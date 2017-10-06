Polaris Industries: Long-Term Questions

The share price is up this year, and a top may not be in sight.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) is winding down its Victory lineup of motorcycles. Meanwhile, its operating income is off about 15% since 2016. Further, as of the past quarter, interest expense has climbed from under $4 million to over $8 million, coinciding with a 135% increase in long-term debt to $1.05 billion. Despite being a persistent repurchaser of its stock, net income per share is 16% lower in comparison to last year.

While putting the Victory project behind it, the company still produces its revived Indian brand, which is, by some accounts, the first domestic motorcycle company and has endured several failures under varied owners. My bet would be that its fate ultimately will be the same as Victory’s, but not until years elapse and the firm spends dearly on refreshing and designing new products.

As of the second quarter, motorcycle gross profit is lower: from 17% to 10.7%. The remaining marque continues to drive the segment, and it should be responsible for nearly 10% of the firm’s overall sales. Still, it is the company’s lowest-margin business (as it was last year).

Motorcycle results continue to be weighed down by declining interest in the Slingshot product. The company has put effort into its upgrade. It would be shocking if there is any meaningful uptick in sales though. If it proves to aptly be described as a consumer fad, shareholders might be able to endure, but new investors could be hesitant.

A glance at the valuation metrics implies that ongoing problems could be priced in, and maybe the stock is on the expensive side:

The company’s parts and merchandise businesses have shown 4% growth in the past quarter. They lie within a category known as Parts, Garments, and Accessories (PG&A) that has been reapportioned into an aftermarket segment. The Victory apparel business should, of course, cease, with demand for Victory parts declining persistently. However, Victory’s effect upon PG&A appears to be completely offset by the recent $665 million acquisition of Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP) and other Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) sales.

Snowmobiles are another of Polaris's products, but evidently do not merit standalone mention within the company filings. Its sales results have been reorganized into the ORV segment, referred to as ORV/Snowmobiles. The grouping accounts for nearly 62% of Q2 company sales and enjoys the highest gross profit percentage at 31.5%.

Here is a summary:

The company’s CEO has been at his post since 2008. While the share price has done well under him, it has been down since 2015, and not all buybacks have been well-timed. Still, the stock has actually gained 28.7% this year, and a top may not be in sight.

To summarize, there is a deterioration in Polaris Industries' balance sheet. Though the firm remains solidly profitable, its bottom line results have declined. The demise of the Victory motorcycle brand is a lingering problem, and the company’s Slingshot product is not helping the motorcycle segment. It accounts for 10% of sales, with roughly an 11% margin, and is probably going to require future expense. Other businesses show stability and there is substantial top line growth. Thus, if you are looking for the share price to move lower, it may require substantial time.

