Class I Rail Traffic 3rd-Quarter 2017 Update - Top Carload Commodities Continue To Weaken, Intermodal Remains Solid

Focus is set up to shift to expectations for traffic performance and pricing in 2018; this will drive stock price performance.

Not much has changed as top carload commodities continue to show weaker performance than earlier in the year.

Total Class I rail traffic through September of 2017 was up 4.6 percent with carload and intermodal traffic up 4.5 and 4.7 percent.

Total Rail Traffic – Month of September 2017

Source: Class I Rail Operators

The above table is meant to provide an overall snapshot for Class I commodities prior to digging into the details. Hopefully this helps readers and followers digest the information at a high-level before getting further into the weeds.

It should be noted that all carload and intermodal unit traffic is reflective of carried railcars. Carried railcars are a combination of carloads and/or intermodal units originated and received. Investors looking for information regarding unique carload and intermodal unit growth should review the weekly rail traffic reports provided by the American Association of Railroads (AAR).

September 2017 Report

Class I total traffic performance for September 2017 was down when compared to August. Carload traffic has continued to weigh on Class Is, turning negative year-over-year (YoY) for the first time since October 2016. Overall, monthly performance was up 2.3 percent versus last year. Compared to last month’s 3.3 percent improvement, this reflected a 100-basis point (bps) decline and the fourth consecutive monthly decrease.

Despite the “double-counting” effect from using carried railcars, this is an important metric since all railroad operators collect revenue from customers for railcars utilizing any part of their network or equipment. Comparatively, total U.S. originated rail traffic was up 3.5 percent for the first nine months of 2017, a 50-bps decline from the previous month.

Mexico originated rail traffic for the first eight months of the year, was up 0.6 percent (a 10-bps improvement from last month), while Canada was up 11.4 percent (a 10-bps decline from the previous month). Overall, North America railroad traffic was up 5 percent through August 2017, a 30-bps decline. This mirrors the 4.6 percent growth for U.S. and Canada Class Is carried railcars, a 30-bps decline from last month.

On a YoY basis, total rail traffic dipped below the 5 percent level for the fifth time out of the previous 11 months. Despite the dip, September reflected the eleventh consecutive month of positive performance. Canadian National (CNI) continues to be the strongest performer with total rail traffic up 11.6 percent through September; a 40-bps decline from August.

Canadian National led all Class Is for intermodal units, up 14.9 percent; Canadian National was also the leader for carload units up 9.1 percent through the year. Other performance for total rail traffic was as follows; BNSF (BRK.B) 6.1 percent, Kansas City Southern (KSU) 4.6 percent, Norfolk Southern (NSC) 4.5 percent, Canadian Pacific (CP) 4 percent, Union Pacific (UNP) 2 percent and CSX (CSX) 0.5 percent. Carload traffic has weighed on most Class Is, with CSX now witnessing three consecutive monthly YoY declines; Union Pacific witnessing two consecutive declines; with BNSF being flat after two consecutive declines.

For Class I container traffic YoY, September performance increased by 5.2 percent versus last year, a 100-bps decline from August’s 6.2 percent (third consecutive monthly decline). Investors should note that container traffic includes both international and domestic services.

The month of September represented the fifth consecutive month with results greater than 5 percent, YoY. Despite robust growth, the second-half comparable will be much higher. Current results have not dropped substantially, leading to stronger performance than carload traffic. Impacts from hurricanes Harvey and Irma remain unclear as October will show either an uptick in performance or a similar marginal decline.

September reflected the eleventh positive month out of the previous thirteen. The 5.2 percent performance was the sixth highest result for 2017. Trailer traffic has now witnessed seven consecutive months of positive growth from last year, September’s result increased by 10-bps from August to 9.3 percent, setting a new monthly record for the year. Of total intermodal units carried through September, trailers reflected just over 6 percent.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, container units carried

To date, the majority of Class Is have now witnessed three consecutive months of positive growth for container units carried. Kansas City Southern has continued to lag peers, but has improved substantially from earlier in the year. Container traffic was stable and/or up for all Class Is except for CSX and Kansas City Southern. Canadian National continues to dominate Canada’s intermodal performance; Kansas City Southern has already displayed a return to positive growth towards the end of the month. It should be noted that Canadian National’s trailer performance is reflective of an immaterial amount of traffic during 2016.

U.S. and Canada Class I carload traffic declined YoY by -0.4 percent, reflecting a 110-bps decline from August. This was the first YoY decline since October 2016. As the chart above depicts, investors should get used to seeing 2017’s performance much closer and/or below at times, to that of 2016 from this point forward. Previously strong performing commodities including coal, grain and motor vehicles and equipment will continue to face higher comps from last year. We may see a return to positive territory next month, post-hurricane volatility, but we won’t get a sense of this until the upcoming weeks.

Despite being negative, September’s performance was only marginal YoY; this has been a trend over the past three months. This month broke the previous 10 consecutive months of YoY growth. Through the year, all Class Is in the U.S. and Canada have maintained positive carload traffic, with the exception being CSX. CSX have witnessed three consecutive monthly declines YoY, Union Pacific has witnessed two consecutive, and BNSF’s performance was flat coming off of two consecutive monthly declines.

For Class I carload top five commodities, coal turned negative YoY down at -0.8 percent, versus the 3.9 percent gain during August. This was the first time for negative YoY performance since November 2016. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Kansas City Southern 8.8 percent, Norfolk Southern 7.2 percent, Canadian Pacific 2.8 percent, CSX 2.6 percent, BNSF 0.7 percent, Union Pacific -8.2 percent and Canadian National at -20.7 percent. Coal performance may continue to see some negativity in the near-term.

Chemicals performance was up 2.7 percent during September YoY, versus the 1.7 percent performance during August. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 10.9 percent, Norfolk Southern at 8.5 percent, Union Pacific 4.1 percent, Canadian National 3.4 percent, BNSF at 2.1 percent, Kansas City Southern -0.6 percent and CSX -7.2 percent. Chemicals will look to continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Source: Class I websites and personal database, carloads carried

Motor vehicle and equipment performance declined at -8.1 percent during September YoY, versus a -5.9 percent decline in August. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; BNSF 9.4 percent, Kansas City Southern -1.1 percent, Canadian National -7 percent, Norfolk Southern at -10.2 percent, Union Pacific at -10.6 percent, CSX at -13.6 percent and Canadian Pacific at -14.1 percent. September’s negative performance was the worst during 2017 and reflected the fifth negative month out of the past six.

Grain performance declined strongly, at -13.9 percent during September YoY, versus the -16.9 percent decline during August. Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Norfolk Southern 14.5 percent, Kansas City Southern at 3.4 percent, Canadian Pacific -7.9 percent, CSX at -14.1 percent, Canadian National -17.6 percent, BNSF -19.6 percent and Union Pacific -24.4 percent. September’s performance reflected the third consecutive monthly YoY decline in over one year. Larger leaders continue to be the hardest hit.

Petroleum performance declined by -3.4 percent during September YoY, versus the -7.8 percent decline during August. This marks the eighth time during the previous 21 months that petroleum has performed in negative single-digits. Negative single digits performance continues to be the most positive standard we can glean.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific at 43.2 percent, Kansas City Southern 36.8 percent, Canadian National 5.2 percent, Norfolk Southern at 2.5 percent, Union Pacific at -11.4 percent, CSX at -17.3 percent and BNSF at -21.8 percent. Canadian and Mexico energy-related variables continue to be strongly positive.

Crushed stone, gravel and sand increased by 26.2 percent during September YoY, versus the 23.6 percent increase during August. This is the ninth consecutive month of double-digit performance versus last year; the eighth with performance greater than 23 percent.

Performance for Class Is during the month was as follows; Canadian Pacific 101.2 percent, Canadian National 80.3 percent, Union Pacific 33.8 percent, Kansas City Southern 31.5 percent, BNSF 25.4 percent, Norfolk Southern 7.7 percent and CSX -8.1 percent. Demand remains robust as oil and natural gas E &P continues.

Based on the performance by individual Class Is, coal, chemicals, motor vehicles and equipment, grain and crushed stone, gravel and sand have continued to lead the improvement for carload traffic performance for the year, despite the recent slow-down and in some cases, negative results. For the year, motor vehicles and equipment has remained negative at -1.9 percent.

Metals products remains positive as the seventh highest commodity by traffic through September up 5.8 percent. As stated, over the past couple of reports, the majority of these commodities may continue to experience higher comparable levels in the short-term. Investors should continue to monitor the top six commodity trends as they reflected nearly 68 percent of carload traffic through September.

Through early October, rail stocks remain up strongly. CSX remains the top performer, up 45.7 percent through October 5 th, coming down a little after being downgraded. All Class Is continued to outperform the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN), with the exception being Union Pacific. Union Pacific also remains as the sole Class I to have underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) to date.

Now that the third quarter has come to an end, analysts and investors will shift focus on third quarter results and fourth quarter expectations. Railroads including Union Pacific and Kansas City Southern have provided some preliminary guidance for hurricane impacts. East Coast rails should also have marginal impacts from Irma.

As we get closer to 2018, investors need to think about the dynamics between potential traffic performance and pricing. Railroads will continue to look to improve operating ratios, but stable to marginal growth and moderate pricing increases are what will continue to propel stock prices higher.

