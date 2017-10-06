Sears Canada May Be Nearing Its End

Even a minimal shareholder recovery is dependent on inventory being liquidated at near cost and the leases to have significant value.

Slow sales may also indicate that inventory may end up being liquidated at a fair bit below cost.

However, the latest report isn't positive for Sears Canada's ability to get near what Target Canada did for its leases.

It appears that Sears Canada (SRSC)(OTCPK:SRSCQ) may be nearing its end. If the latest bid led by executive chairman Brandon Stranzl isn't accepted, Sears Canada will likely start liquidating its stores very soon. This potential outcome isn't a surprise given the huge hurdles Sears Canada faces in trying to reach profitability.

I've previously noted that Sears Canada could still have some positive net asset value, but that continuing operations would diminish that quickly. Sears Canada having any positive net asset value was contingent though on its leases having a fairly significant amount of value and Sears Canada being able to liquidate its inventory at cost or near cost. Recent information indicates that neither of these items may come true.

Sears Canada's Real Estate

I had mentioned before that Sears Canada's leases may be worth up to $134 million CAD (net of landlord claims) ($107 million USD) based on what Target Canada received for its leases. I had also noted that this was probably on the high side given that Target Canada had spent a lot of money to renovate its stores, while Sears Canada has kept capital expenditures to a modest level for a number of years.

Sears Canada's leases may end up netting significantly less than $134 million CAD ($107 million USD) based on early results. So far, it appears that Sears Canada is set to receive $57 million CAD ($46 million USD) for its S.L.H Transport and Corbeil business, as well as one owned store, one distribution center lease and 10 store leases (along with a few other minor assets). The store leases include some of Sears Canada's best locations such as Brentwood Mall, Fairview Mall, Scarborough Town Centre and Polo Park. There is no breakdown of how much the store leases themselves are fetching, but it seems unlikely that Sears Canada can net $134 million CAD ($107 million USD) for its leases if these more desirable locations (and the other assets mentioned) are only worth $57 million CAD ($46 million USD) combined.

The reason for the lower value of Sears Canada's leases may be partially due to the condition of the stores as noted above. However, it could also be that Target Canada's bankruptcy resulted in enough supply of store locations becoming available to satisfy demand for a number of years. Target Canada's bankruptcy process attracted bids for a significant number of store leases from other retailers such as Walmart, Lowe's and Canadian Tire. So far, Sears Canada's real estate sales process hasn't appeared to have turned up any successful retailer bids (only landlord bids) for store leases, as the only retailer involved has been Indigo for a distribution center lease.

Although demand for Sears Canada's leases may be tepid, it should still generate a decent amount of money from selling its owned real estate. The only owned store being sold so far appears to be the Garden City store for what was previously reported to be around $6 million CAD ($5 million USD) I believe Sears Canada still owns 10 other stores and one distribution center.

Inventory Value

It appears that Sears Canada's sales have been weaker than expected. The recent report from the monitor indicates that lower-than-forecasted sales contributed $13.8 million CAD ($11 million USD) in negative variance to Sears Canada's operating receipts during the seven week period ending September 23, 2017. This is a roughly 6% miss versus forecast.

The weaker than expected sales do not inspire confidence that Sears Canada can achieve excellent results with its liquidation. Some previous Canadian liquidations had generated pretty good results. Eaton's appeared to liquidate its inventory at cost or slightly above cost, while Zellers was targeting around 90% of cost when it was clearing out its inventory. Target Canada had received a guarantee of 74% of cost for its inventory, but I'm not sure how much it ended up receiving in total.

Effect On Net Asset Value

I had previously estimated that Sears Canada's net asset value could be as much as $160 million CAD ($128 million USD) after liquidation. That estimate required Sears Canada to keep its operating cash burn (excluding working capital changes) in check while it liquidated, and also get strong value for its store leases and inventory though. There was not much of a safety buffer though, and Sears Canada's latest report casts doubt on whether there will be any positive net asset value left.

For example, if Sears Canada gets 85% of cost for its inventory during liquidation, and receives $50 million CAD ($40 million USD) for its leases net of landlord claims (which can be quite substantial as in Target Canada's case), then its estimated net asset value drops to around negative $23 million CAD (negative $18 million USD) before factoring in the recent weaker than expected retail performance and any decrease in the estimated value of its owned real estate.

Conclusion

Sears Canada's share price reflects the high level of doubt that there will be any value remaining for shareholders. A near-term liquidation is probably the best chance for shareholders to see any recovery, but that recovery is dependent on Sears Canada receiving near what Target Canada received for its leases, while also liquidating inventory at cost or near cost.

Early results from the real estate sales process appears to indicate that Sears Canada's leases are not seeing the same level of demand that Target Canada's leases did. The Target Canada leases may have been enough to satisfy the expansion plans of top retailers for a while. As well, the relatively slow sales at Sears Canada appears to indicate that it will have challenges maximizing its inventory recovery in a full liquidation.

The lease value issue also has significant implications for Sears Holdings (SHLD). The bull case for Sears Holdings has often focused on the large size of its real estate holdings. However, the majority of Sears's footprint is leased locations. If the leased locations have minimal value (net of landlord claims), that would have a sizeable negative impact on the more bullish estimates of Sears Holdings' asset value.

