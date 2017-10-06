Frontier Communications: Despair Springs Eternal

A second purpose of the article is to demonstrate that, if the current, substantial capital expenditures result in merely stabilizing revenue (not assuming any growth), Frontier becomes a very attractive investment.

The purpose of this article is to demonstrate, once again, that if historical trends persist, Frontier should have the cash flow to remain a sustainable enterprise out to a ten-plus-year horizon.

The market views Frontier Communications as headed for liquidation or bankruptcy, with the market price having dropped by 72% during 2017 from $45.11 to $12.60.

Hope springs eternal in the human breast" - Alexander Pope

In two previous articles, this author provided two different modeling approaches to demonstrate that Frontier Communications (FTR) is likely to have the cash flow required to remain liquid and solvent. These articles have been written in a market environment where there is substantial skepticism about this thesis, and not without reason. Frontier has accumulated a substantial debt load in pursuit of the so-called "CTF" acquisition which appears to most observers to have been a strategic error, even if I believe that it will work out well for Frontier.

In the first of the articles ("Frontier Communications Is Not Going to Zero - Here's Why", found here), I had created a model that extended out 10 years, modeling annual results for that period. The model showed a substantial capacity to pay down a meaningful percentage of the debt (but not all) within that 10-year period. Feedback seemed to request a quarterly breakdown of earnings and use of graphs, not tables, to convey the data (even if I am a table person and think in tables).

In the second article ("Frontier Communications - Part 2: Why I Am Still Buying the Preferred Shares", found here), I revised the model, in response to the earlier requests, to a quarterly breakdown of the data and employed graphs to communicate the message. In addition, the horizon of coverage was limited to five years to prevent the model from becoming overly large and unwieldy. What was I thinking? Of course, many questions were focused on the time past the horizon of five years.

In this third attempt to demonstrate the ability of Frontier Communications to remain liquid and solvent, I have continued to use a quarterly breakdown of the financial results (incorporating 2Q'17 earnings update into the model) while extending the horizon to more than ten years (to the end of 2028). Given that this represents about 48 reporting periods over 12 years, there is no alternative to graphical representation of the output as tabular representation is unreadable and unusable. I have also modified the model to enable a shift from calculating the capacity of debt repayment to enabling a manual approach to determining exactly which tranches of debt can be redeemed, which must be refinanced, and including only interest expense reductions which result from actual debt reductions at the specific coupons for that debt tranche. This latter item responded to yet other requests to focus on exactly the debt tranches rather that offer "capacity to repay." The model is designed to adjust interest expense with each redeemed tranche as well as adjust the balance sheet for the changes in assets and liabilities (with each tranche redeemed).

This model also incorporates the following updates and refinements as covered in a couple of recent articles, plus exploiting the greater visibility of the financial trends post-CTF acquisition utilizing additional quarterly earnings reports:

The key revenue input is refined using the input from the previous article "Frontier Communications: Where is Revenue Headed?" (found here). In this article, regression analysis was performed to identify the most likely, short-term revenue based upon the post-CTF revenue data available. The results of this article are summed up in this graph:

This regression analysis lines up with the historical trends of 1% revenue decline per quarter, which is used as a core premise in this analysis. So a 1.3% revenue decline, consistent with the earlier article in the 3Q and a 1% revenue decline for the 4Q and beyond is used as a critical premise for this analysis. Again, this is consistent with the historical trends; it may turn out to be wrong, but it is the most likely outcome based upon the trends to date.

Another critical input and premise for the liquidity and solvency analysis is the EBITDA which is determined by the major cost factors: Network Access Expenses, Network Related Expenses and SG&L Expenses. In another article, "Frontier Communications: Did Earnings Move Relative to Revenue As Expected in Q2?" (found here), we found that these key drivers of cost were moving synchronously with revenue. Even as revenue declined by 13%, moving substantially, the ratio of these three key cost drivers remained in a very tight relation to revenue. As you can see in the table below, the ratio of the key cost drivers to revenue varied very little, even as revenue dropped significantly:

So, with a refined view on revenue and demonstration of a tight relationship of key cost drivers, one creates a reasonable ability to model EBITDA with two key pieces of a forecasting model falling into place within a relatively tight range.

In addition to these two elements, the ability to evaluate the redemption/refinancing need of individual debt tranches as they come due was included, as described above. Also included/upgraded in the model:

Upcoming conversion of preferred to common shares remains included, especially the impact on cash of the cessation of the payment of $214MM in preferred dividends to be replaced by the $61MM in common dividends to be paid on the newly created common shares. This is not a change but impacts the results substantially as it did in previous models.

Improved clarity on how to feather in the upcoming cost reductions of $350MM, due to be fully implemented by 2Q'18, helps to upgrade the adherence of the model to reasonable future expectations. In earlier models, I had included these to be implemented in 3Q'18, one quarter later than forecast and "all in one stroke" to avoid excessive optimism. However, in the recent conference, Mr. McBride had indicated that they would be feathering them in these cost reductions with a "linear" approach over the next four quarters. As such, given the $350MM cost reduction being $87.5MM per quarter (let's call it $88MM), costs in the current model are reduced "linearly" by a fourth of that quarterly cost reduction, or $22MM in each of the next four quarters to feather in the expected, announced cost reduction. This provides a more incremental, realistic view of these reductions than the sudden, step-change assumption used in earlier models and this is used to reflect those expected cost reductions into the model.

Depreciation and amortization modeling was refined to separate depreciation from amortization, enabling separate treatment for PPE and intangible assets. With this change, we find that intangible assets are amortized to near zero in the period through 2028 (the "Horizon").

The "other cost" category, all miscellaneous costs feeding into the EBITDA other than the "big 3" (Network Access, Network Related and SG&L) mentioned above, was increased to $52MM from $43MM to better reflect average "other" costs, even if it is a small change and will hardly be noticed in the model.

Using this model and premising a 1% revenue decline per quarter, core cash costs representing 61.5% of revenue, but declining $22MM per quarter over the next four quarters, then remaining flat at a 57.5% level going forward thereafter, the impact on earnings and cash were calculated, as reflected in the Base Case.

Base Case - 1% Revenue Decline per Quarter:

With the premises described above, revenue and EBITDA expected for the base model (1% revenue decline) are shown here:

Revenue grinds down at the historical 1% level. EBITDA jumps with the upcoming cost reductions feathered in over the next four quarters, then moves down synchronously with the premised 1%/Q revenue decline thereafter.

The resulting Net Operating Income from this case is shown here, turning positive in 4Q'18 and remaining positive through the 2028 period (out to the 2028 horizon or "The Horizon"):

Early on, cost reductions help increase profitability. As debt redemption kicks in, reduced interest expense provides a second source of NOI improvement along with steadily declining non-cash depreciation and amortization charges. Of course, the steady decline of revenue and EBITDA puts overall downward pressure on NOI ultimately, driving down NOI over time even as it is buoyed by reduced depreciation, amortization and interest expenses. The bumpiness of the line reflects the individual debt tranches being redeemed, requiring incrementally less interest expense and providing periodic increases in NOI.

The net impact on CFFO can be seen here:

Even as depreciation and especially amortization expenses go down to help NOI, the cash impact of these continues to wind down as intangible assets decline close to zero throughout this period and depreciation slows as PPE steadily declines. Even so, this cash flow decline is slower than I believe many market participants would expect.

From the CFFO above, after taking out capex (12% of revenue), preferred dividends while they exist and common dividends (assumed to stay in place at $2.40/share throughout the entire period) plus other small cash drains, the remaining total cash flow prior to any debt redemptions is shown here:

Again, given that CFFO is going down and there are relatively fixed charges being subtracted from the CFFO throughout the entire period, the cash flow available for debt repayment drops more steeply than the CFFO. It remains positive throughout the period, even if it is steadily declining over time.

This remaining cash flow is then used to redeem tranches as they mature. In the model, debt tranches to be redeemed are assumed, as a simplifying assumption, to be due on the 1st day of the quarter. Therefore, cash used to redeem will have been accrued and collected in prior quarters. This cash accumulation is shown below in the orange bars. As debt tranches are redeemed (shown in the blue bars), this consumes cash, but cash earned in the quarter is added to the quarter-end sum. To ensure that interest expense impact is not exaggerated, the interest expense is modeled to apply earliest in the following quarter, avoiding overstating of the interest expense benefit. The net result of debt redemptions and quarter-end cash by quarter throughout the period is offered here. I went manually through the list, redeeming the tranches that FTR could afford to redeem and refinanced those which could not be redeemed with the cash on hand (plus tactical use of the revolver), to result in the following result:

At a few points, cash goes negative. In these cases, I used the "revolver" to temporarily finance the redemption, which was rapidly repaid to get back to a net positive cash position.

One point: to keep this approach manageable, I kept debt tranches together, either redeeming all of the tranche or refinancing all of it, rather than splitting tranches. In reality, many of these will be broken up, being partly redeemed and partly refinanced. In addition, more attention will be paid to the coupon as selections are made as to what to redeem and what to finance. The concept here is to illustrate the degree to which Frontier can delever "out to the Horizon" rather than to predict exactly which tranches will be redeemed and which rolled.

To better illustrate the degree to which debt can be redeemed in this scenario over the next 10 plus years, I took the listing of debt from the 10Q, combined all types of debt into a single list, then ordered it by date and reflected the tranches redeemed and those refinanced. This list is found here:

While this chart is hard to read, one can tell the tranches redeemed from those needing to be refinanced if one looks at the far right column. Centered comments indicate redeemed while left justified comments, even if you cannot read it, indicates the desire or need to refinance the debt.

The debt remaining at the end of the "Horizon" is shown in the "Remaining Obligations" table at the bottom.

Given the refinancing just completed, Mr. McBride is in a position to use his existing cash flow (premised with this case) to "run the table," redeeming all debt tranches maturing through 2020. At that point, $2.2B in debt redemption will have been accomplished by Frontier, a pretty hefty down payment (pardon the pun) on reducing leverage. After this point, there are five refinancings, three for senior debt (by choice) and two for a very large tranche or tranches of senior unsecured debt required prior to 2028:

For the three senior secured debt refinancings, my logic was to keep the secured, low coupon tranches in place to minimize interest expense. In addition, if one could secure additional $1.5B senior secured financing at this point with $18.1B in debt, I would argue that you will be able to replace the $1.5B tranches as they mature at lower debt levels. If I were CFO, I would keep these in place, rolling them over until debt levels reached targeted, lower levels.

There are two senior unsecured refinancing periods, one centered around 2022 and another in 2025. Some will claim that these will trigger bankruptcies as they must be refinanced, not redeemed. However, corporate refinancings are routine and the $3.5B in net debt reduction that will have occurred prior to the first refinancing should create strong credibility that Frontier is getting on top of the leverage. By the time the second $3.6B tranche must be refinanced, $5B in net debt will have been redeemed, again providing good credibility that Frontier is getting on top of their leverage and will have reduced their leverage ratios significantly.

What is not included in the model are additional potential upsides for cash going forward:

Even as Frontier has been losing money for years, no tax-loss carryforwards were used to "pay" for the taxes as Frontier begins to show positive NOI. It is too complicated to determine how much of these adjustments can be applied. This represents upside for cash flow. As leverage declines, one should expect the incremental refinancing to be able to be secured under better terms with lower coupons. However, interest expense was not adjusted by this in the out years as, again, it is a judgement call as to how much improvement to include, if any. This item also represents upside to the base case. Most importantly, no benefit was modeled in the base case for the substantial capital expenditures being made over the 12 years covered by this model. From the beginning of 2017 through the end of 2028, the model premises capital expenditures of $10.7B (at 12% of revenue), 75% again of the total dollar amount of physical assets of Frontier at this time on the balance sheet. Estimating $50,000 per mile of fiber put into place ($34,000/mile in 2004 in a source document, factored up for increased construction cost), this represents 214,000 miles of fiber that can be put into place (if anyone knows what it actually costs, please let us know). If I remember correctly, Frontier has currently 186K miles of landline of all types, so 100% of that copper, fiber or any other land- or wireline could be completely replaced with state of the art fiber plus adding another 15% of fiber. Yet, no benefit is taken for this investment even as Frontier is installing the same fiber as Altice (NYSE:ATUS), Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) (as I have read) where their investments expected to yield great benefits. Even if the calculation is not perfect (it isn't or even close, trust me), it does show that FTR will be having the ability to make substantial, meaningful upgrades to their networks over time.

So let's consider a modest revision of the base model, where this capex can result in flat revenue after 2019. We are not premising any growth out to the horizon with this capex, just the ability to stop erosion after the first 2 1/2 years of investment to deliver flat revenue, 1% above current levels each quarter. This modified case, very modestly adjusted from the previous base case, is found below.

Alternative Case - 1% Revenue Decline through 2019, Flat Thereafter:

If you premise flat revenue, you get flat revenue as you can see here. Since EBITDA is moving largely with revenue (and revenue isn't moving as we have stipulated), you get flat EBITDA as well:

This results in increasing NOI over time, as depreciation and amortization go down, as interest expense goes down and the downward pressure on NOI from declining revenue is not a factor in this case, resulting in growing NOI (earnings):

Depreciation and amortization being non-cash charges, benefits of both declining do not translate into improved cash flow. Benefits of interest expense do show up steadily (note difference in y-axis units as an explanation for why CFFO does not appear to go up more):

With flat dividends and flat capex being taken out of slowly steadily increasing CFFO, you get slowly increasing Total Cash Flow (before Debt Repayment):

Again, I went through the model and manually picked the debt tranches to be repaid. This included the debt tranches in the earlier base case, but included an additional $850MM tranche. Beyond that, we end 2028 with over $1B in additional cash which can be used to redeem more debt. The sum of those two results in an improved financial position of close to $2B:

Again we provide the table of debt obligations redeemed and remaining. In this case, $7B of the debt is redeemed, leaving less than $10B remaining, with $1B of cash on the balance sheet as well:

What is left in 2028 (pro-forma balance sheet found below, changing only those elements changed by the model and leaving all others constant) is a stable, viable company with a book value per common share of $45 and continuing strong cash flow. On that $45, the company is paying a 5.3% dividend, the company is investing another $2.4/share (i.e., another 2.5%) and generating about $1.7/share in cash flow (another 3.8%) is additionally available for additional investment, additional debt redemption, stock buybacks or additional dividends. This means that the company would be making payments or investments for the shareholders' benefit of about 14.4%, after it will have risen 3.6 times between now and that point (resulting in an annualized gain of 11.9% from this point), assuming that market price moved to book value.

All this is based upon a premise that $10.7B of capital investments merely creates flat revenue, not growth. What if that investment, as it is expected for other companies, can create growth (even if it is in the out years after 2020)? The amount of cash per dollar invested could become staggering with any growth.

That is why I have continued to invest in this name:

In the base case just relying on historical trends, the company looks reasonably strong and liquid for the five years, during which time improvements can be made (funded with ample capital). It continues to delever through the entire period to the horizon and remain viable, even if the cumulative effect of the continued (premised) revenue declines has weakened the operating performance. In my view, if revenue declines continued after 2020 or so, I believe that capex will be redeployed for debt reduction as, in this case, the capex does not earn reinvestment economics and should therefore be curtailed for another better, purpose.

In the upside case, which doesn't really require much upside, cash flow can become very significant for each $1 of investment. This upside is far better than just about any other investment that I can find; therefore, I have committed significant funds to Frontier. It is ordinarily my style to own 4-8 positions that are relatively concentrated, but in the case of Frontier, they are giving me many reasons to do so, better than other alternatives.

Just in passing, by the time 2028 rolls around, stipulating constant dividend payments which the model uses, I will have secured $25.2/FTR share in dividends for each $18.84/FTR share basis that I currently have after conversion (using FTRPR dividends to reduce my FTR basis). Benefits described above represent those above and beyond what I will have gotten in the interim.

Then there were two intruders, Harvey and Irma:

Harvey and Irma have been tragedies for those impacted by these storms. My thought and prayers go out to those affected (as well as those impacted by Maria and by the Las Vegas shooting).

Staying more narrowly focused on the subject at hand, even if it feels a bit petty things relative to the tragedies of the storms, these hurricanes have also messed up what I thought we had the perfect laboratory (i.e., the upcoming two quarterly earnings reports) to test the predictive ability of the model. Harvey and Irma intruded on my test of this model. These storms are likely to "blow Frontier off course" with lower revenue (for undelivered services or forgiven bills), higher (repair) costs and especially much higher receivables (for customers unable to pay their bills), the latter impacting cash flow.

Any Frontier cash flow number must be adjusted for changes in working capital normally (and my model assumes no changes in working capital other than a small reduction over time as revenue and costs go down), given that volatility in working capital creates noise in Frontier's quarter to quarter reported cash flow which is large relative to the underlying amount. However, this volatility in the 3Q'17 working capital should be greatly amplified due to the impact of, not just one but two, storms. I had expected to get a very clean look at what Frontier could do in the 4Q'17 report due next February, so I hope that they accrue for expected impacts in the 3Q so that we can see what they can do in the fourth. Otherwise, I will need to look to May for the 2Q report to get a better look at whether the premises for the model are actually delivered.

What is the Owl doing?

While a way to play Frontier Communications is to simply buy the common shares, my preferable way to participate in the potential upside is to purchase the preferred shares FTRPR. As I have reported in earlier articles, I now have a substantial position in FTRPR, roughly 40% of my risk portfolio. At conversion, the basis for my FTRPR shares will be $25.12/FTRPR share, converting to FTR shares at a basis of $18.84. At a current market price of about $20/share and upcoming dividends of $8.34 over the next three quarters, the basis for FTR at conversion for the 1.3333 common shares received for each preferred share is $8.74/share, so new buyers can do much better than I. FTR continues to be an attractive value play for risk-tolerant value investors even if the market action continues to suggest that when it comes to Frontier Communications equities, despair springs eternal.

(Prices as of the close on October 3rd, 2017, as obtained from Yahoo Finance)

(The author will have limited ability to respond to commentary for the next six weeks. Please do not interpret a lack of response from the author as disinterest or indifference. I will look to re-engage later in the year.)

No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTRPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.