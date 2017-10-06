RPM: 44 Years Of Dividend Increases... An Income Idea

An opportunity for income investors to purchase share or sell a put option for income.

Stout Opportunities subscribers were previously given the trading idea described below.

RPM International Inc., (RPM) might not be a well-known name. However, many consumers may recognize its brands. They include Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Day-Glo, and others. More information on the brands can be found here. RPM began as Republic Powdered Metals in May 1947, and later was renamed RPM International Inc.

RPM spiked higher after releasing first quarter 2018 earnings in early morning trade and then reversed lower. This is seen as an opportunity to purchase the shares or sell a put option for income. If the put were assigned, then the shares would be acquired at a discount to the current share price. The shares closed October 5, 2017, at $51.62 for a dividend yield of 2.48%.

RPM Price Chart

RPM Price data by YCharts

RPM is in the business of high-performance coatings, sealants, and specialty chemicals and employs over 14,000 in 27 countries. There are three key segments, industrial products, consumer products, and specialty products. Below is a table from the recent 10-Q.

Learn About RPM

RPM’s conference call transcript can be read on Seeking Alpha, and its presentation slides may be viewed here. If you are going to invest or trade in an issue, some homework should be done. The SEC website also has historical company filings.

The Case for RPM

1. RPM increased its quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share, up 6.7% from the prior $0.30 quarterly rate. This is the 44th consecutive year of an increased cash dividend. The dividend is payable October 31, 2017, to shareholders of record on October 16, 2017. The shares closed October 5, 2017, at $51.62 for a 2.48% dividend yield compared to the 10-Year US Treasury yield of 2.35%.

RPM Dividend Per Share (Quarterly) data by YCharts

2. RPM shares have lagged the S&P 500 for the last year, see chart.

RPM data by YCharts

3. Historically, RPM has bettered the S&P 500

Ten year returns.

RPM data by YCharts

4. RPM maintained its full-year earnings guidance of $2.85 to $2.95. The $1.28 yearly dividend is a 45% or lower payout ratio.

5. Historical forward PE Ratio near the low end of the range.

RPM data by YCharts

6. History of attractive return on assets and return on equity.

RPM Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

7. Weakness in the shares offers an opportunity to purchase the shares or sell a put option for income. If the put option were assigned, then the shares would be purchased below the current market price.

8. History of increased revenue

RPM Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Risks

The economy falters and or commodity price pressure squeeze margins resulting in disappointing earnings and sales.

Short Put Trade Idea for Income

The November 17, 2017, $50.00 strike put was last bid at $1.10 (offered 1.50). This would be a 2.20% return on the strike price or 18.00% annualized. The effective purchase price should the put be assigned would be $48.90, or 5.40% below the current price. The dividend yield at the $48.90 price would be 2.45%, slightly higher than the 10-Year US Treasury yield of 2.35%.

The risk in buying the shares or selling a put is that the share continues to decline. However, by selling a put option the effective purchase price is 5.40% below the current price, this provides some protection.

Price Target 3 to 6 months:

Using the $2.85 earnings per share guidance with a 18x PE the price would be $51.30 and with a 20x PE the price would be $57.00.

RPM PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: also short puts.