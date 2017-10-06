A Melt Up In U.S. Equities

We are guilty of having thrown in the towel on this market too! It behooves us to consider this: What if we were wrong? What if equities melt up instead?

Low levels of VIX get all the attention; the often attributed reason is complacency, the often prescribed medicine is caution.

In the attached presentation, we present 21 charts that should make any one predicting doom and gloom on the US equity markets (SPY, SPYG, SPYV, SPYD, SH, VXX, SVXY, VOO, IVE, NDAQ, QQQ, NASDX, VXX, VIXY, VIXM, VIXH, TVIX, UVXY, VTI, PFF, VTSAX) reconsider their stance.

We too are guilty of having given up on this market way too prematurely but the breadth of the market, which got us bearish in the first place, is now showing signs of underlying strength and it behooves us to recognize it.

We hope you enjoy the charts, we look forward to your comments.

