AIG: Path Cleared For Higher Capital Returns?

If MetLife is an example, shedding the SIFI label could lead to higher shareholder returns as burdensome and costly compliance and reporting requirements fall by the wayside.





American International Group, Inc. (AIG) has widely underperformed the S&P 500 over the last year, and the insurance company is not exactly an investors’ favorite, thanks to lackluster returns. However, the SIFI de-designation is likely to be a positive, long-term catalyst for American International Group and could lead to higher shareholder returns.



American International Group has a lot of problems, no question about it. The insurance company has largely disappointed investors with poor operating results which ultimately cost AIG's previous CEO Peter Hancock his job. Under pressure from activist investors Carl Icahn and John Paulson, Hancock’s strategy to improve the insurance company’s profitability basically rested on three pillars: 1. Selling off non-core assets which resulted in inking a deal with Arch Capital Group Ltd. in 2016 to sell its highly-profitable mortgage business United Guarantee for $3.4 billion; 2. Cutting general operating expenses by $1.6 billion; and 3. Returning $25 billion in capital to shareholders until the end of 2017.



American International Group’s restructuring plan relied heavily on share buybacks (the company repurchases about $3 billion in stock each quarter). However, American International Group’s (normalized) returns on equity have not improved over the course of last past year...a key reason why a lot of investors have decided to stay on the sidelines.

Source: American International Group



The level of AIG’s underperformance is upsetting - it surely is for me as a shareholder -, especially considering that the insurance company already returned a boatload of cash to shareholders in 2016 and is on track to meet its $25 billion capital return target this year. AIG even signed a deal with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway to unload risks stemming from its commercial insurance policy portfolio in a bid to reduce its risk profile. AIG paid Berkshire Hathaway $10.2 billion in a major reinsurance deal at the beginning of the year that would allow the insurance company to rid itself of claim risks written in prior years.



Nonetheless, investors didn’t take the bait. Investors have largely stayed away from AIG, which has turned out to be a wise decision since a simple index fund would have been a better choice than investing in AIG. Here is AIG’s share chart compared to the S&P 500.

Source: CNBC



SIFI De-designation Is A Really Big Deal For AIG…Just Look At MetLife



After AIG was rescued by the government in late 2008 and financial reforms were made with Dodd-Frank, the insurance company was classified as a 'systemically-important financial institution', or SIFI. SIFI companies are under increased supervision from regulators and have to meet strict reporting and capital requirements that cost companies millions of dollars each year. The purpose: Curtailing risk-taking and making sure that companies understand the risks they are putting on their balance sheets.



That said, though, the Financial Stability Oversight Council, or FSOC, made big news last week with its decision last week to remove AIG’s SIFI label. The FSOC issued a statement last week saying this:



The Financial Stability Oversight Council (Council) today announced that it has rescinded its determination that material financial distress at American International Group, Inc. could pose a threat to U.S. financial stability and that AIG shall be subject to supervision by the Board of Governors and enhanced prudential standards.

The council’s decision to rescind the despised SIFI-label fits into the larger narrative of the Trump administration to reduce regulatory burdens on U.S. businesses and lower corporate income taxes to make domestic businesses more competitive internationally. Even Fed Chair Yanet Yellen backed the decision.



Releasing AIG from federal oversight is a big deal for shareholders and could potentially lead to higher shareholder returns down the road. MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a good example that shows that losing the SIFI-label can be a catalyst for a higher valuation.

MetLife was freed from federal oversight after the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered the FSOC to rescind MetLife’s SIFI label last year. MetLife’s shares have risen about 39 percent since the insurance company shed its ‘too big to fail’ label in March 2016.

Source: StockCharts.com



There is no guarantee, of course, that American International Group will immediately start to outperform, but freeing the company from federal oversight could surely attract new investors into the stock. Shedding the SIFI label is a big win for the insurance company for sure.

Your Takeaway



The rescission of the SIFI label is good news for American International Group and its shareholders. If MetLife is an example, losing the SIFI label can be a catalyst for higher shareholder returns as the company has lower compliance and reporting costs that weigh on results. Though AIG still needs to address its chronic underperformance problems in its property casualty business, the Financial Stability Oversight Council's decision to remove the SIFI classification clearly is a promising long-term catalyst for the stock.



If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.