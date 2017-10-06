Blackbaud: Unique SaaS Company With A Niche Value Proposition

The stock is a buy in the mid-$80s, where it has taken a dip from recent highs.

Its initiatives to boost pro forma operating margin to as high as 23% (up from 20.5% today), as well as some top-line growth, should begin to provide earnings support for valuation.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is an extremely interesting software company, one that has the financial appearance of a traditional goods producer rather than a bona fide growth technology company.

The company is growing revenues at "only" 15%, causing a valuation disconnect between Blackbaud and other software peers growing 20-30% or higher. But in return, Blackbaud offers profits. It generated $45 million of GAAP net income in 2016 (approximately 6% net margin). While this seems thin, recall that most software companies are in the red at around -30% or worse net margins.

In addition, Blackbaud sports a 20% pro forma operating margin (operating income plus stock-based comp), which leagues better than high-growth software companies sustaining thick losses. Despite its slower growth, I believe Blackbaud more than compensates for it by proving its profitability potential - as maturing software companies should.

Despite flying largely under the radar, Blackbaud is on the larger side of the spectrum of software stocks, at ~$800 million in forward revenues and $4.2 billion in market cap. While it’s no longer a star of the spotlight, toast-of-Silicon-Valley type of company anymore, Blackbaud is still an attractive value proposition for the selective tech investor. Its pole position in an extremely niche market (CRM and ERP software for the nonprofit vertical) that is largely underpenetrated by other software vendors has secured its path to both growth and profits.

This is not a stock that’s going to take off like recently minted IPOs - rather, this is a stock to own for the long term as the company continues to harvest cash from profitable SaaS contracts like Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). Its current 80x P/E ratio may seem nonsensical, but with both revenue and operating margins slated for improvement, the company can see rapid earnings acceleration.

Given Blackbaud’s strong fundamentals and technology leadership in the nonprofit space (it’s used by over 35,000 organizations), I believe the company has surpassed the hump of software maturity and is on a stable, continued path toward growth. An EV/FTM revenue multiple of 6.5x (~$110) is a good price target to shoot for; the stock’s current trading levels in the mid-$80s signal a strong buy.

Blackbaud Business Overview: Complete Software Portfolio for Nonprofit Organizations

Blackbaud, as previously mentioned, specializes in software specifically for nonprofit institutions. Unlike other vertical software applications (see my prior article on Model N (NYSE:MODN) here), I believe the nonprofit space is not entirely well covered by horizontal software providers such as Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The needs of nonprofits, while not more complex than an enterprise, are entirely different from a typical corporation. Fundraising and donor acquisition is an entirely different activity than sales and business development, thus, nonprofits need a different type of CRM system.

(It might be prudent to note that Salesforce does have a CRM for the nonprofit vertical, but Blackbaud’s are generally more custom-fitted for fundraising activities, and have generally strong reviews).

Blackbaud offers a suite of CRM products, including Raiser's Edge, Blackbaud CRM and Luminate CRM. The former, its flagship product, is intended for enterprise-level, large, nonprofit organizations. The latter, a general-purpose CRM for any size of nonprofit, is actually built on the Salesforce platform and features third-party integrations with outside applications via Salesforce’s App Exchange, highlighting the partnership between the two companies.

While CRM is Blackbaud’s leading product category, it also aims to be a complete software solution for nonprofit organizations - a more effective strategy in this vertical rather than core enterprise, as nonprofits are less likely to have fully staffed IT departments that tend to procure the best-in-breed software application for every function. With simplicity being key to serving leaner-staffed nonprofits, Blackbaud is able to effectively cross sell its two other main product lines, an ERP system and BI tools.

Blackbaud’s ERP system features solutions to manage vertical-specific needs such as grant applications and scholarship programs, and rolls them into a traditional ERP that handles accounting and budgeting processes.

Blackbaud’s BI tools include donor acquisition solutions that allow organizations to build high-quality prospect lists with the highest probability of success, as well as data enrichment solutions that help manage and improve prospect data residing in the organization’s databases.

Other auxiliary Blackbaud products include advertising and marketing software to design email communications and other marketing campaigns. Blackbaud also offers a fledging content management and student records software suite for K-12 schools, a possible pivot and diversification potential from Blackbaud’s main nonprofit vertical.

Market Sizing - Is This a Viable Niche?

Blackbaud estimates its total addressable market (TAM) at $6.7 billion, implying that it believes itself to be only 10% penetrated in its target market (based on FY16 revenues of $723 million).

Blackbaud’s TAM can also be considered in terms of raw numbers of organizations it can sell to. According to Blackbaud, there are 1.6 million nonprofit organizations in the U.S. registered with the IRS, of which 1.1 million are 501(C)(3) organizations. Nonprofit giving totaled $370 billion (according to a third-party study in 2015) and grew at roughly 7% per year. This represents 2% of GDP.

Nonprofits also employ 10% of the U.S. workforce.

If we take Blackbaud’s market estimates at face value, there is a lot of room for the company to grow. Though its top-line growth may not be at a red-hot pace like other startup peers, Blackbaud has ample room in the market to continue landing new clients and expanding contracts.

Blackbaud has also yet to make meaningful expansion outside of the U.S. - international revenues comprised only 5% of Blackbaud’s total top line in 2017.

With a sizable revenue scale approaching $1 billion, investors should be comforted that Blackbaud is not overly saturated in its target market and still has plenty of breathing room to expand. Its slower rate of growth is indicative of a conservative management style - one that prefers to grow revenue along with margins - as it continues to fill its niche space.

Financial Review: Focus on Profits and Growth in Tandem

While Blackbaud no longer sporting the growth of an enterprise software startup, it isn't forsaking growth either. The following chart taken from Blackbaud's 10-K shows its segment-level growth since 2014:

Blackbaud's GMBU and ECBU represent its "General Markets" and "Enterprise Client" segments, with the former serving emerging and mid-market organizations, and the latter large and complex nonprofits. These segments represent the bulk of Blackbaud's business, and the General Markets segment in particular led the way with 22% growth in FY16. Total revenues grew 15% to $730.8 million, putting the company on the larger side of the software sector, with a revenue base similar to that of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) at $750 million and Tableau (NYSE:DATA) at $830 million.

Subscription revenue grew 29% in FY16 to $429 million, approximately two-thirds of Blackbaud's revenue. The company is focused on transitioning its on-prem licenses to cloud subscriptions, which are recurring and carry higher margins. Maintenance revenues from on-prem licenses still account for ~$150 million of revenues, but are in decline.

One key observation to note is that Blackbaud's transition to the cloud model may be causing some of its optical underperformance on growth, as one-time license deals bring more immediate lift to revenues. The cloud subscription model, however, sustains growth for longer periods.

Earnings in 2016 grew to $41.5 million (EPS of $0.88), up from $25.6 million ($0.55) in 2015. Likewise, cash from operations grew to $153.6 million in 2016, up from $129.2 million in 2015. The fact that the company is able to sustain a ~15% operating cash flow margin while growing 15% is a rare feature in a software company.

Blackbaud is forecasting revenue of $775-795 million in FY17, implying revenue growth of 7% at the midpoint. Growth has slowed down somewhat in the first half of 2017, with 1H revenues growing only 6.6%, but the company did deliver 120 bps of operating margin improvement - 1H17 operating margin clocked in at 8.7% versus 7.5% in the prior year period.

At this stage in a software company's life, the key test for its viability is to turn its large revenue base (into which it has invested sales dollars and net losses for years) into profits. Blackbaud seems to be doing just that, with all earnings metrics showing continuous improvement as revenue growth tempers down to stable levels.

Key Takeaways

As the market reaches for yet another high with each trading session, cautious investors are likely to seek value names to rotate a portion of their portfolios into. It's odd to think of a cloud software company as a value name, and there are few of them - Blackbaud is one.

BLKB EV to CFO (Annual) data by YCharts

The chart above compares Blackbaud's EV to operating cash flow metric relative to other positive cash flowing software companies. While Blackbaud's revenue growth certainly isn't as impressive as Workday's (NYSE:WDAY) or ServiceNow's (NYSE:NOW), its expanding profitability margins make it attractive, and thus the stark discount to peers isn't warranted.

Given Blackbaud's firm grasp on a niche market in which it is a well-recognized leader and its ability to grow moderately and pursue profitability, the company should be able to find cash flow support for its valuation as the market seeks high-quality value names in technology.

