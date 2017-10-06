Eros International's (EROS) CEO Jyoti Deshpande on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 08:30

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

October 06, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Kishore Lulla - Executive Chairman

Jyoti Deshpande - CEO

Prem Parameswaran - CFO

Analysts

Eric Katz - Wells Fargo

Operator

Kishore Lulla

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I wanted to take the opportunity first of all to thank everyone for joining our call and your continued support and interest in Eros. The digital opportunity in India is quickly turning from dream to reality.

Internet adoption has been taking place before our eyes at the rate faster than anywhere else in the world, safe China. Like China and unlike the U.S and Western markets, in India the Internet is mobile. Only two years ago we were predicting smartphone users to reach 400 million by 2020.

Current forecast now say that that number is going to be 750 million. This has been fueled by the rapid 4G infrastructure expansion in India from the mobile telecom operators. We are very blessed to be in the position we now find ourselves. Not through luck, but hard work and perseverance over many years.

In a world of growing Internet adoption, rising discretionary income and changing taste, content is invaluable. We strive to give people the most choice of the best content and to be able to deliver it in as many ways as possible. In that way we are aligned with all of over telecom partners who also see the opportunity, a consumer opportunity, and we will work with them to deliver the best content to the most people all over the world.

Now I would like to hand over the phone to Jyoti Deshpande, our Group Chief Executive, to go through the results. Thank you.

Jyoti Deshpande

Thank you, Kishore, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Fiscal year 2018 is off to a solid start with a strong revenue and at the top. We also delivered very strong growth at Eros now, crossing 3.7 million paying subscribers, a growth of 28% over the previous quarter and now have over 75 million registered users as of September end.

Much of our success is attributable to our focus on in-house production and a well-balanced Hindi and regional film fleet, combined with robust library monetization across distribution channels within India and Internationally.

Last month one of our recent releases Newton was chosen as the India's official submission for the best foreign language film category at the upcoming US Academy Awards. In addition, we’ve a strong fleet for the rest of the fiscal year 2018.

We continue to focus on sensibly budgeted films that are content driven and backed by pre-sales potential with lower reliance on box office success rather than big budget, big star cast high-profile films. This is reflected in our improving margins.

Because of the exponential growth and data consumption in the Indian telecom industry combined with huge investments made in the sector, India is now the second largest telecom industry in the world. Our Eros Now strategy has always been focused on mobile telecom operators, which is proving to be incredibly fruitful.

Our partners Jio, Airtel, Idea, and Vodafone and others have been instrumental in helping us to capture an increasing connected consumer audience in India. As the sector grows and connectivity further expand, Eros Now will continue to benefit.

Eros Now continues to reach new milestones and surpass expectations. We are very excited about the outstanding prospect of Eros Now as we experience transformational growth through the opportunities presented by the digital explosion in India.

As a leading Indian film studio with a market share that’s very, very high in new release films and the owner of a significant content library, we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on our first mover advantage. I’m confident, we will reach our FY18 target for paying subscribers in the range of 6 million to 8 million subscribers as previously guided.

Trinity Pictures, our franchise film label continues to work on exciting projects and have begun work on over 20 new franchises, which are in various stages of production and development. Trinity recently released its first children's franchise film Sniff, which was a critical success and the first of what we hope to be a long list of exciting releases.

Over the next year or two, we expect at least five more franchises to come out of Trinity, including two big Indo-China co-production, Kabir Khan's Travel Drama and Siddharth Anand's cross-cultural romantic comedy Love in Beijing.

We have maintained a strong balance sheet and built in working capital efficiencies as we pay down our RCF significantly and continue to find Eros Now growth, as well as our future fleet. This is no mean achievement and it was indeed gratifying when the class action lawsuits were dismissed with prejudice by our New York District Court recently.

We cannot thank our shareholders enough for their support through the years. We remain committed to delivering on our strategy and maintaining our market leadership position within the Indian film entertainment sector, while we build and grow Eros Now to become the number one OTT player.

With that, let me pass over to Prem Parameswaran, who will take you through the financial results in greater detail, after which we can throw the house open to questions from the sell-side analysts. Thank you.

Prem Parameswaran

Terrific. Thank you, Jyoti. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today again on our earnings call. Firstly, I would like to touch on the exciting progress of Eros Now business, which we’ve made -- business which is made -- which has improved greatly since we last spoke.

As Jyoti pointed out, our Eros Now paying subscribers reached 3.7 million as of September 30, 2017 and we're well on track to hit 6 million to 8 million paying subscribers by the end of the current fiscal year as we had previously guided.

Our paying subscriber base represents a penetration of 5% of our total registered user base of 75 million as of September 30, 2017, up 4.3% as of June 30. This quarter we generated $60.8 million in top line revenue compared to $71.1 million in Q1 last fiscal year, which represents a slight decline of 14.4%.

Operating profit for the period was $11.7 million compared to $7.2 million in the year-ago period, which represents an increase of 63%. Adjusted EBITDA as of quarter end was $15.8 million, which represented a margin of 26%.

As previously mentioned, we’ve extended and paid down a large portion of our existing U.K revolving credit facility borrowings through a mix of operating cash flow, cash on the balance sheet, and equity proceeds from share sales of our Indian subsidiary EIML.

The June net debt figures of $165 million since been significantly reduced as we pay down a further $40 million of liabilities post June 30. With over $150 million of cash currently on our balance sheet, availability under our existing lines of credit and access to the capital markets, the company remains well capitalized and well-funded to execute our business plan,

For the full fiscal year 2018, we are maintaining our guidance on content spend of $200 million to $225 million, which we feel will be more adequate to continue to invest in our future slate and fund Eros Now growth. Around 70% of that spend will be for the core film business and about 30% for Eros Now, including catalogue and other originals.

As you know, last month a long-standing U.S class-action lawsuit against the company was dismissed with prejudice. We've always maintained our confidence in achieving a dismissal, but nonetheless feel vindicated by the results. We would like to thank our shareholders, business partners, and stakeholders for their patience and perseverance with us over the past two years and look forward to putting this behind and continuing to execute on a growth plan and growing our business.

Thank you for listening. And now we will open it up for questions.

Eric Katz

Good morning. Thank you. For Eros Now revenue, how much can you tell us was in fiscal Q1?

Kishore Lulla

Jyoti?

Jyoti Deshpande

Yes, sure. So we -- I think we already went out in the annual when we did FY17, we gave out the numbers for Eros Now. Its $2.9 million as of June, that is Q1 and now it's $3.7 million. So that’s the growth that you see and we’ve already sort of guided the ARPU. So on the sub base a vast majority, 90% plus is from India and a vast majority of that is still good revenue at an annual ARPU of around $5. So you can track it on that base.

Eric Katz

Okay. And I just wanted to make sure I followed some of the comments on the debt. How much is the debt balance to date, as of today? And can you tell us how long the revolver has been extended?

Jyoti Deshpande

Okay. So, the balance on just the revolver, full debt amount is there in the results and the gross debt. But if I -- I think you're asking about the revolver, so about around $53 million of the revolver is still outstanding. It has been extended beyond September 30, 2017 and we will come out with further details on -- details of that extension shortly.

Eric Katz

Okay. And then final question. Theatrical seem to do pretty well in revenues considering there was only five films and one high budget in the quarter. Is that due to -- it was trendy film released in the quarter, is it because you have more skin into the game on films like that?

Jyoti Deshpande

So it's a combination of -- Sarkar Raj was a reasonably budgeted film and it's a combination of pre-sales as well as some catalogue revenues being allocated where there are bundled rights to theatrical as well.

Eric Katz

Got it. Thank you.

Jyoti Deshpande

Once again thank you everyone for dialing in to listen to our Q1 fiscal year 2018 results. We thank you for your continued interest in the company and your support, and we value your support of the company. Thank you very much.

