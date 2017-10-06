Did Warren Buffett Actually State On CNBC That Stocks Are Fairly Valued?

Has the legendary Warren Buffett changed his valuation metrics or is it more about hearing what you want to hear and not about what he really said?

Markets by almost any measure are highly valued. So how can Warren Buffett be broadly quoted, based on his recent CNBC interview, as claiming markets are fairly priced?

I have the utmost respect for the "Oracle of Omaha" as the consummate value investor, but I was stunned when a friend urgently called me to point out Warren Buffett had just aired on CNBC stating stocks were fairly valued! Not only did this not fit my analysis, but also it didn't fit with an endless parade of well-recognized value investors who have recently been laying out publicly the facts that the US equity markets are at historical levels of overvaluation.

I was taken back and curious to see exactly what Buffett did say during his featured October 3rd CNBC interview. The well syndicated interview was headlined by many other outlets as stating that Buffett asserted that markets were "fairly" valued to "undervalued."

I am convinced few actually listened to or heard the interview. I suppose the news cycle is now so short to any longer merit the requisite attention to detail. The "20 something" reporters, with likely only one college economic course, appear not to have properly grasped what he was implying.

To put his comments in perspective, they need to understand:

When Bond yields are low (as Buffett says they are now), then Bond prices are high. In fact they are historically high because the central banks are buying close to $300B per month to artificially keep rates low, amongst other reasons, so governments can afford their debt payments. Stocks in comparison (because they are generally not being bought by the government) are cheaper on a relative basis.

Buffett pays no attention to the market because he buys strictly for the long term (the extreme long term by comparison to most of today's speculators). Bond yields will eventually go up (prices down) thereby making stocks in his view a better buy in the long term compared to the current artificial price of US Treasury Bonds. Buffett always describes that the market in the short term are a "Slot Machine," but in the long term is a "Weighing Machine." He therefore generally ignores the markets.

In many ways, Buffett was answering the sort of prejudiced interrogation question: "Yes or no, have you stopped beating your wife yet?". Buffett is comparing Bonds to Stocks implying these are the only choices available to investors? They are BOTH highly overvalued. They may be the only two types of Wall Street advertisers CNBC caters to, but the universe of alternative investments is large, ranging from Hard Assets to Real Estate to Private Placements.

The Buffett Indicator (Market Cap as measured by the Wilshire 5000 to GDP) which he uses to assess market valuations is not even raised or referenced in the interview. If it had been, here is what it would have said regarding current market valuations:

Buffett Indicator

With this understanding, here is the full narrative of what Buffett actually said. You make up your mind what he was trying to relate:

Well, valuations make sense with interest rates where they are. I mean, in the end you measure laying out money for an asset in relation to what you are going to get back, and the number one yard stick is U.S. governments. When you get 2.30 on the ten-year, I think stocks will do considerably better than that. If I have a choice of the two, I'm going to take stocks at that point. On the other hand, if interest rates were on the ten-year were five or six, you know, a whole different valuation standard for stocks. And we've talked about that for some time now. Interest rates are gravity. If we knew interest rates were going to be zero from now until judgment day, you could pay a lot of money for any other asset. You would not want to put your money out at zero. I would have thought back in 19 -- I mean, 2009 that rates would not be this low eight years later. It's been a powerful factor, and the longer it persists, the more people start thinking in terms of something close to the rates they've seen for a long time. The one thing I'm sure of is that over time stocks from this level will beat bonds from this level. If I can be short the 30-year bond at 3 percent or something and long the S&P 500 and just have it put away for 30 years, stocks are going to far outperform bonds. The question is which variable is going to change. Everybody expects interest rates to change. But they've been expecting that for quite a while. I don't try to guess the stock market: I find businesses I like. But if I were to guess: if interest rates -- if the ten-year moved up to 5 percent, stocks would be somewhat cheaper. It's been so wide I've written about it in annual reports. Stocks have been so much more attractive than bonds for a long time now and that's partly intentional on the part of the fed. I mean, they want assets to increase in value and the way to do it was to reduce that gravity force of higher interest rates. I think they expect it to increase, but the question is how much. If three years from now interest rates are 100 basis points higher than this, stocks will still be cheap at these prices. If it's 300 or 400 basis points, they won't look cheap. Janet Yellen doesn't know what she would do three years from now. She's got more of a job than -- that's a simple factor of the stock market. It's interesting because the fed has said that they would like to see 2% inflation. That's fairly recent. Paul Volcker would not have slept if he'd ever heard that in the 80s. If the U.S. government is borrowing at ten years from you at 2.3%, and their own instrument, the fed, is saying 'we would really like money to become more 2% a year or less,' they're not promising you very much in terms of real terms for saving.

You know markets must be near a top when CNBC and others outlets start distorting their headlines to increase viewership. CNBC viewership growth has been problematic for a few years now following two major market drawdowns since the Dotcom Bubble implosion, when large numbers of investors lost interest in the markets.

With markets at historic highs, it would appear CNBC and others are trying to reignite the "animal" instincts of its former viewers at exactly the wrong time! As a consequence, a third crash may be a death knell for some of them!

