White Mountains Insurance: Defensive Posture At A Slight Discount

Given that it’s been two years since the last SA analysis on the company was published, it’s a good time to take a look at White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM). Last week, White Mountain closed on the sale of its 76% stake in One Beacon Insurance Group (NYSE:OB) to Intact Financial Corporation (OTCPK:IFCZF, TSX:IFC), massively rearranging its balance sheet and changing the risk profile of the company completely. White Mountains also repurchased 17.9% of its shares at an average of $869/share during the quarter, a ~3.6% discount to adjusted book value (post repurchase) of $902/share. (WTM closed at $864.40 on October 4, 2017, giving it a market cap of ~$3.25 billion.)

Since 2014, the company has exited nearly all of its major insurance businesses at substantial profits. Gone are investments in Symmentra, Sirius Group, Tranzact Holdings, and One Beacon. (See previous SA coverage: "White Mountains Insurance Group is Preparing for a Financial Storm")

(Source: White Mountains May 2017 Investor Deck - Slide 5, Operating Asset Sales)

Gone also (retired) is Chairman and CEO Ray Barrette (in March 2017) and former CFO David Foy. They’ve been replaced by long-time executives Manning Rountree (CEO) and Reid Campbell (CFO). What’s left? A few small businesses, a big heap of assets (available at a small discount), and a new iteration of the management team that has produced impressive returns over a 30-year run.

What’s Left?: Operating Businesses

The major remaining business is HG Global/BAM, a reinsurer of municipal bonds (segment descriptions from WTM’s 6/30/2017 10-Q).

The HG Global/BAM segment consists of HG Global Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (“HG Global”) and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (“BAM”). BAM is the first and only mutual bond insurance company in the United States. By insuring the timely payment of principal and interest, BAM provides market access to, and lowers interest expense for, issuers of municipal bonds used to finance essential public purposes such as schools, utilities and transportation facilities. BAM is owned by and operated for the benefit of its members, the municipalities that purchase BAM’s insurance for their debt issuances. HG Global was established to fund the startup of BAM and, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, HG Re Ltd. (“HG Re”), to provide 15%-of-par, first loss reinsurance protection for policies underwritten by BAM. HG Global, together with its subsidiaries, provided the initial capitalization of BAM through the purchase of $503.0 million of surplus notes issued by BAM (the “BAM Surplus Notes”). As of June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, White Mountains owned 96.9% of HG Global’s preferred equity and 88.4% of its common equity.

White Mountains also owns 60% of MediaAlpha, an insurance advertising platform:

The MediaAlpha segment consists of QL Holdings LLC and its wholly-owned subsidiary QuoteLab, LLC (collectively “MediaAlpha”). MediaAlpha is an advertising technology company that develops transparent and efficient platforms for the buying and selling of insurance and other vertical-specific performance media (i.e., clicks, calls and leads). MediaAlpha’s exchange technology, machine learning and analytical tools facilitate transparent, real-time transactions between advertisers (buyers of advertising inventory) and publishers (sellers of advertising inventory). MediaAlpha works with over 300 advertisers and 225 publishers across a number of insurance (auto, motorcycle, home, renter, health and life) and non-insurance (travel, education, personal finance and home services) verticals.

WTM’s Other segment consists of a hodgepodge of small investments in insurance technology start-ups and run-off interests in legacy insurers, including Wobi Insurance Agency, Buzzmove, and WM Advisors.

Finally, on Tuesday, White Mountain announced a new investment in DavidShield Group and its product PassportCard. Any analysis of this investment will need to wait until the deal closes and further details are revealed. For now, we only know that WTM will be equal partners in a 50/50 JV with DavidShield Group founder Alon Ketzef.

Given the size of the remaining operations (pro forma P/S is 19.5x), WTM should be valued based on its balance sheet - and any profitable operations from its majority-owned subsidiaries should be considered a bonus.

What’s Left?: Balance Sheet

As best understood from public filings to date, at the end of the third quarter, White Mountains' balance sheet consisted of $1.64 billion of fixed maturity investments with an average duration of 3 years, $828 million in equities, $225 million in illiquid private equity and hedge fund investments, $1.35 billion in cash (reduced to ~$637 million by the share repurchases), and $343 million in offsetting other assets and other liabilities. The company has no debt.

Adjusting for $713.2 million in 3Q 2017 share repurchases, adjusted book value of equity stands at $3.36 billion spread out over 3,722,468 shares, so roughly $902/share.

Recommendation

White Mountains should be on investors’ radar screens, as it appears to be an excellent contrarian bet for a down market. With most of its equity invested in cash and short-duration fixed-maturity investments, the company is prepared to allocate capital when potential returns look more attractive.

While Rountree is new to the CEO’s chair, he’s been a member of the White Mountains executive team and corporate culture for 13 years. The company has a strong track record of increasing shareholder value, averaging a 13.8% annualized growth rate in adjusted book value per share since its IPO in 1985 through the end of 2016. (Amazing fact: WTM has reduced shares outstanding by 95% since going public.)

While I dipped my toe in the water a few weeks ago at $850/share, I would not necessarily be an aggressive buyer here - although I wouldn’t be surprised by a pop of 5% when 3Q financials are released. Rather, I would keep the company in mind if there’s a significant market pullback. Given the composition of the balance sheet, if WTM gets caught up in an indiscriminate general sell-off, investors may see an opportunity to buy a company sitting on significant amounts of dry powder at a sizable discount to book value, with a management team dedicated to increasing the value to shareholders.

The only catch to this mini-Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) is that the real deal exists and may ultimately be a better option in a storm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTM, BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.