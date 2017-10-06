Ford Motor Transitioning When It Should Be Accelerating

Lack of details suggests it doesn't have a firm grip on where it can go.

source: freep

Initial reaction to the general vision laid out by Ford Motor (F) CEO Jim Hackett was mostly disappointment, primarily because of the lack of details associated with where the company was said to be going.

The vision itself was, for the most part, an obvious extension of what the company was doing now. There was the decision to focus more on its profitable Truck and Van lines, along with a stated urgency to tackle the electric vehicle market more aggressively.

As Hackett communicated though, the challenge for Ford is it has to become fiscally healthy while trying to make the needed changes to position the company for long-term growth and success. To that end he reiterated his commitment for the company to widen its margins to 8 percent, up from the 6.1 percent it has averaged for a number of years.

At a time when it should be accelerating its growth plan, it has to retrench and deal with profits and removing costs out of its operations, while at the same time finding ways to develop new products to meet changing global demands.

The good news is, beyond its cost cutting of about $14 billion over the next five years, it does has its very profitable trucks to sell, which when combined with the cost cuts, could help it move quicker to its margin and earnings goals.

I believe the market will wait until Ford releases its guidance before deciding on what the prospects for the company will be over the next several years.

My view is it's likely to experience both revenue and earnings problems, which will probably push the share price down, or at best, maintain in near the range it has recently been trading in.

What the market also wants to know is whether or not it will enter into strategic partnerships in overseas markets, and whether or not its EV strategy has fallen too far behind its competitors, or in reality, may be running at a good enough pace to match market short-term demand that is still a small part of the overall vehicle market at this time.

Hackett's vision for Ford

Reading some of the comments on Hackett's vision for Ford, it was obvious most analysts and pundits weren't overly impressed with what he had to say, but in light of where Ford's current situation, I'm not sure what else he could have said, without generating the sense of being overly optimistic.

The fact is Ford is, if not going through a turnaround, at least a period of transition that will lower revenue expectations while trying to increase margins and earnings.

Under those circumstances, there isn't going to be any surprises that would cause the market to get excited about the growth prospects of Ford over the next few years.

The vision itself was to cut costs, focus on its line of SUVs and trucks, and increase its electric vehicle presence.

In regard to EVs, Ford is behind its major competitors, but I'm not convinced that's a big deal on the performance side, although branding in international markets could take a hit if it's perceived as not taking the electric vehicle market seriously.

This is where it will have to find some partners to help it better understand domestic markets and work within the parameters of government goals. This is especially true in China.

That said, China, with its people are moving toward larger vehicles and away from sedans because of concerns over the number of deaths in smaller cars in the country, plays nicely into Fords strengths; specifically with its SUVs and trucks. China is expected to have about 150 million consumers driving SUVs by 2022.

For now, domestic manufacturers are reaping the most benefit from that trend, but it does offer opportunity to Ford and others to gain market share. A lot of the SUVs sold in China are light weight vehicles.

According to McKinsey, the Chinese markets is starting to gravitate to premium SUVs. It says China will account for over 50 percent of global car-sales growth through 2022. That makes it an important market for Ford, one which it has to aggressively pursue for growth.

Probable China strategy

Unfortunately, there wasn't anything interesting pointed out by Hackett in regard to China. Since it is the market that will generate over half of global vehicle sales over the next five years, investors do need to take into account that market when analyzing Ford.

One of the reasons for the quiet may be China's recent aggressive policy changes that put pressure on automakers to provide more electric vehicles in the near term.

With Ford not positioned to take advantage of that, it could be a drag on the performance, depending on whether or not it can boost sales of its regular SUVs and trucks in China.

For the longer term, it's certain Ford will have to produce an electric commercial van and possibly cars for the Chinese market. While I think China is being far too aggressive in its policies, and may be too far ahead of the auto industry - meaning they won't be able to comply - for the long term electric vehicles sales will continue to climb there, and if Ford can make the transition to that market with the vehicles that generate significant margins and earnings, it would help the company in the years ahead.

The transitory stage of the company at this time makes it difficult to put the capital needed to make it happen quicker. Again, that may or may not be a negative, depending on how quickly its competitors respond and the demand coming from Chinese consumers.

Ford would probably do better over the next several years to focus on commercial electric vehicles for China. The company does very well with commercial and delivery vehicles in Europe and the U.S. It would make sense to continue that with its Chinese strategy.

A lot of concern was aired about Ford's lack of detail in the electric vehicle market, and I echo them. It seems to imply Ford, outside of saying the same thing any automaker could say about electric, really doesn't have a specific plan in place going forward, outside of allocating more capital to the segment.

Even so, if Ford does target the commercial electric vehicle market in China , it may not have to introduce a larger variety of vehicles for the market as its competitors are doing. More doesn't necessarily mean better.

Ford is pushing to have its Chinese partner Jiangling Motors Corp. (JMC) to move toward manufacturing electric commercial vans.

In the short term Ford is going to lose share in China, with expectations sales will drop by about 4.6 percent for the year.

Cost cuts and liquidity



Hackett was very clear that in order for the company to tackle future projects and growth, it had to ensure it was financially healthy to do so. Gross debt at this time stands at a hefty $140 billion. One positive sign is its bonds have been rallying over the last several weeks, which could provide more liquidity while it shrinks its debt.

Since 2010 costs at Ford are up 29 percent, while revenue has grown at about the same pace, coming in at 30 percent during that same period. Capital spending is up at even a higher pace. It's why margins have only averaged 6.1 percent during that time, and why the company wants to bring it to 8 percent, which would generate significantly more profits.



To that end it said it will cut $14 billion in costs over the next 5 years, with $10 billion of that being in materials, and the other $4 billion in engineering.

With the bulk of the cuts coming closer to the latter part of the 5-year period, it has generated concerns the company will not be improving much on the earnings side in the near term. Expectations are it'll struggle to boost profits over the next couple of years, and that should improve starting in 2020 when the cuts start kicking in.



Another concern is the fact Ford will have to invest in new products and tech that may not generate a profit for some time. It's one of the reasons Hackett said the company will focus on hybrids more, as they make more economic sense at this time.

As for capital investment, it's taking about $7 billion that was targeted for sedans and putting it toward trucks, SUVs and crossovers.

Ford is also slashing spending by 32 percent on internal combustion engines, amounting to approximately $500 million, and applying it toward hybrids and EVs.

Over the next 5 years it has set aside $4.5 billion for hybrids and EVs, with the focus being primarily on hybrids. Among the 13 new new electric or hybrid vehicles it wants to introduce over the next five years, they include a Mustang hybrid, F-150 Hybrid, and a small SUV that is fully electric.

This isn't a bad plan, but it is limited because of the need for the company to strengthen its balance sheet while focusing on vehicles that make the most sense economically. That means less experimentation and marketing announcements that generate excitement for the brand.

Conclusion

I think in the end, the disappointment in Hackett's remarks came from what I just mentioned. The market was thinking in terms of more of a revolutionary change, when if fact the company is in a more incremental growth mode, based upon its need to cut costs, widen margins, and position itself for growth further out.

In the short term expectations are low, which could be a good thing if it's able to exceed them in 2018 or 2019, as it would give the share price a nice boost. The only way I see that happening is if it's able to sell more trucks in the U.S. and European markets, which have better margins and profitability.

That could happen as it moves away from sedans and gravitates more toward trucks and SUVs. That's not to say it won't sell cars, only that they'll start making up less of its inventory.

Based upon its competitors, Ford is under performing at a time it should be in the place to be more aggressive in the changing auto market. It's forcing them to be fiscally conservative at a time they should be accelerating to match the pace of their competitors.

Where it could get interesting is if the EV market isn't as ready for prime time as the market believes, and Ford ends up arriving at the right time with its hybrids and electric SUV in China.

Its competitors will have more EV options for consumers, but that remains to be seen whether it's a good thing or not. For now, Ford would do well to focus on commercial electric vehicles in China, and work on marketing its popular trucks and SUVs in developed markets.

Most likely the guidance in January is going to be on the downside, with the best-case-scenario being the same as it was this year. The short term is probably going to be rough for Ford, but I think most of that is already priced in. If there are any negative surprises in January, the company will take a bigger hit.

Ford will probably be okay in the longer term, by which I mean 4 to 5 years out and further. In the near term, there isn't much to suggest anything but a period of running after the market while it cuts down on expenses.

Its spending will be lower and very targeted, while its cuts won't be meaningful until 2020. This points to its existing truck and SUV lines as the means of offsetting the weak profits accompanying its sedans. That will determine the performance of the company over the next couple of years.

There isn't likely to be a lot of growth, but if its trucks and SUVs sell even better than they have been in the U.S., it could generate some decent surprises. It won't blow anyone away, but it could provide some growth in its stated goals of widening margins while lowering costs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.