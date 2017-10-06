Motorola Solutions: Time To Say Goodbye

Motorola Solutions (MSI) has been a core net payout yield stock for years now. The technology company perfectly fit into the concept that looks for undervalued stocks overlooked by the market.

The stock recently traded at multi-year highs of nearly $94 so clearly exiting a position at around $86 isn't ideal. Motorola Solutions though is starting to show warning signs.

Citron Research

The most curious warning sign is the multiple reports from Citron Research. The notable short seller initially published their short thesis back in early February. After an initial dip, Motorola Solutions went on to rally to the new highs.

Investors should read the detailed reports to build their own decision, but the short story is that Citron Research makes a compelling case that the tech company extracts excessive margins from government contracts for land mobile radios or LMRs for first responders.

Monopoly like margins aren't a reason in itself for not investing in a stock. As such, Motorola Solutions has reported substantial profit beats in the FQ1 and FQ2 reports since the initial short thesis. In the latest quarter, the company beat analyst estimates by a solid $0.08 and even raised the annual EPS picture to $5.25, above the analyst consensus of $5.20 at the time.

Clearly, the foreseeable profit picture isn't a problem. What the research firm sees as a problem was the purchase of FirstNet that is ushering in the most significant change to first-responder communication in decades.

Citron Research documents attempts to block FirstNet as a competitor to eventually buying the firm. The recent contracts for the service seem to suggest massive discounts and cuts in pricing. Such scenarios would indeed impact monopoly-like margins of the past.

Declining Yields

My investment thesis takes a far different slant. The work by Citron Research is very convincing, but one way to view the future is based on the capital returns.

The net payout yield concept focuses on the combined yield of the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield. Motorola Solutions offers a decent 2.2% dividend yield, so clearly any highly attractive yield is based mostly on stock buybacks.

As the stock traded in the upper $50s a few years ago, the company repurchased shares by the billions. As the stock has risen recently, Motorola Solutions has noticeably pulled back on the stock buyback.

MSI data by YCharts

Whether the Board Of Directors sees a fundamental issue with the business or questions the value with the stock trading above $85, the desire to repurchase shares has dropped. For FQ2, Motorola Solutions only spent $80 million on share buybacks and a roughly equal $77 million on dividends. The net payout yield at 5.1% is down to the lowest levels in the last five years.

Part of the issue is the balance sheet no longer supports large capital returns. The net debt position sits at a rather large $3.7 billion for a company with a market cap dipping below $14 billion.

For this reason, the yield is a much more meager 5%. The BOD clearly isn't pointing to any issue with the company going forward and even originally refuted the research of Citron.

Motorola Solutions though is suggesting the stock is no longer a major value play. The cash flows just aren't enough to warrant buying an excessive amount of the stock with that balance sheet.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock appears to have two strikes against it now. Compelling research suggesting massive risk to the business model and a large decline in the yields to more average levels makes the stock unattractive to the net payout yields model. The margin of safety is no longer apparent in the stock similar to when Motorola Solutions yielded over 10% a few years back.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.