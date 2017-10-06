L Brands - September Comparable Sales Show Slow But Steady Improvement

What are Victoria's Secret comparable sales in September?

On October 5th, L Brands (LB) released the September sales report. The sales exceeded investor expectations and would likely have a positive effect on the share price. The article explains why.

Total company comparable sales were -2% for September. The exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about -2 percentage points. Adjusted for the exit, comparable sales came in at 0%.

Victoria’s Secret comparable sales were -5% in September. The exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of approximately 3 percentage points. After adjustments for the exit, comparable sales were -2% in September. The comparable sales for Bath & Body Works were 4% for the month.

L Brands - Comparable sales trend

L Brands uses 2 metrics to report comparable sales. The metrics are applicable to comparable sales for L Brands, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works. I explain these metrics in the article: L Brands - Victoria's Secret Direct Sales Are Bleeding.

Table 1 reports both metrics for L Brands. The total company adjusted column takes into account the exit of the swim and apparel categories, and reports the comparable sales excluding these categories.

Table 1: L Brands comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure 1 reports the two-year stacked comparable sales for L Brands. Comparable sales growth on a two-year stacked basis is computed by adding comparable sales growth in the referenced period and the same period twelve months prior.

Figure 1: L Brands – Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

September two-year stacked comparable sales were 3%. The two-year comparable sales continue to move out of negative territory and show a 3% increase compared to August comps.

Victoria’s Secret comparable sales trend

Table 2 summarizes comparable sales for Victoria’s Secret. The year 2017 hasn’t been good so far. However, the -2% adjusted comparable sales in September show improvement compared to July and August numbers. Furthermore, the negative effect of the swimwear and apparel exit is wearing off.

Table 2: Victoria’s Secret comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure 2 displays the two-year stacked comparable sales for Victoria’s Secret. The comparable sales in September were -2% on a two-year basis.

Figure 2: Victoria’s Secret – Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports).

Victoria’s Secret - The Direct Channel

Victoria's Secret has had a tough year in the Direct Channel. The direct sales in Q1 2017 were -20.4% compared to Q1 2016. The Q2 direct sales came in at -25.9% compared to Q2 2016 (Source: L Brands - Looking For Positives In The Q2 Earnings Report). One could come up with several reasons for the current decline in direct sales:

Victoria's Secret stopped selling online exclusive articles

Seasonal swimwear sales in Q1 and Q2 impacted direct sales

Decrease in direct mailings

One way to look at the effect of direct sales is the spread between the total company and store-only comparable sales. The difference between total company comparable sales and the store-only comparable sales is the direct channel. The spread provides an indication of the direct sales contribution to total company sales.

Table 3: Victoria's Secret direct sales spread.

In September, the spread between total company sales and just store sales came in at -1%. Therefore, the online sales in September were in the proximity of -10%. The -10% figure can be explained with a simple example. In Q2 2017, Victoria's Secret reported around $18 in direct sales and $82 in store sales for each $100 in total sales (Source: July sales report). In September, the store-only comps and total comps were -4% and -5%, respectively. One could derive the change in direct sales from the changes in store-only sales and total sales as shown in the table below.

Table 4: Direct sales growth at Victoria’s Secret

The -10% number in September shows a small decline compared to the August number of -7%. These numbers don’t provide guidance on a go-forward basis. In the Q2 earnings commentary, the company reported: "Direct sales declined 26%, driven by the exit of swim and apparel. Go-forward sales in the direct channel increased 11%." The September sales report does not provide any guidance on go-forward numbers.

Bath & Body Works comparable sales trend

Table 4 reports the comparable sales for Bath & Body Works. The September comparable sales were 4%. A strong result in the direct channel drove the comparable sales growth. More on this later.

Table 5: Bath & Body Works comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

Figure 3 reports the two-year stacked comparable sales for Bath & Body Works. The two-year stacked comparable sales for Bath & Body Works were 13% in September. A significant improvement versus the 11% comparable sales in August.

Figure 3: Bath & Body Works – Two-year stacked comparable sales (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports).

Bath & Body Works – The direct channel

Bath & Body Works performs well in the direct channel. Direct sales were up 16% in Q2 2017. Bath & Body Works applies the same reporting metrics as Victoria’s Secret. To determine Bath & Body Works direct sales I apply the methodology used to determine Victoria’s Secret direct sales. Table 6 reports the direct sales spread.

Table 6: Bath & Body Works direct sales spread.

In September, Bath & Body Works reported total comparable sales of 4% and store-only comparable sales of 0%. The 4% difference is driven by the growth in the direct channel. Bath & Body Works generates approximately $12 in direct channel sales for every $100 in total sales. These numbers can be used to determine the direct sales growth.

Table 7: Direct Sales growth at Bath & Body Works

The table shows direct sales growth for September is approximately 33%, comparable to the August numbers. This is a very solid base for strong growth in Q3.

October guidance

In the September Sales Report Transcript, the company states: "We expect October total company comps to be down low single digits, which includes a negative impact from the exit of swim and apparel of about 1 point." Adjusted for the 1 percentage point exit, the September comparable range should be 0% to -3%. October guidance is somewhat below the results in September.

Merchandise margin rate and inventory management

The company reported merchandise margin rates were down in September compared to September 2016 (See August Sales Report Transcript). Victoria’s Secret margins were up slightly, while Bath & Body Works margins were down driven by increased promotion. Furthermore, in the report, the company reports inventories per square foot were down 9% for the month versus last year. The decrease in inventories per square foot will have a positive effect on the company's cost.

Conclusion

September comparable sales came in at -2% or 0% adjusted. Victoria’s Secret sales were still weak but showed improvement. Two-year stacked comps are improving for both Victoria’s Secret and L brands. Bath & Body Works outperformed, with exceptional direct sales. The direct sales at Victoria’s Secret showed some decline which investors should watch out for; merchandise margins were flat and inventories were down. October company guidance is somewhat below September numbers. L Brands has had improving comps for 4 sequential months. This is not yet reflected in the share price and creates a buying opportunity for investors.

