Ensco Wins Shareholder Approval For Atwood Acquisition

The success of this acquisition will depend on the timing of the offshore drilling recovery.

The new entity will have a strong balance sheet and liquidity. Backlog estimated is $3.3 billion as of October 1st, 2017.

Ensco shareholders approved the Atwood acquisition with 65% of the shares cast in favor of the proposal.

Drillship Atwood Advantage.

Investment Thesis

The oil crash that began late in 2014 has delivered a terrible blow to the oil industry, particularly to the offshore drilling players such as Transocean (RIG), Seadrill (SDRL), Rowan Companies (RDC), Ensco PLC (ESV) or Noble Corporation (NE), and another dozen or more companies struggling to avoid a financial meltdown, including Atwood Oceanics (ATW).

ESV data by YCharts

Nonetheless, the growing sentiment in the offshore drilling sector is that the market has stopped degrading, prompting oil producers to look ahead for new opportunities in order to increase their fast declining oil & gas reserves, at a very attractive cost never achieved before.

The contracting activity in the jackup segment has shown clearly a nascent recovery shaping up during the first half of 2017. It is now slowly expanding to the floater class.

The caveat is that this nascent recovery comes with a tremendous reduction in day rate, and the floater segment is the prime victim of this type of "adaptation". Day rates well over $600k/d a couple years ago are down to around $110-150K per day now.

The answer to this financial struggle is called, consolidation. Ensco was one of the first offshore drillers to announce on May 30 the acquisition of another large offshore drilling company. The acquisition was subject to shareholder approval at the general meeting of shareholders held October 5, 2017.

Conditions and Timing The transaction is subject to approval by the shareholders of Ensco and Atwood, as well as other customary closing conditions. The transaction is not subject to any financing conditions. Ensco and Atwood intend to file a joint proxy statement/prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as possible. The companies anticipate that the transaction could close as soon as calendar third quarter 2017.

The news

Ensco shareholders approved the Atwood acquisition with 65% of the shares cast in favor of the proposal.

Ensco plc, announced today that Ensco shareholders voted to approve the allotment and issuance of Ensco Class A ordinary shares to shareholders of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (“Atwood”) in connection with the all-stock acquisition of Atwood at the Company’s general meeting of shareholders on 5 October 2017. The final results of the general meeting of shareholders held today indicate that 65% of the shares cast at the meeting voted in favor of this proposal.

A look at Ensco and Atwood contract backlog (Estimated by Fun trading as of October 1, 2017)

On September 20, 2017, Atwood announced a contract extension for the Atwood Orca. Estimated backlog ~$12 million.

Note: Total estimated for Ensco and Atwood is approximately $3.3 billion as of October 1, 2017. This is based on my personal files and may vary a little. This amount includes the last contract extension of the Atwood Orca.

Commentary: Atwood backlog was clearly a problem here. The actual backlog for Atwood represents only $277 million and will not be significant to future cash flow. This is a major difference between this pricey acquisition offering no significant backlog and the recent acquisition of Songa offshore by Transocean (RIG). Please read my article here.

Atwood fleet Drillships SemiSubs Jackups Operational 1 2 1 Idle or Under Construction 3 0 4 Total 4 2 5

Atwood counts only four rigs under contract or about to work (Atwood Condor scheduled to work starting 2018) with the Atwood Achiever rolling off contract in November 2017.

The two drillships under construction are "available" and have no firm contract, despite what Atwood management has indicated about a potential contract in Brazil. The company has five jackups, and only one is under contract until April 2018. This is a huge liability.

Obviously, this situation was not sustainable as it was, and Atwood was a serious candidate for either a restructuring under bankruptcy protection or an out-of-court deal, to cut its debt load in light of a disappearing backlog?

No more worries on that issue, thank you Ensco.

Conclusion:

Whether we like it or not Ensco acquisition of Atwood is now to stay, period. I personally voted No and I am disappointed with the news, but let's look at the bright side.

"What doesn't kill you makes you stronger" said Friedrich Nietzsche, and I am hopeful it will be true for Ensco. The new entity will have a strong balance sheet and liquidity.

The only unknown is the timing of the offshore drilling recovery?

It is hard to predict what direction will take oil prices in the future, but it is obvious that we should expect a slow recovery -- which has started about six months ago. I expect that it will continue for the next two years or more, helped by a stronger oil price around $55/$65 a barrel.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by Y

This simple assumption means that Ensco may eventually turn this controversial acquisition as a successful move for long term shareholders, despite my actual skepticism.

Important note: Do not forget to follow me on Ensco and the offshore drillers. Thank you for your support, it is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also trade regularly ESV.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.