Ford - Rock Solid Is An Understatement

Even though this article is not only going to cover the latest sales numbers, I have to admit that I had to look twice before I believed the power of truck and SUV sales. In this article, I am going to elaborate on this and explain why we are in a strong upswing that will push Ford (F) even higher.

When Secular Strength Meets Growth Acceleration

One of the trends we have been witnessing since the oil peak of 2014 is the trend to buy bigger cars and trucks. This trend started slowly because consumer weakness started to follow manufacturing weakness in 2015. However, at this point, we are seeing probably one of the strongest bull cases for high margin vehicles like the Ford F-150, for example. Growth is accelerating while oil is still 'cheap.'

September sales showed again that this trend is more powerful than ever. Car sales fell 3.3% while light-duty trucks added 12.4%. This gain was led by a 19.2% increase of cross-over vehicles, which pushes YTD sales up to 8.4%.

Source: Wall Street Journal (Motor Intelligence)

And one very important thing to understand is that this trend to bigger cars and trucks is not just something bulls make up to support their trades or investments. It might have looked that way in 2015 and 2016 but this time is different indeed.

Even though using the words 'this time is different' makes me feel like I'm doing something terribly wrong, it's good to look at the graph below. Seventeen out of 20 of the top-selling cars in the US saw growth in September. Add to that that the biggest decline is only 2.9%.

Source: Wall Street Journal (Motor Intelligence)

The two biggest selling models added 21.4% for the F-150 and 21.7% for the Silverado. Number 4 and 5 are both higher than 40%. In addition to that, we see that four out of five top-selling models have a positive YTD return. Something you do not see during an industry downturn, let alone a recession.

Now, let's look at Ford's sales specifically. Note that I marked the best-selling models to track the performance. Since the month-on-month change and even the year-on-year change of low selling numbers are not representative.

Source: Ford September 2017 Sales Report

It seems that I have been cherry picking but the data does not lie. All key models saw gains in September while trucks hit it out of the park. The F-series grew 21.4% as I already mentioned. In addition to that, it is very important that the Transit is doing well again. Mainly because this model is being used for business purposes.

Let's Move Over To The Outlook

So far we have only looked at sales. Those were rock solid but not leading. In other words: they confirmed the bull case but they do not tell us what's next.

Before I start discussing a very important graph, let's look at two important comments from September's sales call.

The first one discusses the overall strength of the automotive industry.

As we take a look at the early incoming data, we believe the overall industry was up about 1%, may climb to 2% compared to a year ago. So, it's a good month for the industry... - Ford September 2017 Sales and Revenue Call

The other comment discusses my favorite leading indicator (the ISM manufacturing index). Ford used this to explain overall economic strength and a favorable business environment.

In terms of business sentiment, the Purchasing Managers' Index for manufacturing rose two points from the prior month to a 13-year high of 60.8% in September, and that was led by gains in production, new orders, and employment. - Ford September 2017 Sales and Revenue Call

The graph below displays this strength. Both orders and the composite index are rock solid which actually might be an understatement, given the fact that we are currently at a 13-year high.

Now, let's move over to the next graph. The next one is even more important since it shows sentiment for the transportation equipment industry. This sentiment has been a very good guideline of sustainable stock price trends.

I have posted this graph before, but I dug some deeper and found that it has worked very well indeed. You don't want to short Ford at this price. Especially because the bigger trend is just turning from negative to positive.

I also added the monthly ISM comments as you can see below. Look at the positivity that started in the second quarter of this year. It's like positive sentiment is finally working out.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (ISM data)

Conclusion

The conclusion of my previous article can be seen below.

Personally, I believe that Ford has room to grow after breaking out very nicely. The fundamental case is far from perfect, but it is enough to get this beaten-down stock towards $13 per share on the mid-term. - Ford Makes You Go Hmmmmm

I am slightly going to revise my conclusion. I believe that the fundamental case is turning from 'far from perfect' to 'getting there quickly.' The automotive market shows that there is no weakness. It's a secular trend that is getting massive tailwinds from an accelerating economy and a massive boost in the transportation equipment industry.

There are not many tools like a beaten-down Ford stock to benefit from this trend. If you are long you stay long and add on dips. If you are not long you use dips to start a position.

