Brick Brewing: Small-Time Brewer With Big-Time Growth

Its supply chain consolidation project is now complete with Formosa Brewery sold, resulting in $600k of annual savings.

Brick Brewing (OTCPK:BIBLF) is one of those companies punching way above its weight. It is the largest Canadian-owned craft brewery in Ontario. The company has been reporting growing profits in the past few years, making it a good value stock.

Process Improvements

The table below shows the annual profits from calendar year 2013 to 2016 and the last two quarterly profits of the company:

With the exception of this past quarter, gross margins have been on an upward trend and earnings per share has shown increases from prior years. This company had been making capital improvements in its single brewhouse and distribution centre in its Kitchener-Waterloo location, resulting in lower costs and dramatically increasing capacity and capabilities.

At the same time, management made a decision to sell off its Waterloo site in 2014, and also sold off its second site, Formosa Brewery. These initiatives are expected to generate $600,000 in annual savings.

The cash conversion cycle, where the company measures the number of days it takes to convert inventory to receivables, from receivables to actual cash, and then from cash to pay its bills, shows Brick Brewing is in an excellent financial position:

The cash conversion cycle for Brick Brewing has been negative in the past 2 quarters (-12.8 days in Q2-2017 and -7.0 days in Q1-2017). This means the company is getting paid for its beer before it needs to pay its suppliers. Anytime the cash conversion cycle is negative is a good thing!

The Competition

In comparing Brick Brewing to the competition, the financials shows that the company is on a more sound footing than others:

There really isn't one single metric that makes Brick Brewing stand out, but rather a number of metrics that shows it is near the top. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61% and a current ratio of 1.49. Its working capital is $5,828,000. No other company in the list above has consistently strong ratios.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) may have a balance sheet that is close to Brick Brewing, but its gross margins is only 4.3%, compared to Brick Brewing's 9.5%. On the profitability end, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) has the highest dividend yield of 3.63%, but its working capital is negative, its current ratio is low, and it is a very leveraged company.

Brick Brewing's Products Have Won Awards

Financial statements aside, another selling point of this brewery is its products. Brick Brewing has won 7 international quality awards in Belgium, and it is GSFI certified (one of the highest product standards in the world). Note that the article mentions Waterloo Brewing, which is a subsidiary of Brick Brewing.

The company's volume sales in the past year are also evidence of the growing popularity of the brand:

Quarterly volume sales increased by 10.2%. On a fiscal year to date comparison, volume sales went up by 13.8%.

These numbers show that there is demand, and that growth is likely to continue.

Risks: Industry Headwinds, Cannabis Legalization, and High P/E Ratio

There are things that the brewery can't control, and these are fees and taxes that the government charges. Its Q2 reporting mentions that one of the reasons for profit erosion is an increase in fees from The Beer Store, federal excise, and Ontario beer tax. Taxes will continue to put pressure on the company's margins.

An article from Forbes shows beer sales will take a hit once recreational marijuana becomes legalized. It claims that 27% of beer drinkers have already substituted cannabis for beer once marijuana became legal in their state. Brick Brewing predominately sells its beer in Canada, and the country is expected to legalize marijuana by July 2018. There is a likelihood that beer sales may suffer next year, which would create a dent in Brick Brewing's bottom line.

Brick Brewing has a large P/E ratio compared to its competitors. Based on the October 2, 2017, ending stock price, the P/E ratio is 33.64. This makes the stock relatively more expensive than others. The stock is expensive, but investors are buying into a well-managed beer company:

Recommendation

I recommend buying this stock. There is more than one factor working in favor of the company. From strong financials, good cash flow management, process improvements, to selling a good product, Brick Brewing looks like it has all its ducks in a row. There are headwinds in the beer industry for sure, but my bet is on company management being able to mitigate any short-term risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIBLF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.