KOSPI: I Take A Long-Term Bullish View

Previously, I have made the argument that the KOSPI is a significantly undervalued Asian index compared to the Nikkei 225, and that there is significant upside for the South Korean index.

In the past year, we see that the index was up just over 16% compared to 23% for the Nikkei 225:

While the Nikkei 225 has seen similar returns than the KOSPI over a longer-term period, the outperformance of the Japanese index for a time has largely been making up for long periods of prior stagnation:

According to StarCapital, South Korea currently trades at a P/E ratio of 12.9, while that of Japan stands at 17.1. With the overall P/E ratio for developed markets standing at 21, this implies that both indices have room left to rise, with the KOSPI having more upside on a P/E basis.

While talking about valuations is fine in theory, are we actually going to see a situation where the KOSPI starts to outperform the Nikkei 225?

What is interesting is that when we look at the historical movements of the Japanese yen vis-a-vis the Korean won, we see that the period of significant strengthening for the yen came at a time of significant weakening for the yen against the won:

However, since 2015 we see that on a holistic basis, the yen has not weakened against the won at all. One of the primary drivers of growth in the Nikkei 225 has historically been a weak yen, as this allows for the facilitation of increased exports and greater economic growth.

At the current time, my view has been that the yen could likely see weakness for the medium term, owing to strength in the euro and low levels of domestic consumer spending in the yen.

However, a strengthening of the yen within the next year could spark a catalyst whereby the KOSPI begins to significantly outperform the Nikkei 225 - with growth in the latter being impeded by a strong currency.

What could lead to such an event? Well, let's look at the overall picture for the USD vs. JPY. We see that the yen is trading near a 10-year historical low versus the dollar. The yen's weakness is going to come to a bottom eventually, and we would then likely see a sharp rise in the currency.

In another article, I made the case that with inflation in the United States near the Fed's target of 2%, and PMI data coming in significantly positive, there is little incentive for the Federal Reserve to raise rates at this point in time - with such an action only being warranted if inflation gets too high.

In the event that rates continue to remain low, it is likely that we would see further dollar weakness and the yen would rise significantly. As we have already seen, the Korean won and the yen have traditionally moved in polar opposite directions over a long-time period, so it is more likely than not that the won would remain weak, giving South Korea a major export advantage. In this scenario, I would expect the KOSPI to outperform the Japanese index significantly.

To conclude, I still see long-term potential for the South Korean KOSPI index to have further room to run than peers such as the Nikkei 225. The valuation is more attractive, and any sign of yen's strength would likely give South Korea a major export advantage.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.