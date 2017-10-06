Roku: Gamble On Eventual Original Content

The company's stock, being so young, cannot tell us a lot of information yet; traders are still figuring out this new story.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) recently became a publicly traded stock. It is a streaming concern that produces devices powered by a proprietary operating system for purposes of allowing companies that aggregate and produce content, such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), to place their content on television sets. Consumers buy Roku products so they can watch stuff from Netflix, etc.

As such, to me that's a rather boring line of business into which to buy. Not necessarily a huge moat against competition. Plus, the company is challenged from a profitability standpoint. (That may be an understatement; according to this piece, Roku hasn't seen positive earnings for well over a decade.)

I am nevertheless interested in the stock. The reasons for my interest are very speculative, and that should be noted. But even with the speculative angle, I can't help but want to do more research on the company.

Anyone who has read my articles knows what I'm going to say next: it is the original content angle that has me excited about Roku.

At this time, the company isn't talking about that. In fact, this article over at MarketWatch clearly states the thinking on the part of management about how it intends to grow. Licensing of the software, advertising, and revenue-split for products sold to consumers on its platform are, for now, its business model. (This Seeking Alpha piece poses a good question about the eventual saturation Roku may face.)

I doubt that's a forever plan. It can't be.

Roku has built out a solid technological platform that can aggregate the products of different content producers and provides an alternative to multi-channel video programming distributors. Consumers have choice at this point, and they can do something about the fabled cord - cut it out entirely, reduce it, subscribe to a service here and a service there for a few months and then go on to other ones, etc.

Tech companies don't always rely on their technologies/platforms to be used by others to make money; they can, but once you've got a platform for content providers to use to create connections with consumers, the platform maker is going to look at the platform and come up with ideas of its own - channels, subscription services, what have you. I oftentimes use the private-label analogy - a supermarket will not just sell brands from other companies; it has created a platform - shelf space - and it will fill some of that space with its own concoctions. Margins are better, but most importantly, there is an opportunity for the supermarket to differentiate its inventory from that of the competitor.

It's a little different with tech companies that rely on video content partners. Obviously, a lot of consumers probably don't decide to travel to a distant supermarket to get generic foodstuffs, as private-label products are commodities that oftentimes aren't that different from one company to the next - i.e., generic peanut butter at supermarket A is probably very similar to supermarket B's version (even if they aren't, no one thinks about it). Video content, however, actual filmed entertainment, is different - it can differentiate a business model more strongly than a private-label program. Time Warner's (NYSE:TWX) HBO and CBS's Showtime are both premium cable channels that use similar technologies, but you're going to gravitate toward one or the other based on the exclusive content contained within (the non-exclusive output deals with studios provide some differentiation as well, but while that content can be had elsewhere if needed, it isn't as compelling).

It really is as simple as that to me. Roku will talk now about these other strategies, but my thinking is that, as the stock is analyzed by Wall Street and as traders battle to place a valuation on it, and as think pieces begin to emerge with their own attempts to place the company in perspective against the backdrop of the new streaming age, some of the real estate in the mind of the management team will be taken up by thoughts of taking capital and investing it in the production of exclusive content. (Hollywood will certainly welcome yet another buyer of its wares.)

There is precedence. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the biggest platform/ecosystem players. Yet, we know of that company's interest in making original content. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) for years said it was only a platform, but its recent moves in the video space indicate otherwise. Disney (NYSE:DIS) felt BAMTech was a great investment, but it wasn't solely because of the platform for the platform's sake - the company wants to go its own way and compete with Netflix because it believes its content is too valuable to share. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) couldn't stay a retailer for long; instead, it too wanted to be a mogul. Yes, content is king. (And branding is a royal cousin.)

Roku will eventually play the Netflix game. What is that exactly? The company is overpaying Hollywood now (via debt) for total return in the future. I don't think it will jump in to the deep end of content-production pool just yet, but if the company decides to eventually swim on its own, then it will need money to, as I always say, find its own Stranger Things.

There are risks to this investment idea. Check out Gary Alexander's thoughts on this here. Also, Maks F.S. lists some concerns. I do not in any way dismiss these warnings. I think, however, Roku isn't done evolving; it's probably only beginning. I also want to point out an article that includes a section on Roku, specifically some thoughts by Jim Cramer. Mr. Cramer didn't think the stock was a buy at the time, and he focused on the current business model, with no mention of an original content catalyst.

I like to pull up stock charts, but in this case it won't mean anything. What action should an investor take? That's the real point. Roku is a new issue that I think should be investigated and not dismissed. I don't think the company is going to start making movies immediately (and I obviously can't say with certainty it will) or begin its own quest to become the next Disney, but it would be puzzling to me if Roku doesn't eventually engage that business model. A platform for others is a good business; creating content and IP for one's own platform, using the revenue share from other partners as a hedge, can turn out to be a great business. Netflix is the king of streaming, but there will be room for others. Roku's management must look into this area to grow shareholder value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMZN, DIS, FB, NFLX, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no current long position in Roku, but may initiate one soon.