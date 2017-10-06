How Old Geographies Are Shaping The Future Order Of The World





The world’s economic balance is shifting. The investment world is changing. Power is moving from West to East.

Mainstream media, investment firms and wealth managers are trying to adapt to this new reality. In times of political and economic chaos, what one hears on the street isn’t necessarily the truth.

Fear mongering, or overly bearish money managers (pushing their own agendas), fuel much of the advice.

So how do you filter out the noise?

Lets start with why the next 100 years belongs to Asia.

We will discuss how Asia was the center of the world’s economy for most of history and see how new technology is once again changing the future world order.

Understanding the current power shift will help you spot growing industries and potential stocks.

The great driver of change

Geography has always driven change. Even one of humanity’s greatest generals and conquerors, Alexander the Great, could not fight against it.

His brilliant military mind and mighty armies could not, in the end, expand his empire’s borders beyond the Ganges River and the Tibetan Plateau.

Today, the Ganges and the Plateau continue to shape our modern world. Geography continues to drive global transformation, specifically in economics.

To understand why, let’s look at the countries with the largest populations, China and India.

Each of their populations are over four times larger than that of the entire United States. These enormous populations are located along both sides of the Plateau.

(Source: Strategic Forecasting Inc.)

Civilization and the Tibetan Plateau

The Tibetan Plateau’s high altitude and freezing temperatures have kept most people away. But two of the most densely populated regions on earth have grown below this inhospitable land.

The continent’s major rivers, including the Ganges, which flows through Northeast India and the Yellow and Yangzi rivers in China, are a by-product of the plateau’s melting glaciers.

Along these rivers, early civilizations have transformed into megacities like Beijing, Shanghai and New Delhi. Civilization has always formed in close proximity to river valleys. Rivers distribute nutrient-rich sediment, making farming along them not only possible, but also plentiful.

As you can see in the table below, for the past 2,000 years, almost half of the world’s population has lived in India and China.



(Datapoint: Power BI Report )

Global Balance

Before the industrial revolution, a majority of the world’s population were serfs, or farmers. During this time, a farmer’s individual productivity was pretty much the same, no matter the part of the world he lived in.

The sheer number of farmers determined how productive an area was. More farmers equaled more food - making India and China highly productive, due to their large populations.

A Changing World

The industrial revolution caused a shift in the world’s economy. European countries developed technologies that allowed them to colonize other countries and attain greater economic productivity.

India and China missed the industrialization boom of the 19th century, as can be seen in the graph below.

(Source: Maddison Project)

The graph reflects GDP (gross domestic product) per capita, which is the way a country’s wealth is measured globally. The GDP of many European countries grew dramatically, while India and China’s flat-lined.

Thanks to technological and military might, European powers were able to control the main oceanic trade routes and all of the major ports in Asia.

Over time, European countries moved beyond the ports and eventually colonized Asian countries.

Following colonization, China and India’s economies were devastated.

Just 100 years after dominating the global economy, Western industrialization reduced both India and China’s contribution to global GDP to less than 10%.

For most of the 20th century, Western economies boomed and accounted for half of the world’s GDP.

Asia Bounces Back

Today, technology is again responsible for a shift in wealth and global influence.

Asia has rebounded. China is currently the second and India the sixth-largest global economies. During the last ten years, both have become as productive as their Western rivals.

Again, there is balance in each individual’s output as technology and productivity gaps narrow between East and West.

Sheer numbers determine the size of an economy. In sectors like manufacturing and services, more workers means higher productivity.

The graph below shows India and China’s growth since 1960. Both are set to regain their former place as the world’s largest economies.

(Source: One Road Research)

Their stock markets are also benefiting.

As the 11th largest stock market globally, India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) has a market capitalization of more than US$1.4 trillion.

In most Western countries, the corporate sector accounts for the vast majority of the economy.

This indicates that India's corporate sector, and its total stock market - as a result, still has huge potential for growth - making India's growing corporate sector good for investment opportunities. As the largest companies, like the ones listed on the index, account for less than 15% of the country’s GDP.

The Nifty 50 index, India's NSE benchmark stock market (shown below) has tripled in value from 2006 to 2015.

(Datapoint: Power BI Report)

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) in China is now the eighth largest globally. An increasing number of mainland companies list on it.

The Hang Seng Index (HSI) tracks the 50 largest companies on the HKEX.

This index has also shown enormous growth, debuting in 1969 with a base value of 100, to reaching 10,000 points by 1993. It doubled to 20,000 by 2006. During the last ten years, it has grown by 50%.

A redistribution of global power and wealth is happening right now. As Asia is on the path to prosperity, it will be the region shaping the future of investment.

How the largest countries in Asia navigate these changes in politics, economics and power directly influences the how, when and where of investing.

Key information for investing in Asia lies in knowing where nations are on the “value chain.” This will tell you their current levels of human capital and development - helping you cherry-pick stocks in markets ripe for growth and toss-out (sell) shares in the sectors that are shriveling up.

For instance, in nations like Japan and South Korea, both home to a highly skilled workforce, investment opportunities will be found in advanced services and manufacturing. On the other hand, in Malaysia, Vietnam and other nations with less developed workforces, look towards agriculture and low skilled manufacturing for investment opportunities.

We’re here to help you make sense of it all, and to show you how to uncover opportunities in this new world.

In our next article, we'll teach you how current trends can be simplified through models. We’ll explain exactly what a model is, and how to use them to make sense of Asia’s chaotic economic climate.