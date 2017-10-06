With the promise of tax reform coming in the U.S., how should investors position their portfolios? Kim Parlee and Marko Papic, Chief Geopolitical Strategist, BCA Research, discuss the U.S. tax reform plan and how it could impact markets.
Will The Promise Of Tax Cuts Keep The U.S. Market Rally Going?
Includes: BXUB, BXUC, CRF, DDM, DIA, DMRL, DOG, DUSA, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, ESGL, FEX, FWDD, GSEW, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, LLSC, LLSP, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SFLA, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TWOK, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, USA, USSD, USWD, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, ZF
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Will the tax reform bill pass this year?
What are the hurdles to its success?
How important is the timing to the markets?
About this article:Expand
Tagged: Macro View, Market Outlook
Want to share your opinion on this article? Add a comment.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
To report a factual error in this article, click here