Container Shipping Demand Making A Splash

Is this above average demand the new normal or perhaps a not so rare deviation which will soon be corrected?

But an unexpected demand side increase reversed this trend in late 2016 and has continued until recently.

An influx of mega container ships had distorted the market pushing rates down in 2015 and most of 2016.

Overview

A massive influx of container capacity brought on by the advent of mega ships able to carry well over 15,000 TEUs began distorting the market back in early 2015.

Initially, many including myself thought a correction would take a few years to play out. But as noted in my latest Container Shipping Supply Side Update (July 2017), there have been unprecedented steps taken to correct this problem. These measures have provided some relief to the segment and even contributed to a hastened recovery effort.

But one thing that wasn't discussed in that supply side focused article was the well above average demand seen recently. In my research, I failed to find a single analyst that predicted this turn of events before they actually happened. Obviously, this caught the market (and admittedly myself) off guard, but now many have had time to digest this shift so let's take a look at what happened and what some predict for the future.

The Tide Turns

Let's start with a review for the last ten years of global container shipping demand growth ending with data from the first half of 2017.

Source: Data from Crucial Perspective and Bimco, Chart by James Catlin

Now, the formation of a bubble and subsequent crash in 2009, along with the unprecedented government stimulative efforts post-crash, sort of distort quite a few years on this chart.

Nevertheless, from 2007 to 2016, the average comes out to 4.12%. But if we were to look at a more normalized set of years, specifically 2012 to 2016, that average comes out to 3.12%.

The first half of 2017 posted an approximate 5% demand growth increase, which is larger than both averages and if it keeps pace will be the largest demand growth increase since 2011.

Also impressive is that port statistics compiled by Drewry from a sample of nearly 150 sites around the world indicated that container handling grew by 6.6 percent in the first six months of the year, and deep-sea and regional trade numbers were showing similar progress.

If this growth pace is maintained, it will surpass previous expected global container shipping demand growth forecasts of approximately 3.2% to 3.4% for 2017, in addition to projected global container shipping net capacity growth of 3.3% to 3.7%.

This situation has forced analysts like Drewry to publicly acknowledge the need to reassess its volume forecast for this year and 2018 as world container throughput heads for its fastest growth in six years:

All of the available container traffic datasets for this year point towards a much faster-growing environment than was previously forecast,” the analyst said in its Container Insight Weekly. “The surge in container handling has been evident since the back end of 2016, and as it has gathered momentum we were forced into a fairly radical reassessment of our forecast for both this year and the next.

Of course, growth like this isn't out of the ordinary as 2013 and 2014 both came in at 4.9%. However, notice the preceding year was marked by lackluster growth coming in at 1.7%. Then those years were followed by a paltry 1.4% of growth in 2015.

In an August 29th report, Bimco attributed this growth to several regions:

On both the key long front haul trades out of the Far East into Europe and North America, demand grew rapidly by 5.2% and 10.0% respectively (source: CTS). BIMCO’s own data on inbound loaded containers to the US West Coast went up by 5.4% and to the East Coast by 10.6%. The fastest growing import ports on the East Coast were Houston (+26%) and Savannah (+13%). While the main port - Port of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) grew by only 5.5%, due to very weak imports in February and March.

In total, five major trading routes were responsible for over three-quarters of the additional volume: Intra-Asia, Asia-West Coast of North America, Asia-Mediterranean, Asia-East Coast of North America, and Asia-North Europe.

Rates

Strong demand coupled with measures described in my previously mentioned article paved the way for a rate correction, which has provided a desperately needed respite for many companies.

Source: Harper Petersen & Co.

Source: Shanghai Shipping Exchange

Source: Shanghai Shipping Exchange

Source: Drewry

These rates have led to a reversal from losses to profits for many companies.

CMA CGM said a recent upward trend in freight rates had led it to expect higher second-half operating profits compared with the first half, which saw a core operating profit of $472 million for the second quarter, up from $252 million in the first quarter and against an $81 million loss in the year-earlier period.

Market leader Maersk Line stated in August that fundamentals were at their strongest since 2010 and in the first half reported a profit of $339m (vs. a 2016 loss of $151m over that same period) with a positive ROIC of 6.7%.

Rates are indeed higher than they were last year, but in a historical context, they are still very weak.

Many astute observers may have noticed a potential correction in the making in the charts above as the Harpex has leveled off, the China and Shanghai indices appear to be on a downtrend, and Drewry's WCI appears range bound.

There has been an increase of reports lately suggesting that the corrective phase to the upside may actually be over a rate pressure is creeping into the picture once again. Before we get to that, let's take a quick look at some good news and reasons why this demand could be maintained.

The Good News

Much of the demand for containerized shipping rests on healthy demand from the retail base in developed economies such as Europe and The United States. Both seem healthy at the moment.

Eurostat reported in September that the European Union remains in a steady uptrend regarding total retail trade.

Source: Eurostat

Eurostat reports that "in July 2017 compared with July 2016, the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 2.6% in the euro area and by 2.7% in the EU28." The one concerning part was a monthly decline in Germany of 1.2%.

In fact, Euro-area economic confidence rose to the highest level in a decade.

Source: Bloomberg

The US presents more of a mixed bag with some declines in the latest month but still showing year-over-year increases. The latest US Census Bureau report, released on September 15th, shows that in August "retail trade sales were down 0.3 percent from July 2017, and up 3.3 percent from last year. Non-store Retailers were up 8.4 percent from August 2016, while Building Materials and Garden Equipment and Supplies Dealers were up 7.5 percent from last year."

Source: FRED

Consumer confidence in the USA is also remaining strong though September took a slight hit as Hurricane Irma took its toll.

Source: FRED

The good news is continuing out of export-oriented economies as well as Singapore's key non-oil exports increased for a fourth straight month in August. According to trade agency International Enterprise Singapore, the city-state's core exports rose 17.0% in August from a year ago.

And while China's exports showed signs of softening, with growth cooling to 5.5 percent from a year earlier, imports grew 13.3 percent from a year earlier reinforcing views that the world’s second largest economy is still expanding at a healthy pace.

Reuters reports that "the strong import data suggests that domestic demand may be more resilient than expected in the second half to less accommodative monetary policy," said Louis Kuijs at Oxford Economics.

Going forward, we are likely to see greater imports into China as the economy continues its transformation from one that is manufacturing-based to consumer-driven. This could also help out container shippers as back-haul routes into Asia see more cargo further reducing the cost of re-positioning the vessel.

In South Korea, July exports to China and the United States rose 6.6 percent and 7 percent, respectively, versus a year ago. China is South Korea’s biggest trade partner. Shipments to the European Union also rose by an impressive 10.2 percent.

Even Japan has been reporting some good news as exports rose for an eighth straight month in July on robust shipments to the United States and a boost from a weak yen. Additionally, imports rose for the seventh straight month on brisk demand for personal computers and digital cameras from China, highlighting the strength of domestic consumption that served as a key driver of Japan's recent economic growth.

But it's not just the same old players according to Maersk. They point out that trade between the BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has grown strongly this year. "We can see from our own statistics, customers in the four countries are most attracted to Chinese textile & apparel, consumer electronics (appliances and kitchenware) and furniture products," Mike Fang, Managing Director for Maersk Line’s Greater China Cluster, said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Maersk noted that its shipments from China to Brazil and from China to South Africa each had grown by almost 9 percent. Maersk also said its shipments from China to India had increased 26 percent by value in the first half of the year compared to last year and that the value of its shipments from South Africa to China had increased by 44 percent in the period.

The JOC reports that "Maersk appears bullish on long-term growth prospects for the emerging economy on the back of ongoing policy reforms, including the July 1 GST rollout, and a moderate turnaround in global demand that is expected to push global container volumes up by 2 to 4 percent in 2017."

We could keep going, but I think the trend here is obvious. Stronger consumer sentiment and demand in developed and emerging markets has led to increased volumes, which is reflected in higher charter rates. This is not a one-off, but rather part of an established trend that seems likely to continue.

The China Merchants Port Holdings Company expects that "into the second half of the year, the global economy will stay on the recovery trajectory, mainly under the influence of the demand side, especially the manufacturing industry with encouraging investment demand, and global trade volume." Furthermore, "the growth rate of consumption will remain steady against the backdrop of consumption upgrade. The economic contribution of import and export will increase with support from the stable external demand." They conclude that "the industry has entered a phase of structural recovery."

But some are not too optimistic that this rate recovery can be sustained for a variety of other reasons.

Concerns

I would be remiss here if I didn't bring you some concerns being discussed in the shipping industry.

Let's start with some words of caution from Drewry. "We have seen growth spurts before that have fizzled out and regressed back to the downwards trend soon enough, although admittedly none in recent years have been close to the same magnitude as the latest trade lane numbers suggest."

Ben Hackett, founder of Hackett Associates, cautioned that this year’s robust growth will set the stage for only modest growth in 2018. Thinking that the bumper imports of 2017 will carry over into next year is risky, the JOC reports.

But aside from the demand side fizzling out, there are other major concerns.

Carriers on Asia-Europe will see a capacity injection of 23.2 percent over the next two years as 78 new mega-ships are phased in to the trade. Remember this route only saw a 5.2% increase, which was quite robust by historical standards. This influx poses a risk to the positive supply-demand balance that has dramatically improved the profitability of container lines in the first half of this year.

CEO Patrik Berglund, of market intelligence company Xeneta points out:

Mega-ships of 18,000 TEUs need to command utilization rates of at least 91 percent to achieve cost savings. Even in the high volume Asia-Europe trades that is difficult and may necessitate lower than average rates for some volume, which, inevitably, will hit overall rate development.

What this means for carriers on the route is that even if demand growth of 5 percent is recorded in the fourth quarter, SeaIntel said that would still leave 7 percent excess capacity and necessitate carriers blanking 28,300 TEU per week to match demand and supply. This would translate into 2.2 services withdrawn each week.

It's also likely that as these mega-ships are introduced they will inevitably push out other vessels, which in turn must find new routes to service potentially creating oversupply issues in various trade lanes around the world.

However, Rod Riseborough, CEO of Container Trades Statistics, said with the continuing high growth in volumes, the anticipated increase in capacity may not have the detrimental effect that was being forecast. That does indeed seem true, but the key point here is that there still will be a detrimental impact from the introduction of these vessels.

This situation could lead to increasing competition among carriers manifesting in the form of a rate battle, which may already be underway according to some.

The Load Star reported:

With the first anniversary of the Hanjin Shipping bankruptcy just passed, there are growing fears that ocean carriers are sliding towards a new freight rate war. There is a "clear sign that rate cutting is starting to take hold once again," said Alphaliner. "The rate truce carriers have largely abided by since Hanjin’s sudden exit now appears to be crumbling." The consultant added that the discounting of rates just before the Chinese Golden Week holidays early next month pointed to "further rate instability as carriers continue to jostle for market share".

This could explain why rates for a key route, the Asia/Europe lane, have seen a sharp drop lately.

Source: JOC

Turning to China's production, thousands of Chinese factories have been forced to close by the Ministry of Environmental Protection as part of Beijing’s ongoing battle against pollution, actions that appear to be curbing container exports. Let's also not ignore the fact that Chinese retail sales, industrial production and fixed-asset investment slowed last month.



A spokesperson for APL told the Journal of Commerce that the carrier was seeing a muted pre-October holiday peak. "Volume has indeed been impacted by strict environmental investigations going on in North and Central China as well as typhoon impact from South China," he said. However, the spokesperson added that it was not clear whether the factory shutdowns would be permanent, saying it was too early to speculate on any meaningful changes to container flows.

Inventories are up in the USA. Manufacturers’ and trade inventories, adjusted for seasonal variations but not for price changes, were estimated at an end-of-month level of $1,873.9 billion, up 0.2 percent from June 2017 and were up 3.0 percent from July 2016. Also, the total business inventories/sales ratio, which saw improvement throughout 2016, flat lined in the first half of 2017 and now appears to be on an upwards trajectory.

Finally, currency fluctuations can have an impact on demand for overseas goods. China remains a key supplier for finished products to the world but key importers have seen purchasing power deteriorate lately.

Source: Google Finance

Source: Google Finance

Source: Google Finance

Source: Google Finance

The top four importers of Chinese goods are all seeing their purchasing power decrease by fairly significant amounts.

So there you have it. Analysts fearing that strong demand growth may not carry over to 2018, a supply side influx with the potential for vessels cascading into other trade lanes, suppliers being shut down in China amid lackluster economic data points, an end to a so-called "rate truce," and currency trends are all part of a negative picture some analysts are painting as to why this current market regarding container rates is unsustainable.

Conclusion

Though a catastrophe in the container shipping market appears to have been avoided through various supply side measures and an unforeseen demand increase, some believe there are still choppy waters ahead.

I agree that there is still much work to be done but also believe it is possible to manage this situation as the supply side isn't nearly as fragmented as other shipping segments. 90% of all container ship traffic is now accounted for by three major alliances (THE Alliance, OCEAN and 2M). The only potential I see for these alliances not working together is that The Ocean Alliance (CMA CGM, Cosco Shipping, Evergreen Line, and Orient Overseas Container Line) will bring far more capacity to the market, potentially sparking a battle for market share.

Additionally, I believe the demand we have seen as of late stands a good chance of persisting in the short run as consumers remain healthy, hopeful, and confident about the future. Let's also not forget that a couple of major natural disasters in the USA will likely contribute to demand increases as residents begin to replace items that were lost or damaged.

However, I am cautious since current demand is now trending well above recent averages and am skeptical that this will be the new normal. Remember, we had two years of solid demand in 2013 and 2014 only to be followed up by a horrible 2015 and lackluster 2016. Outliers are great but averages are studied for a reason.

Furthermore, the growing appetite in China for imported goods is reducing back-haul costs on key routes. In fact, back-haul routes from Europe to Asia saw a 6.4% increase in the first half, outpacing the head-haul.

While there is still quite a bit of work to do, it appears the worst may be behind us in the latest container shipping fiasco. There will be ups and downs going forward but it is now possible to begin realistically looking at late 2018 as a point when supply matches up again with demand, that is if demand stays strong in the back half of 2017 and throughout 2018.

Finally, if that timeline proves correct, we may actually see things turn quite bullish beyond 2018 as the orderbook remains thin and deliveries for 2019 are approximately 20% of 2018's total.

