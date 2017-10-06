This 9.8% Yielding Mortgage REIT Is Not A Buy Right Now

The mortgage REIT has below-average leverage stats, but just about covers its dividend payout with core earnings. The margin of dividend safety is very thin.

Mortgage REITs like AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) appeal to income investors due to their high cash flow yields. However, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a thin margin of dividend safety, and has already slashed its dividend payout in the past. I further see limited upside for AG Mortgage Investment Trust as shares are fairly valued. Thus, the reward-to-risk ratio at today’s valuation point is not attractive.

All mortgage real estate investment trusts essentially pursue the same business model: They lever up their balance sheets and purchase mortgage assets such as residential mortgage-backed securities, and try to make money on the spread between their financing costs and their asset yields. Mortgage REITs, despite their popularity with income investors, are high-risk income vehicles that can cut their dividends at any time. Even big mortgage REITs that have been around the longest in the industry - think Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) or AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) - have slashed their dividend payouts when core earnings failed to cover their dividends.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - Overview

AG Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage REIT in the classical sense: It invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities and makes other residential and commercial mortgage investments. Agency RMBS make up the biggest portion of the mortgage REIT’s investment portfolio. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has grown its agency RMBS portfolio from 43.6 percent in Q4-2016 to 55.7 percent at the end of the June quarter, on a fair value basis.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust takes on low-cost debt and uses the funds to buy higher-yielding mortgage securities. In other words, the mortgage trust makes its money on the spread between its funding costs and the yield on its mortgage security portfolio.

Here is an overview of AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s portfolio yields, funding costs, and net interest margins over the last five quarters.

A mortgage REIT’s net interest margin is a function of the company’s leverage. The higher the leverage, though, the riskier the investment is for shareholders, obviously. Here is how AG Mortgage Investment Trust compares to the mortgage REIT peer average in terms of leverage over time:

Core Earnings Have A High Degree Of Volatility, Very Little Margin Of Safety

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has managed to cover its dividend with core earnings in the last five quarters, on average, but core earnings have displayed a very high degree of volatility, ranging from $0.41/share to $0.57/share. The mortgage REIT pulled in $0.476/share in core earnings, on average, in the last five quarters which compares to a stable quarterly cash dividend rate of $0.475/share.

Though the mortgage REIT just announced a special dividend of $0.10/share, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has not exactly a record of producing stable quarterly cash dividends. In fact, dividend payments to shareholders have been less than reliable over time. Here is what income investors had to put up with in terms of distributions.

Fairly Valued

High-yielding mortgage REITs have surged since the first quarter of 2016, and they are far from being bargains now. Most mortgage REITs sell for about book value now, while some are priced at a premium to BV. Here is how AG Mortgage Investment Trust compares against other mortgage REITs in terms of valuation and investment yield.

Your Takeaway

While AG Mortgage Trust’s cash flow yield of 9.81 percent is enticing and the company has below-average leverage stats, the dividend is far from being safe. AG Mortgage Investment Trust just barely covers its dividend with core earnings and the mortgage REIT has slashed its dividend payout in the past. The dividend margin of safety is very thin and the company's shares sell for a little less than the average BV multiple in the mortgage REIT peer group. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is just not a buy right now. Wait for a drop.

