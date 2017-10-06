We close by noting how this portfolio has generated competitive returns so far despite taking on much less risk than the market.

We review the performance of that portfolio so far, focusing on PayPal and its hedge.

With PayPal in the news Thursday, thanks to the expansion of its partnership with MasterCard, we revisit one of our subscriber hedged portfolios featuring PayPal from August.

PayPal Portfolio Performance Update

With PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) announcing an expansion of their partnership on Thursday, we were reminded that PayPal featured in another of the hedged portfolios we presented to Bulletproof Investing subscribers in August. Here we update the performance of that portfolio, with a focus on PayPal and its hedge.

Our August 10th Hedged Portfolio Featuring PayPal

Each week, we present three portfolios to our subscribers. One is the $100,000 portfolio with the highest ratio of potential upside to potential downside, another is the highest ratio $1,000,000 portfolio, and then we present a $1,000,000 portfolio comprised of our top names. This was the $1,000,000 with the highest ratio of potential upside to potential downside. The idea here was for an individual to hold a concentrated portfolio designed to maximize his potential upside while strictly limiting his downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 7%. This is what Portfolio Armor presented us with, given those parameters:

In addition to PayPal, the site included Boeing (NYSE:BA), FMC (NYSE:FMC), IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL), and Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names, but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In its fine-tuning step, it selected Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to absorb as much of the remaining cash as possible. That's what "cash substitute" refers to in the portfolio: it doesn't mean this is a cash equivalent (of course, it's not); it means it's a security that when collared according to your risk tolerance with a tight cap (the site uses 1% or the current money market seven-day yield, whichever is higher) has a potential return greater than the current money market rate. The point is to minimize your cash level because cash offers negligible returns and, because each position in your portfolio is strictly hedged, you don't need cash to ameliorate your risk.

Our August 10th PayPal Hedge

Note that each of the underlying securities was hedged. On our website, each of the "+" signs in a portfolio can be clicked to expand the hedge. Here's a closer look at the hedge on PYPL:

As you can see above, PayPal was hedged with an optimal or least expensive collar, while four of the other primary securities in the portfolio were hedged with optimal puts. The site tries hedging securities both ways, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In PayPal's case, the collar won out.

PayPal's Performance Since (Unhedged)

Recall in our hedged portfolio above, Portfolio Armor estimated a potential return of 19.47% for PayPal over the time frame of the hedge (which expires in late January). It's been a little less than two months since the portfolio was created, but so far, PayPal has gained about 69% of our potential return estimate.





PayPal's Performance Since (Hedged As Above)

First, let's look at the current quotes on the options in PYPL's hedge above, then work out how it has done since, taking into account the hedge. Here's the relevant part of the option chain for PYPL via Fidelity:

The columns we're concerned with there are the ones labeled Bid, Ask, and Strike. The way we value options when tracking performance is to use the intrinsic value or the midpoint of the bid-ask price, whichever is lower (we don't use last price since options often don't trade every day and the last price can sometimes be unrepresentative of what you'd be able to buy or sell the option for now).

Recall that the call option in our PYPL collar hedge was the $70 strike one. Since PYPL closed at $65.82 on Thursday, the intrinsic value of that option was $0. On the bottom left of the image above, you can see it has a bid price of $1.92 and an ask price of $2.07. So we value this at $1.995, and since we had 21 contracts covering 2,100 shares, the call position as of Tuesday would have cost about $4,189.50 to buy-to-close.

The put option in our hedge was the $57.50 strike one, which you can see at the top right of the excerpted option chain. Since PYPL closed above that on Thursday, that put had an intrinsic value of $0, so we value it at the midpoint between its bid price of $0.95 and its ask of $1.07, which is $1.01. And since we had 21 contracts covering 2,100 shares, that comes out to $2,121.

In general, the value of a hedged position equals the value of the underlying security, plus the value of the put options you own on it, minus the value of the call options you're short on it (if any). So the value of the PYPL position in our portfolio, as of August 10th, was $121,842 (2,100 shares @ $58.02) + $8,190 - $1,701 = $121,765.

And the value as of Thursday was $138,222 (2,100 shares @ $65.82) + $2,121 - $4,189.50 = $136,153.50.

$136,153.50 represents an 11.8% gain from $121,765. Not as good as PYPL's 13.5% return unhedged over the same period, but better than a sharp stick in the eye. And, unlike holding PYPL unhedged, the maximum downside risk for this position is a decline of 7% from the starting value.

As you can see, this is a bit tedious to calculate manually, so we've created an automated tool to track performance in hedged portfolios. Let's use it see how this portfolio has done since.

Hedged Portfolio Performance Since

Here's how the entire portfolio has performed since August 10th:



The portfolio as a whole was up 4.35% as of Thursday, net of hedging cost and opening trading fees for all positions. Over the same period, the market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), was up 4.47%.

Note, though, that SPY and this portfolio don't start at the same dollar amount on the left side of the graph. SPY starts at $1,000,000, but this portfolio starts at $997,739.50. Our portfolio starts $2,260.50 in the hole, due primarily to our assumption that we enter each option position at the worst end of its spread. As one of our Marketplace colleagues commented to us recently, this is a very conservative assumption.

Competitive Returns With Less Risk

Although this portfolio is lagging the market slightly so far, it is nevertheless generating a competitive return, and doing so with far less risk. In a worst case scenario - if another 2008-style crash happens over the next several months - an SPY position might be down 40% or more. In that scenario, the PayPal hedged portfolio shown here would be down 6.66% at most. You have a shot at decent returns when the market is doing well, and you won't lose much when it's not. Heads you win, tails you don't lose too much.

