Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Gilead, Some History; Biogen's Spinraza, MDCO New Data, REPH Action Date

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Gilead Sciences

Today we will discuss a Gilead (GILD) article titled Time To Trust Gilead Again, by Activist Stocks. This is a brief article that discusses the investor excitement over the Kite Pharma acquisition, harks us back to the 2011 Pharmasset acquisition, and then involves itself in a technical analysis of why Gilead looked like a buy in June.

I don’t believe biotech companies can be technically analyzed except for momentum or day trading, so I will not get into that aspect of the article. To say that charts looked bullish in June really doesn’t capture Gilead as a company for me as it was in June. I was thoroughly invested, and trust me, most of June was nothing but pain. Just looking at those charts, showing a 5-6% spike in June, I would have never bought the stock if I didn’t know the company.

What I will rather delve into is some interesting history based on the following paragraphs:

“Gilead's ((NASDAQ:GILD)) demise was a different story. Investors have been waiting and waiting for the company to make a big acquisition when it's pipeline went stale after the home run success of Sovaldi, which treated HCV (HIV and hepatitis C). Rewind back to 2011 when Gilead purchased Pharmasset for $11b in a huge gamble to enter the hepatitis C space. Investors were not thrilled with the 89% premium it had to pay after the company had already tripled that year with no marketed products. Eighty-two percent of a survey conducted over the acquisition believed that the price was too steep for Gilead. Fast forward a couple years, the bet paid off handsomely, but profits from Sovaldi were short lived after such rapid success with patients.”

I did a quick period study of old Gilead articles on Seeking Alpha, and found a lot of interesting stuff. This isn’t just for academic interest, however; investors can take a lot of relevant cues from the similarities and differences between the Pharmasset and the Kite acquisitions. The article that really helped out was one by Chris Katje, who I believe is still active on Seeking Alpha. This was written on November 28, 2011, couple of weeks after Gilead completed the acquisition.

One major difference between that acquisition and today’s is the difference in Gilead itself. In 2011, Gilead was the dominant 50% player in the HIV market, making about $7bn in annual revenue on a $30bn market cap. More importantly, there was no question of falling prices for Gilead in the months and the year prior to the acquisition. Gilead was rising quite steadily then, unlike now, during the Kite acquisition, when it was falling steadily in the year previously.

So the Pharmasset acquisition was made during buoyant times, and the Kite acquisition was made during depressed, nervous times. We tend to make different sorts of mistakes when we are buoyant than when we are depressed, but generally, we err towards caution. Gilead paid an 89% premium on a company, Pharmasset, that didn’t/wouldn’t have a product in the market for another couple of more years - that too, after the company was up 3x that year.

Kite will have a product by January 2018 in one indication, with more to come if all goes well. Gilead paid only a 29% premium over Kite. Interestingly, both were acquired for about the same price. Meaning, Gilead was much more cautious with its spending this time round, considering Kite has a much more advanced product than Pharmasset had in those days.

The other difference - something that we discussed in a Vertex (VRTX) article yesterday (this article will be available to non-members of the Total Pharma Tracker sometime this month) - is that HCV is in a way a niche market, although a very large niche, just like Cystic Fibrosis is for Vertex. But CAR-T isn’t like that; it is an oncology drug therapy that can be used in a variety of non-solid cancer types, and conceivably (though I have my doubts), in solid tumors.

This is a vast, very vast market - so while the potential is much larger, there’s a loss of focus, a lack of dominance, and a large number of competitors of all hue and color. Even Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which is an oncology giant, isn’t referred to as a market dominator. Gilead won’t have any chance of doing that, unlike in HCV, where it quickly dominated the market, eclipsing, coincidentally, Vertex and its Incivek, which was the dominant player in those neanderthal days.

Another interesting angle: in 2011, John Milligan was still the President of Gilead, like now; only he also became CEO in 2016. Of the 14 people named as Senior Management at Gilead, 13 were still there during their other big acquisition - Pharmasset. Probably over 80% of a biotech company’s intangible value lies in its management, so it is reassuring that we have the same people at the helm, still. What did Tennyson say in Ulysses? - “Made weak by time and fate, but strong in will...” All good stuff! One hopes that’s true for those guys who did it so well before.

There must be many other comparisons that escape me now - and I welcome readers to gleefully point them out to me in the comments sections below. But the bottom line is, last time, they took a mid stage product through the market and made billions out of it. Gilead has historically been quite efficient with its acquisitions - under more or less the same management. As Mr. Katje says, quite rightly, I should say, “Gilead has made great use of drugs acquired through pipelines of companies it has bought out.”

So this little bit of history gives me hope that I should not only hold on to my “overpriced” GILD shares from earlier and happier times, but the conviction that I should buy more at current prices. Some analysts have said that Vertex could have been a great BO for Gilead. Vertex has its focus - CF - and Gilead has its - HIV/HCV. So, another focus acquisition would have been efficient, according to some. However, Vertex is a $40bn company, and paying $50bn for Vertex would have thoroughly changed the $100bn market cap of Gilead. I am, therefore, quite happy with the Kite acquisition, and expect good things to come.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of MDCO, BIIB, REPH

MDCO’s new VABOMERE data beats BAT in late-stage study in carbapenem-resistant infections

Company: Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Ticker Co. Name Mktcp Today's Price Volume MDCO The Medicines Company $2.7B $37.37 1,413,382.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $55.95 $30.80 21% 202M Intensive Care



Therapy: VABOMERE (meropenem and vaborbactam)

Disease: carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae ((CRE)).

News: "The Medicines Company announced that new data from its TANGO II study of VABOMERE (meropenem and vaborbactam) was associated with higher overall cure and lower mortality versus “best available therapy” (BAT) in subjects with known or suspected carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE). VABOMERE showed a higher cure rate compared to BAT at the end of therapy (64.3% vs. 33.3%; p=0.04) and test-of-cure (57.1% vs. 26.7%; p=0.04). In immunocompromised patients, its superiority in clinical cure was more pronounced (60.0% vs. 12.5%; p<0.01)."

Analysis: VABOMERE was recently approved by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, caused by designated susceptible Enterobacteriaceae – Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Enterobacter cloacae species complex. The Medicines Company plans to begin sales and distribution of VABOMERE in the fourth quarter of 2017 and has set a $990 price per day of therapy.

The Company estimates, based on data derived from public sources and internal research, that there are over 60,000 patients with CRE infections annually in the United States. Infections due to CRE are associated with high antibiotic failure rates, high mortality (up to 50%), and high cost to hospitals, third party payers, and society (which could range from $10,000-$84,000 per episode).

The therapy may last for 2 weeks, so let’s assume, at $990/day, a cost of $20,000 for each episode. I increased the number slightly because of the existing high episodic cost to patients. Now, if we assume a 5% penetration, we have 3000 patients with a single episode per year. At a price tag of $20,000, that gives us a revenue estimate of $60mn in the first year for the drug in this indication.

Biogen’s SPINRAZA (nusinersen) shows positive interim data from a Phase 3 study, shares up 2%

Company: Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB)

Ticker Co. Name MarketCap Today's Price Volume BIIB Biogen Inc $69B $326.74 1,291,656.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff52wlow Cash Balance Focus area $330.98 $244.28 33% 1.1B autoimmune/CNS



Therapy: SPINRAZA (nusinersen)

Disease: spinal muscular atrophy ((NYSE:SMA)).

News: Biogen presented new data demonstrating that "earlier initiation of treatment with SPINRAZA (nusinersen) may improve motor function outcomes in infants and children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)." Results continued to reinforce the favorable efficacy and safety profile of SPINRAZA. A new analysis from the Phase 3 ENDEAR study "showed infants with SMA who initiated treatment earlier in the disease (shorter disease duration) demonstrated greater benefit and improvement in motor function outcomes."

Analysis: SPINRAZA, the first approved treatment for SMA, is a middle ground between Biogen’s current autoimmune focus for its products, and its pipeline focus on CNS diseases. I call it that perhaps in lay terms only, but SMA is an autoimmune myopathy of neurones, and therefore has relations to both physiological systems. I consider it a transition between the Biogen of today’s, and the one of tomorrow. I like that the drug has taken off quite well.

In the second quarter of 2017, SPINRAZA revenues comprised $195 million in sales in the U.S. and $8 million in sales outside the U.S. . However, I am wary of Biogen’s focus in CNS because of their over-dependence on the amyloid plaque hypothesis in Alzheimer’s disease. This is a pathway that has not always been successful in therapy, as I discuss in an upcoming article, and if proven wrong, could make Biogen suffer.

FDA action date May 26 for Recro's IV meloxicam

Company: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH)

Ticker Co. Name Marketcap Today's Price Volume REPH Recro Pharma Inc $176M $9.25 87,393.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff--52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $10.17 $5.81 59% 8M Acute care



Therapy: IV meloxicam 30 mg

Disease: management of moderate-to-severe pain.

News: Recro Pharma announced that "the FDA has set a PDUFA date of May 26, 2018 for its decision on the New Drug Application (NDA) for intravenous (IV) meloxicam 30mg for the management of moderate to severe pain."

Analysis: The Company’s lead product candidate IV meloxicam is a proprietary injectable form of meloxicam, a long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. It was first developed by Bayer, and we have the IV form here. The good thing about meloxicam is that it does not cause euphoria, or a high, as it does not interact with the dopamine or GABA systems. It also does not bind to opioid receptors - as such, in today’s USA, where addictive pain relief drugs are a big issue, meloxicam has its advantages. Recro Pharma is a very small company, and this reformulated generic approval could see some movement in the stock.

