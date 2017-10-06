H&R Block: How Attractive Is The Price?

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a company that has become synonymous with individual tax preparation. With the recent decline in stock price, I looked to evaluate whether this presents a buying opportunity for investors. After reviewing the company's business and financial health, while also evaluating the looming concerns of increase competition from Intuit and potential tax reform, the stock seems to be fairly valued.

Recent Decline Makes the Stock Interesting

HRB has seen a significant drop in its share price in the past month. The stock is currently trading at $26 which is 15% below its recent closing high year-to-date of $31, but also well above its recent closing low year-to-date of $20.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

At first glance, there are aspects of the stock that make it attractive to a value investor, and suggest that the decline in HRB stock price could represent a potential buying opportunity. We see the following: (1) the stock price has seen a significant decline, (2) the company exceeded and met analysts' estimates for revenue and earnings, respectively, in the recent quarter, (3) the stock trades at a relative low P/E ratio of 13, and (4) the stock offers an attractive dividend yield of 3.7%. However, before making any quick judgement, the company's current operating environment, financial health, and its growth prospects must be taken into consideration.

H&R Block's Business Model Compared to Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Each tax season, many individual do-it-yourself taxpayers think of two companies when preparing their tax return - H&R Block and Intuit. Both companies have become synonymous with tax preparation and are quite often viewed and compared to one another as rivals. In a quick look at the most recent five year time period, we see that INTU has significantly outperformed HRB and INTU currently trades at a premium valuation P/E ratio of 38 in comparison to HRB P/E ratio of 13.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

To more appropriately compare H&R Block and Intuit, it is important to understand that the companies have significantly different business models. H&R Block's business focuses on services rendered to the general public, specifically individual taxpayers. In general, the company provides products and services in line with "assisted income tax return preparation" and "digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions" as described in the company's recent 10-K filing. The majority of the company's revenues are generated from U.S. assisted tax preparation and royalties from its franchises accounting for 71% of total revenue, while U.S. DIY tax preparation accounted for 7% in 2017.

(Source: Chart created by Author, derived from information disclosed in Company's 10-K Filing)

In contrast, Intuit provides products and services to small businesses and self-employed tax professionals in addition to individual taxpayers. Intuit currently has three business segments and is prominently known for its TurboTax products included in its Consumer Tax segment, its QuickBook products included in its Small Business segment, and its ProConnect products for self-employed tax professionals included in its ProConnect segment. Under the company's current business structure, the majority of its revenue is generated almost evenly by its Small Business and Consumer Tax segments - only an 8% difference between the two segments. From this, we see that Intuit has managed to diversify its revenue stream evenly between small business and individuals, which should provide for better financial stability for the company.

(Source: Chart created by Author, derived from information disclosed in Company's 10-K Filing)

First Concern: Increased Competition from Intuit, and Potential for H&R Block to Lose Market Share

Fears of H&R Block losing market share to rival Intuit have recently resurfaced. Interestingly, I reviewed the operating statistics disclosed by H&R Block, with a specific focus on the number of "tax returns prepared." I summarized the statistics below, but excluded "free file" tax returns from the analysis.

Tax Returns Prepared (In Thousands) 2015 2016 2017 U.S. Total Assisted Returns 12,983 12,218 11,907 U.S. Total DIY Tax Software, Excluding Free File Returns 6,933 6,755 6,991 International Operations 3,541 3,473 3,503 Total Returns, Excluding Free File Returns 23,457 22,446 22,401

(Source: Table created by Author, derived from information disclosed in Company's 10-K Filing)

Per the table above, the number of U.S. assisted tax returns prepared by H&R Block is down 8% over three years, while the number of DIY and international tax returns have remained relatively constant. The decline in the number of assisted tax returns is not too surprising, given that there have been improvements and added product features to individual do-it-yourself tax preparation software, coupled with the general population becoming more literate with technology. However, what I had hoped to find was an increase in the number of DIY tax returns to offset the decline in assisted tax returns. This does not seem to be the case for H&R Block. While a decline in the number of U.S. assisted tax returns does raise some concern, it does not necessarily translate to a decline in profitability since preparation fees for each tax return vary based on complexity. For a clearer picture, we should look further at H&R Block's revenues and operating income.

(In Millions) 2015 2016 2017 Jul. 31, 2016 Jul. 31, 2017 Total Revenue 3,079 3,038 3,036 125 138 Total Operating Expenses (2,284) (2,405) (2,320) (310) (323) Operating Income 795 633 716 (185) (185)

(Source: Chart and Table created by Author, derived from information disclosed in Company's 10-K and 10-Q Filings)

The above chart shows that both total revenue and operating income in the past three years and recent first quarter have remained relatively flat to slightly lower.

In contrast, Intuit has seen consistent growth in its revenues and operating income. In particular, to more closely compare to H&R Block, I looked at Intuit's Consumer Tax Segment which focuses on individual taxpayers. Intuit's Consumer Tax Segment has also seen consistent growth within the recent three year time period.

(In Millions) 2015 2016 2017 Consumer Tax Segment Revenue 1,800 1,973 2,143 Consumer Tax Segment Operating Income 1,134 1,289 1,392

(Source: Chart and Table created by Author, derived from information disclosed in Company's 10-K Filing)

Second Concern: Recent Discussions of Tax Reform

President Trump has begun to push efforts on implementing tax reform for not only businesses, but individual taxpayers as well. This has investors wary of the implications this could cause on the tax preparation industry as a whole.

For the individual taxpayer, The New York Times reported that:

The plan aims to simplify and cut taxes for the middle class by doubling the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and to $24,000 for married couples filing jointly. That would allow people to avoid a complicated process of itemizing their taxes to claim various credits and deductions. It would increase the child tax credit from $1,000 to an unspecified amount, and create a new $500 tax credit for non-child dependents, such as the elderly.

So what's the impact to the tax preparation industry if tax reform is implemented? The details surrounding the tax reform are currently vague and there are genuine concerns on the feasibility. Thus, it is both a question of whether the tax reform will take place, and if so, what form will it take. From my perspective, and having worked in public accounting, if the tax reform does in fact simplify the tax preparation process for the general public and businesses, it will most certainly have a large impact on accounting firms and self-employed tax professionals that generate income due to the complexity of the tax law. In a previous section of this article, we have seen that H&R Block generates 71% of its revenue from U.S. assisted tax return preparation and royalty fees, thus a simplified tax code would obviously hurt its business. Logically, a simplified tax code would prompt more individual taxpayers to use DIY tax software as opposed to paying more to see an actual tax accountant or enrolled agent. H&R Block could still gain business in its DIY segment; however, its U.S. DIY business segment currently accounts for only 7% of total revenue. On the other hand, Intuit has a broader customer base which is expanded to small businesses and individuals. I would also classify Intuit as a software driven company, which prompts me to believe that Intuit is better poised to survive the tax reform, if implemented.

Valuation

To evaluate the current stock price of HRB, I utilized the discounted cash flow model. From what we have seen thus far, H&R Block is currently not a growth company, but there may still be some value in holding the stock for its attractive dividend yield, coupled with any slight appreciation in stock price.

According to Reuters, the consensus analyst estimates for revenue for 2018 and 2019 are $3.07 million and $3.11 million, respectively. This would lead to about a 1% year-over-year increase for both 2018 and 2019. This seems fair, given that both revenue and operating income have remained relatively flat in the past three years.

I utilized a conservative approach for the discounted cash flow model with (1) a cash flow time period of five years, (2) long-term growth rate of 1% for each of the five years, and (3) 0% perpetuity growth rate which significantly lowers the terminal value. The other inputs can be seen below.

(Source: Selected information has been derived from the Company's 10-K and 10-Q Filings, with further assumptions and calculations by the author)

The calculated weighted cost of capital was 5.0%; however, I would suggest using a higher discount rate given the concerns surrounding the company. A sensitivity analysis has been provided further below for this exact reason.

Per the above, by utilizing the company's WACC of 5.0%, I arrive at an intrinsic value of $37; however, after evaluating the company's relatively flat revenue and operating income, along with the concerns revolving increased competition and tax reform, I personally would use a higher discount rate closer to 7%; which would imply that the stock is currently fairly valued and the decline in price may not necessarily be a buying opportunity.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent significant decline in stock price for H&R Block does not seem to be a screaming buying opportunity and the stock seems to be trading close to fair value. That being said, H&R Block continues to currently "hold ground" in the tax preparation industry, alongside competitor Intuit. The company is exhibiting little growth, but it also is not on the decline. We see that revenues and operating income has remained relatively flat suggesting that it is not losing market share to Intuit as of yet. However, there are continued concerns of increased competition from Intuit, and looming potential tax reform which I believe would could certainly hurt H&R Block's business more so than Intuit's business. Simplifying the tax code would push more taxpayers down the do-it-yourself route, while H&R Block only generates a small portion of its revenue from its DIY products and services. If the company can attract more consumers and generate more revenue from its DIY products and services, the company will be better poised for the future. Tax preparation software companies will not go away with tax reform; as not many individuals will take the time to "put pen to paper" in manually filing out tax forms. This includes me as well, and I have worked on the "other side" as an accountant. Like many of you, I utilize the same readily available individual do-it-yourself tax software to prepare my family's tax returns, which is a save on time and energy. With all that said, I believe H&R Block stock is currently fairly valued after the recent decline in price; however, the price could decline further for the concerns discussed previously in this article. The dividend yield is attractive at 3.7%, but the current valuation and risks prevent me from initiating a new position in the stock.

Thank you for taking the time to read my article and I hope that you found the information interesting and/or useful. If you liked it, click the follow button at the top of the page, and please feel free to leave a comment and share your thoughts. Thanks again!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.