Switch, Inc. Is A Potentially Lucrative IPO

The Company

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) offers data processing centers and connectivity through its subsidiary, Switch Ltd. The company operates three data centers, which it refers to as Primes. The Primes are Core Campus in Las Vegas, NV, the Citadel Campus in Reno, NV and the Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids, MI. SWCH is building the Keep Campus in Atlanta, GA. Management believes that SWCH’s patents allow it to offer dense, powerful solutions to customers while maintaining 100% uptime and using 100% clean and renewable energy to power the data centers.

The Transaction

According to its S-1 filing with the SEC, SWCH is offering 31.25 million shares of its Class A shares, and the underwriters of this IPO have the option to purchase 4.6875 million additional shares. The shares are expected to price between $14 and $16. SWCH will use the proceeds from the offering to purchase a stake in Switch Ltd. This stake will be between 12.6% and 14.3% depending upon how many additional shares the underwriters purchase from SWCH. SWCH will also issue Class B and Class C shares that will enable executives and investors of Switch Ltd. to retain a majority of SWCH’s voting rights after the IPO.

Strong Growth Potential

Data and connectivity have been growing exponentially, and experts predict this trend will continue over at least the medium term. Intel Corp. estimates there will be 200 billion smart devices online by 2020 compared with only 2 billion in 2006. Cisco Systems predicts global internet traffic per person will triple to 30 gigabytes in 2021. SWCH is poised to harness these trends.

SWCH has the opportunity to generate more revenue by expanding its existing facilities as well as building new facilities. Management has identified the appropriate criteria for selecting sites. As SWCH adds sites, it will become more attractive to customers because additional sites create a larger potential referral base and improve SWCH’s ability to maintain service if it encounters a serious problem at one site. Management considers the below factors when selecting locations:

Connectivity to major metropolitan markets

Low risk of natural disaster

Tax policies

Cost of power

Defensible Competitive Position

SWCH’s S-1 highlights several key competitive advantages of its products. These advantages include efficient technology, environmentally friendly data centers, and what it calls a strong ecosystem of customers and vendors that fosters problem solving and innovation. Competitors will find it difficult to replicate these advantages; therefore, SWCH should be able to capitalize on the growth in connectivity and report strong revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

Throughout its S-1, SWCH emphasizes that its patented technology enables the firm to store more powerful equipment within a defined space due to its modular design and cooling technology. The S-1 provides specifics, such as SWCH’s Exterior Wall Penetrating Multi-Mode HVAC units. Since the typical investor may have trouble evaluating the validity and importance of these specifics, the S-1 also provides key statistics and expert third party opinions. Below is a summary.

Two of SWCH’s data centers are the only carrier-neutral colocation facilities in the world to be certified Tier IV Design, Tier IV Facility and Tier IV Gold in Operational Excellence by Uptime Institute.

SWCH delivers an average of 55 kW per cabinet. According to a study by a third party in 2015, traditional data centers typically delivered between 5 and 6 kW per cabinet. SWCH attributes this difference to its superior cooling technology.

SWCH has maintained 100% uptime to its customers.

In its 2017 Clicking Clean report, Greenpeace assigned SWCH a 100% clean energy index. SWCH’s index was higher than any other company the report examined report, and significantly higher than competitors, Digital Realty Trust (21%), Equinix (20%) and Dupont Fabros (7%). SWCH is committed to using 100% clean and renewable energy.

SWCH’s broadening customer base and vendor connections give it a competitive advantage that will grow in tandem with the company. SWCH data centers use a variety of vendors to serve 800 customers. While the redundancy of vendors is necessary to ensure 100% uptime, SWCH’s management believes it helps it foster collaboration between vendors and customers similar to user groups that are prevalent within the software industry. These user groups help the vendor software makers address problems and identify innovation. The user groups also facilitate referrals to new customers. The chart below shows the diversity of SWCH’s customers.

SWCH’s Customer Base

Source: SWCH's S-1 filing

Possible Corporate Governance Issues

Investors should be aware of several issues that could make SWCH’s corporate governance weaker than more established publicly traded companies. None of these issues is uncommon among companies executing an IPO, and collectively they are unlikely to detract from long-term value. These corporate governance issues can be divided into two groups - issues related to the corporate structure and issues related to reporting and compliance.

Even if the IPO underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares, SWCH will own less than 15% of Switch Ltd., the company that owns the data centers and has the contracts with the customers that use the data centers. Switch Ltd.’s executives and pre-IPO investors will own the overwhelming majority of Switch Ltd. Switch Ltd. recently awarded the equivalent of almost 8 million shares to its CEO and President. Furthermore, SWCH’s IPO investors will collectively have less than 6% of the voting interest in SWCH because the company is issuing multiple classes of common stock. IPO investors will receive Class A shares. Executives and pre-IPO investors will receive Class B and C shares.

SWCH qualifies as an “emerging growth company” as defined in the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012. This status exempts SWCH from compliance with the auditor attestation regarding effectiveness of internal controls and from any requirement that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board regarding a supplement to the auditor’s report providing additional information. This status also reduces the amount of information SWCH must disclose about executives’ compensation. SWCH revealed that it had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting. It was not reporting all contracts in a timely manner which resulted in adjustments to results for prior periods.

Historical Results

($ millions) 2013 2014 2015 2016 1H16 1H17 Revenue 167 207 266 318 155 181 Cost of Revenue 81 109 141 169 78 94 Gross Profit 86 98 125 149 77 87 SG&A 39 36 45 71 34 39 Impact Fee 0 0 0 27 0 0 Operating Income 47 62 80 51 43 48 Interest Expense 6 7 8 10 5 9 Other -1 2 1 -10 -3 -4 Pre-Tax Income 40 57 73 31 35 35 Income Taxes (Benefit) 0 0 0 0 0 0 Net Income 40 57 73 31 35 35

Source: SWCH's S-1 filing

SWCH has provided only limited historical operating results and minimal insight into its forecast, but the above table and below charts illustrate a few key trends that will be helpful for understanding SWCH.

Revenue growth has been strong throughout SWCH’s recent history, but SWCH experienced a significant increase when it opened a new data center.

A deal to begin purchasing power on the open market in Nevada had a significant one time negative impact on operating margin in 2016 because it included a $27 million payment to SWCH’s power provider in Nevada.

Building a new facility temporarily depresses profit margins.

SWCH's Revenue Growth and Profit Margins

Source: SWCH's S-1 filing

Valuation

SWCH offers a compelling product within a rapidly growing industry; however, that doesn’t mean it is an attractive investment. The remaining question is whether the valuation is appropriate. Unfortunately, it will be very challenging for investors to construct a reliable discounted cash flow model to value SWCH. The S-1 contains limited historical operating results and even less commentary on the future. Therefore, investors’ time is probably better spent examining multiples for SWCH’s competitors and then contemplating several questions about SWCH’s long-term trends.

Company Ticker 1H17 Rev Growth EBITDA Margin Enterprise Value / EBITDA Total Debt/ Equity Unsecured Debt / Equity Digital Realty Trust DLR 10% 56% 25 128% 128% CyrusOne, Inc. CONE 27% 49% 24 135% 125% CoreSite Realty Corp. COR 23% 54% 19 135% 135% Dupont Fabros DFT 11% 59% 22 184% 171% Equinix, Inc. EQIX 16% 46% 26 146% 81% Switch, Inc. SCWH 17% 51% 27 54% 53%

Based on the above table, SWCH’s offering price results in an aggressive but not unreasonable ratio of enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The below questions should help investors determine whether SWCH is worth a moderate premium.

1. Will SWCH maintain a strong growth rate for at least several years?

The answer is likely yes. SWCH’s cash flow from investing cash flow exceeded its operating cash flow for all of the periods reported in its S-1. Clearly, management is willing to sacrifice near-term free cash flow and profit margins in order to invest in the business. Revenue should jump when the Keep Campus opens in 2018. SWCH has demonstrated at its existing Primes that it can expand data centers significantly after they open. Furthermore, the combination of SWCH’s modest operations today and the anticipation of hyper growth in data and connectivity means investors should be optimistic about SWCH to open additional Primes.

2. Can SWCH improve its EBITDA margin?

This question is critical because SWCH’s free cash flow was negative for all periods reported in its S-1. SWCH should be able to boost its EBITDA margin to 60%. A couple of its competitors are already generating EBITDA margins in the mid to upper 50s, and SWCH reported similar margins prior to opening its Citadel and Pyramid Primes in 2016. As SWCH adds Primes, it will be able to leverage its fixed costs over a larger revenue base. As discussed above, SWCH has some compelling advantages that should foster strong demand for customers. Additionally, SWCH received approval in 2016 to begin purchasing power in Nevada on the open market. Management is so confident this will reduce SWCH’s long-term power costs that they paid $27 million to obtain this right.

3. Will the potential issues with corporate governance detract from SWCH’s value?

This question is probably the most challenging for investors to assess. Using a new company to purchase a stake in Switch Ltd. seems justified by the tax savings. Although the CEO and President received a substantial number of shares, most IPOs reward senior executives for the risks taken and effort exerted in developing the company. Finally, the compliance and reporting issues don’t seem to suggest a systemic problem. However, the aggregation of these issues is a bit concerning.

Conclusion

SWCH’s IPO is an attractive opportunity for investors searching for a company with a strong product line in a rapidly growing industry. Data and connectivity have been growing exponentially, and experts predict this trend to continue for the foreseeable future. SWCH has several patents that position it to capitalize on this growth. Since SWCH only has three operational Primes, it has plenty room to expand its operations.

Like most IPOs, SWCH presents several risks. The S-1 contains only a limited amount of historical financial results and minimal insight into the company’s forecast for future results. The IPO price makes SWCH’s ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA aggressive. Finally, there are some potential corporate governance issues.

SWCH could be a lucrative investment, but investors should be prepared to monitor more closely than investments in more established publicly traded companies. Investors in SWCH should be careful attention to the firm’s first earnings release and conference call. They should use this event to develop a long-term forecast and be willing to sell if actual results deviate significantly from this forecast.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SWCH over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.