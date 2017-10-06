Netflix: Sorry Reed, But I'm Out

I don't like to be surprised, so I don't watch scary movies. Thrill rides make me nauseous so I shun roller coasters. Crowds make me nervous so I avoid them when possible.

For all of these reasons and more, I've steered clear of Netflix (NFLX) and as a result, missed out on one of this year's best stock performances.

NFLX data by YCharts

Shares are up more than 80% YoY as subscriber growth, both here and abroad, outpaced all but the most optimistic projections - including the company's own forecasts. Indications are that subscriber growth will continue into 2018 and beyond as expansion in the international market has a long runway.

Netflix is scheduled to release earnings after the market close on Monday October 16th and expectations are for earnings of $.32 on revenues of 2.97 billion, a 29% increase over the year ago quarter. Solid numbers by any measure but, frankly I think it matters little if the company meets these projections or not. The real interest will be on the Net New Subscription metrics.

CEO Reed Hastings and his management team have successfully changed the narrative so that all eyes are on subscriber growth as, if not the only measure, then surely the most important measure of the firm's success. Having established Net New Subscriptions as the metric that counts, Hastings and his team have set the table for Q3-17 by previously guiding to global net new subscriptions of 4.4 million. Specifically, projected net additions for the quarter are targeted by the company to be 750,000 in the U.S. with an additional 3.65 million net additions internationally. If the past is any indication, these numbers are low.

Looking at the last 8 quarters going back to Q3-15, subscriber numbers have surprised to the upside 6 times and missed (barely) only twice. On average over this timeframe, management forecasts were lower than actual numbers by 16.75%. The actual subscription adds were higher on average by almost 700,000 per quarter, with the median upside surprise at just over 820,000. Most Wall Street analysts are wise to this game and indeed, just this this week UBS hiked their estimates of U.S. net additional subscriptions to 850k for Q3. However, most of the upside surprises in the last two years have come not from the U.S. market which has, at times barely grown at all, but rather in the international streaming space with an average of an 18.5% upside surprise. Looking at it another way, management has missed international net subscription addition guidance to the lowside by 565k subs on average, per quarter. Using that metric as a guide, I wouldn't be surprised to see international net new additional subscriptions for Q3 come in at around 4.2 million and total global net new additions of around 5.1 million or so.

While CEO Hastings would like you to view those 5 million or so new customers as the singular sign that his is a successful and growing company, I think it's worth pointing out that the bulk of those new customers, specifically those that encompass the international net new adds, are at best, not contributing to the bottom line in any meaningful way and most likely are costing the company many millions of dollars. Take a look at the table below, culled from the company's Q2 '17 investor letter, for perhaps a better illustration.

(in millions) Q2 '15 Q3 '15 Q4 '15 Q1 '16 Q2 '16 Q3 '16 Q4 '16 Q1 '17 Q2 '17 International Streaming Revenue $455 $517 $566 $652 $758 $853 $948 $1,046 $1,165 Contribution Profit ($92) ($68) ($109) ($104) ($69) ($69) ($67) $43 ($13) Contribution Margin -20.2% -13.1% -19.2% -16.0% -9.1% -8.0% -7.0% 4.1% -1.1% Net Additions 2.37 2.74 4.04 4.51 1.52 3.2 5.12 3.53 4.14

That's right. While Netflix's International streaming has been adding new subscribers at a healthy pace, it's also been consistently losing money doing so. Of course we are all familiar with the adage that "it takes money to make money" but this is the kind of success it may be better to do without...or at least without as much.

Focusing on maximum growth for growth's sake in this way is delusional and it's causing the company to burn through cash at an astronomical rate. The charts below illustrate the issue probably better than any words could describe.

NFLX Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The last time Netflix generated positive free cash flow was in 2013, and the cash burn has increased every year since then. That’s because in addition to the costs of expanding internationally, Netflix also is taking on the cost to produce its own content while at the same time, they pay ever increasing fees to license content from other providers. Licensing obligations alone have grown from around $10 billion in Q2 '15 to over $15 billion as of the most recent quarter. Even so, all those billions of dollars spent doesn’t necessarily mean Netflix is assured of having the content it needs to continue to attract and retain it's client base. Just recently Walt Disney Co. (DIS) announced it would be initiating its own streaming service and notified Netflix that they would cease licensing their content when the current agreement expires at the end of 2018.

So sure, Netflix is adding subscribers in record numbers and revenue is growing, but they are spending more money than they are making and the trend does not seem to be slowing. Hastings himself has made no apologies for continuing to spend money the company doesn't have, saying on last quarter's post earnings video interview that he considered negative free cash flow as an "indicator of enormous success".

Huh?

In fact the entire video interview was a bit strange with only one interviewer, Doug Mitchelson of UBS, being hand-selected to ask questions for "the sake of continuity".

First question by Mitchelson: "For you, Reed, you talked about Netflix being a learning machine, anything that you've learned that you want to share with us from the past 3 months?"

Reed Hastings: "I mean, anything notable beyond 5 million net adds in Q2, all-time record for Q2s, up sequentially from Q1?"

There you have it; Reed says focus on net adds. And really, who am I to disagree? After all, he's the CEO running a major media company and is focused and intent on staying ahead of the competition. Subscriber growth means market share growth and so, in a way, it makes sense from his perspective.

My perspective however, is as an investor and I'm focused on value for my dollar, meaning "is the stock fairly priced today?" So let's take a look at NFLX's valuation.

NFLX PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

NFLX PEG Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

With a Forward PE of 93 vs. around 27 for the Industry, and a PEG Ratio of 1.45 vs. 1.3 for the S&P as a whole and 1.00 for the Consumer Discretionary Sector in particular, NFLX looks more than a little rich at the current stock price. Netflix bulls say that the strong international growth justifies its high valuation multiples but as I pointed out earlier, that international market is unprofitable and may remain so for some years to come.

Further, as an investor, I would like a bit more clarity (and a lot less hubris from management) concerning the FCF burn and if/when the current trajectory might begin to reverse course. Long term, it would be nice to see the eventual possibility of some concern for shareholders, perhaps in the form of a special dividend or a share buyback program. Right now, however, shareholder value seems to be pretty low of Reed Hasting's list of priorities.

So while I would not be stunned on October 16th, to see that management has announced another quarter of record net subscription additions and growing revenue, I think this trade is a little crowded and I'll let others take the ride for now. If/when the stock pulls back to a more reasonable level, or the company grows into it's stock price I may reconsider but for now, as they say on "Shark Tank", I'm out.

