving quickly into the ischemic stroke treatment space

Company: Athersys, Inc. (ATHX)

Therapy: Multistem, a proprietary stem cell-based regenerative therapy

Disease: Neurological complications of ischemic stroke

News: ATHX announced that it will present findings involving Multistem in patients with ischemic stroke at the 2017 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa. Specifically, the presentation will focus on the neurobiological arm of ATHX's approach, with the hope of repairing functional damage left by ischemic stroke. The company also announced receipt of Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA.

Looking forward: For a small company like ATHX, presentations can feel like the lifeblood of excitement surrounding novel treatment approaches, since bona fide clinical data are going to emerge only rarely. In the other news, the RMAT designation provides some extra early validation from the FDA that it feels ATHX is onto something with potential in the space. At this time, the designation is too new (introduced in December 2016) to predict how it might impact the time to approval.

Sun BioPharma sees a way out of early trials in pancreatic cancer

Company: Sun BioPharma (OTCQB:SNBP)

Therapy: SBP-101, a polyamine analog designed to disrupt cancer cell metabolism

Disease: Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

News: SNBP announced the conclusion of its phase 1a dose-escalation study of SBP-101 in patients with advanced, previously treated pancreatic cancer. Analysis of the findings has led the company to identify a dose that will be used in the combination study with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel, which it hopes to begin in 2018. On its own, SBP-101 yielded modest activity, with disease stability achieved in 33% of the evaluable patients.

Looking forward: The fact that SBP-101 was very well-tolerated and was not associated with a significant amount of myelosuppression suggests that SBP-101 could have a valuable contribution to make as part of a combination in pancreatic cancer. Certainly, the field is desperate for improved treatment options in this setting, where gemcitabine-Abraxane yields a median progression-free survival of only 11 months - most patients will not live for two years.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to consider some commentary on recent biotech happenings. If you learned something and would like to receive email updates when new editions go live, please consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.